Centre Daily
Week 11 Odds: Panthers at Ravens
After a mini "bye week" the Panthers are ready to turn the page to this week's opponent, the Baltimore Ravens. With a win, Carolina can move to within a game of first place in the NFC South where a loss could give them sole possession of the No. 3 overall pick (if the season ended this Sunday).
Centre Daily
Eagles Stock Report: The Eight-Game Winning Streak Ends Against Commanders
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles are finally like everyone else in the NFL. The league's last undefeated fell to Washington on Monday night, 32-21, in a disastrous performance which was in an odd way the polar opposite of the team's 8-0 start. Philadelphia was so well-rounded in its eight-game run to...
Centre Daily
Football Poll Watching Week 11: Top Five Remain The Same
The TCU Horned Frogs (10-0, 7-0) remained at the No.. 4 spot in both the AP Top 25 and the Coaches Poll this week. It remains their highest rank since being ranked No. 4 in both Weeks 8 and 9 of the 2017 season. On Saturday, TCU defeated the Texas...
Centre Daily
Steelers Using Six Weapons to Kickstart Run Game
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers ran the ball against the New Orleans Saints with more success than they've had against any other opponent this year. Six different ball carriers to rush for 217 yards - 50% more than their next-highest single-game rushing total of 144 yards against Philadelphia two weeks ago.
Centre Daily
49ers vs. Chargers Sunday Night Week 10 Live Blog
SANTA CLARA -- This is the live blog for the San Francisco 49ers' Week 10 Sunday night game against the Los Angeles Chargers. I will update this frequently with information and analysis from the press box. 4:00 Here are the 49ers' inactives: Arik Armstead, Samson Ebukam, Ty Davis-Price, Curtis Robinson,...
Centre Daily
NFL Draft Profile: DJ Turner, Cornerback, Michigan Wolverines
Centre Daily
Dolphins place DE Emmanuel Ogbah on season-ending IR
The Dolphins placed defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah on injured reserve Monday after he suffered a season-ending triceps injury in Sunday's 39-17 win over the Cleveland Browns. Ogbah left in the second quarter of the game with what the team originally announced as an elbow injury and did not return. “It...
Centre Daily
Broncos HC Talks Potentially Coaching for His Job vs. Raiders
Once again, Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett is on the hot seat. After the Broncos opened the season 2-5, rumors lit like wildfire that Denver's new ownership was "embarrassed" by the team's struggles and that if Hackett failed to secure a win in London, it could be curtains on his reign as head coach.
Centre Daily
Lions’ Grades: Dan Campbell’s Gritty Football Team Learns to Win
When key plays had to be made, it was the Detroit Lions who made them in Sunday’s NFC North showdown with the Chicago Bears. In the Week 10 contest, the Lions shook off the late-game ugliness that has plagued them. After struggling to win close games, Detroit head coach Dan Campbell made the right moves at the right times to lead the team to its second straight win.
Centre Daily
Steelers Pitch Second Half Shutout, Beat Saints
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers had a bye week to let consecutive losses to the Dolphins and Eagles stew and they clearly put the extra preparation time to good use. They entered halftime tied with the New Orleans Saints but didn't allow a point after intermission and hit on timely big plays on offense to beat New Orleans, 20-10 at Acrisure Stadium.
Centre Daily
Cowboys Watch: ‘Crap’ Eagles Upset by 10.5-Point Underdog Commanders on ‘MNF’
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys can now come out of NFC East mourning. As stunned as the Cowboys surely are after their history-making collapse in Sunday's 31-28 OT loss at Green Bay, the Monday result in Philadelphia serves as an .... un-stun?. Yes, the NFL world is in shock after...
Centre Daily
Four Takeaways From the Chiefs’ 27-17 Win Over the Jaguars
Already having a pair of strange games against the AFC South under their belt this season, the Kansas City Chiefs carried those vibes into the halftime locker room against the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars. Once things got going their way in half No. 2, though, there was never serious doubt about the outcome of the game.
Centre Daily
Three Glaring Disappointments: Browns put on Disaster Performance Against Dolphins
View the original article to see embedded media. Cleveland Browns had no answer for the Miami Dolphins throughout the 39-17 loss on the road. Cleveland was beaten in every facet of the game and it showed up on the scoreboard. Now, through nine games, the Browns have doubled the number...
Centre Daily
Bucs’ Tom Brady Breaks Down Seahawks QB Geno Smith
The NFL's first game in Germany is set for Sunday, with Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers facing Geno Smith's Seattle Seahawks. The Buccaneers, fresh off consecutive playoff appearances, hold just a 4-5 record, while the Seahawks stand atop the NFC West at 6-3 as winners of five of their last six games.
Centre Daily
Schedule leaves Packers no time to celebrate ending slump
Matt LaFleur didn’t bother going home Sunday night after the Green Bay Packers snapped their longest losing streak since 2008 by rallying for an overtime victory over the Dallas Cowboys. He simply didn't have time. LaFleur had to start preparing as soon as possible for a Thursday night game...
Centre Daily
Where AFC East Stands After Bills Heartbreaking Loss, Jets Bye Week
With eight weeks remaining in the regular season, the AFC East is completely up for grabs. The Jets watched at home during their bye week on Sunday as the Bills came up short in the game of the year, falling to the Vikings in excruciating fashion. Buffalo had ample opportunities, but a thrilling comeback and a few costly blunders from Bills quarterback Josh Allen gave Minnesota enough of a shot to capitalize.
