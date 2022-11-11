Read full article on original website
Related
Missouri Sheriff Is Latest Law Enforcement Official Busted for Boozing
The sheriff was found in the Arby's drive-thru with an open container, reports say
This Huge Flea Market in Missouri is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can offer plenty of amazing deals. You never know what sort of cool items you can find.
Driver Survives When Deer Crashes Thru Windshield in Missouri
It's a dangerous time of year to be on the road at night in Missouri as deer are more active than ever. Two drivers learned this the hard way as one hit a deer while the other had the animal come crashing through the windshield. Miraculously, neither was seriously injured.
Missouri’s Costliest Flood Caused by the Man Who Wanted to Have Fun Away From His Wife
In 1993, a man called James Scott intentionally breached a levee and unleashed the costliest flood in U.S. history, a major Mississippi River flood, in order to prevent his wife from returning home so he could party.
Criminal charges expected after Mexico, Missouri storage unit fire
MEXICO, Mo. – Criminal charges are expected to be filed after a fire at a self-storage building. The Mexico, Missouri Department of Safety says that it was started by someone and damaged every other storage unit. Firefighters were called to the Corner Storage location in the 500 block of South Clark Street at around 4:00 […]
kttn.com
Driver of motorcycle life-flighted to Columbia after crashing west of Macon
The highway patrol reports a Macon resident was hurt when the motorcycle he was operating went off the road and hit a guardrail. Twenty-five-year-old Brant Bull was flown by medical helicopter to University Hospital in Columbia, with serious injuries. The accident happened Saturday night nearly two miles west of Macon...
krcgtv.com
Impactful snow on the way to mid-Missouri
NEW BLOOMFIELD — These advisories have been issued for the travel impacts expected. Some light rain is possible as this system moves in this evening. The snow switch will happen quickly and spread across mid-Missouri throughout the evening hours. A few developing slick spots could occur but overall impacts will...
Three dogs die in Boone County house fire
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Three dogs died in a house fire in Boone County east of Columbia Friday night. The Boone County Fire Protection District and the Columbia Fire Department responded to the fire on the 6000 block of Summers Lane just before 10 p.m. When crews arrived on scene they say the fire was coming The post Three dogs die in Boone County house fire appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Two dead after semi, car involved in Highway 63 crash in northern Boone County
Two people are dead after a semi-truck and a car crashed on Highway 63 in northern Boone County on Monday afternoon, a Boone County Fire Protection District spokesman said. The post Two dead after semi, car involved in Highway 63 crash in northern Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Macon man flown to hospital after motorcycle crash
MACON, Mo. (KMIZ) A 25-year-old Macon man was flown to the hospital after a motorcycle crash on Saturday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, troopers say Brant Bull was driving along US 36 near Bevier, when he swerved to miss an oncoming vehicle. Bull's bike then went off the left side The post Macon man flown to hospital after motorcycle crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
khqa.com
La Plata man badly hurt in brutal weekend assault in Kirksville
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was badly injured during a weekend assault. Deputy Police Chief Justin Jones from the Kirksville Police Department told KTVO that officers were called to the 500 block of East Pierce Street at 1:30 a.m. Sunday for a report of an unconscious male.
Comments / 0