Shelby County, MO

FOX 2

Criminal charges expected after Mexico, Missouri storage unit fire

MEXICO, Mo. – Criminal charges are expected to be filed after a fire at a self-storage building. The Mexico, Missouri Department of Safety says that it was started by someone and damaged every other storage unit. Firefighters were called to the Corner Storage location in the 500 block of South Clark Street at around 4:00 […]
MEXICO, MO
kttn.com

Driver of motorcycle life-flighted to Columbia after crashing west of Macon

The highway patrol reports a Macon resident was hurt when the motorcycle he was operating went off the road and hit a guardrail. Twenty-five-year-old Brant Bull was flown by medical helicopter to University Hospital in Columbia, with serious injuries. The accident happened Saturday night nearly two miles west of Macon...
MACON, MO
krcgtv.com

Impactful snow on the way to mid-Missouri

NEW BLOOMFIELD — These advisories have been issued for the travel impacts expected. Some light rain is possible as this system moves in this evening. The snow switch will happen quickly and spread across mid-Missouri throughout the evening hours. A few developing slick spots could occur but overall impacts will...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Three dogs die in Boone County house fire

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Three dogs died in a house fire in Boone County east of Columbia Friday night. The Boone County Fire Protection District and the Columbia Fire Department responded to the fire on the 6000 block of Summers Lane just before 10 p.m. When crews arrived on scene they say the fire was coming The post Three dogs die in Boone County house fire appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Macon man flown to hospital after motorcycle crash

MACON, Mo. (KMIZ) A 25-year-old Macon man was flown to the hospital after a motorcycle crash on Saturday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, troopers say Brant Bull was driving along US 36 near Bevier, when he swerved to miss an oncoming vehicle. Bull's bike then went off the left side The post Macon man flown to hospital after motorcycle crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MACON, MO
khqa.com

La Plata man badly hurt in brutal weekend assault in Kirksville

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was badly injured during a weekend assault. Deputy Police Chief Justin Jones from the Kirksville Police Department told KTVO that officers were called to the 500 block of East Pierce Street at 1:30 a.m. Sunday for a report of an unconscious male.
KIRKSVILLE, MO

