Brent Smith Reveals Which Shinedown Song Represents Everything the Band Is All About
The string of Shinedown hits is plentiful, and the list of meaningful songs goes even deeper than that. But during a recent feature with Metal Hammer recounting his life through 10 songs, frontman Brent Smith revealed the track that he feels best represents what Shinedown is all about. That song...
soultracks.com
Lost Gem: "Good Times" actress Bern Nadette Stanis found her "Lover" on vinyl
For men of a certain age, she was crush #1 in the 1970s, when she was part of the cast of "Good Times." But Bern Nadette Stanis was more than a pretty face. As Thelma Evans in the long running series, she showed both her acting and comedic chops, and the former Miss Brooklyn then began a career that has taken many turns as an actress, author and...to the surprise of some, singer.
Popculture
Metal Band 'Parts Ways' With Founding Vocalist
Death metal band Rivers of Nihil announced last week that their founding vocalist, Jake Dieffenbach, is leaving the band. The group said the decision was "necessary," and vowed to continue on. Their bassist, Adam Biggs, will take over lead vocals for their upcoming tour of the U.K. and European Union.
Motown Recording Artist and Music Executive Robert Gordy Has Died at 91 Years Old
When it comes to the formation of Motown, few people played as integral of a role in its early days as Robert Gordy did. The brother of Motown founder Berry Gordy Jr., Robert had just as much of a knack for the world of music as Berry. Whether it be through Billboard-charting songs, songwriting credits, or even through his work on the business side of things running Jobete Music Publishing, Robert was truly a jack of all trades.
Top 25 Doom Metal Albums of All Time
During Black Sabbath's rise in the '70s, there was no foretelling the immeasurable impact those four from Birmingham, England, could have had. Universally credited with inventing heavy metal, Black Sabbath's riff-intensive sound also wielded a major influence in the development of doom metal. The genre is expansive, encompassing a myriad...
Kerrang
Panic! At The Disco announce online concert premiere, Everybody Needs A Place To Go
After wrapping up the Viva Las Vengeance U.S. arena tour last month, Panic! At The Disco have just announced a global virtual performance entitled Everybody Needs A Place To Go. The Chicago date from the tour will be aired via premium social live media platform Moment next month – at...
Iron Maiden's Steve Harris announces 2023 UK tour with British Lion
British Lion roar back with 11-date UK tour in support of The Burning
Kerrang
Scott Ian praises Turnstile backstage at their show: “They revolutionised hardcore for a whole new generation”
Since launching in October, the TURNSTILE LOVE CHANNEL has been a great watch, with the band sharing so, so much incredible footage from their U.S. headline tour. And the latest episode, number 17, is no exception, capturing Turnstile doing their thing in Los Angeles at the stunning 4,000-capacity Palladium. In attendance at the gig was Anthrax’s Scott Ian and his son, with the thrash icon praising the Baltimore hardcore heroes backstage.
Kerrang
Listen to Ultra Q’s poppy single I Watched Them Go: “It’s outrageous, it’s beautiful”
Ultra Q have released a brand-new single, I Watched Them Go. Their first new song since last year’s Get Yourself A Friend EP, the poppy effort is, says Jakob Armstrong, perfect for fans “both old and new”. “I Watched Them Go is Ultra Q’s first pop song,”...
Kerrang
Album review: Nickelback – Get Rollin’
Mentioning Nickelback is like inviting the San Andreas Fault to open up, splitting opinion eternally on either side. But consider it impartially for a moment – hating a band purely because they're massively successful probably says more about you than them. Theirs are songs, don't forget, that millions of rock fans enjoyed. Incredibly, there are still some people who haven't figured out that 2006's enormo-hit Rockstar was satire, not a statement of intent. Yes, they do sarcasm across the Atlantic, too.
Hear Kiss’ Stanley and Simmons Trade Vocals on New ‘Creatures’ Demo
Kiss leaders Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons can be heard trading lead vocals on a demo version of the song "Not for the Innocent," which only features Simmons in its final version. The demo appears on the band's upcoming extended edition of Creatures of the Night, while the final version...
Watch Jethro Tull, Soft Machine and Lemmy in wild French TV London special from 1969
This rediscovered documentary on London's music scene features some formidable performances
Watch an animated Ozzy Osbourne, Motörhead, Megadeth and more perform at Ozzfest in the metaverse
The future is here folks, and it looks, er...a little pointless
NME
Watch the first trailer for upcoming Neil Young documentary ‘Harvest Time’
The first trailer for upcoming Neil Young documentary Harvest Time has been shared – check it out below. Announced last week, Neil Young: Harvest Time features never-before-seen footage that was filmed in northern California, London and Nashville and documents the writing and recording of Young’s classic 1972 album ‘Harvest’.
NME
LE SSERAFIM unveil enchanting music video for ‘Impurities’
K-pop girl group LE SSERAFIM have dropped a surprise visual for their recent B-side track ‘Impurities’. On November 14, the quintet released their music video for ‘Impurities’, a B-side from their sophomore mini-album ‘ANTIFRAGILE’, which dropped last month. The new choreography-focused visual features the members of LE SSERAFIM performing to the song as colourful, kaleidoscopic patterns are projected against them.
New Song Saturday! Hear New Tracks from Kim Petras, Wale, Black Eyed Peas, Yuna and More!
One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living. We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs. To that end, we wanted...
Zakk Wylde Reveals Some Pantera Setlist Songs, Is Using YouTube to Learn Them
Pantera will play their first tribute show on Dec. 2 at the Hell & Heaven Open Air festival in Mexico and Zakk Wylde has been getting ready by turning to YouTube tutorials to help learn some of the songs. He's also revealed a handful of tracks that will likely enter the setlist next month.
X Japan’s Yoshiki Forms New Supergroup The Last Rockstars
The Last Rockstars are here. As revealed this week, X Japan bandleader Yoshiki has formed a new supergroup with three other major players from Japan's rock scene. Indeed, they are called The Last Rockstars. And in addition to Yoshiki, the band includes Hyde (L'arc-en-Ciel, Vamps), Sugizo (Luna Sea) and the guitarist Miyavi.
Watch Paul McCartney, Roger Waters, Elton John in the trailer for If These Walls Could Sing, the new Abbey Road Studios doc
Watch the first trailer for Mary McCartney's homage to Abbey Road Studios, If These Walls Could Sing. "When you enter a place with so much history around it, it’s kind of sacred in a way." So says Elton John at the beginning of the trailer for If These Walls...
The Weeknd Considers Removing ‘Trilogy’ From Streaming Services
The Weeknd has pondered the idea of possibly removing Trilogy from streaming services for the betterment of his fans. On Sunday (Nov. 13), the Canadian actor took to Twitter to talk about his fan-favorite mixtapes Echoes of Silence, Thursday, and House of Balloons and gave instructions on how fans can properly listen to his breakthrough bodies of work. More from VIBE.comDrake And The Weeknd To Skip Out On 2023 Grammy AwardsBad Bunny, Beyoncé, And Drake Lead 2022 American Music Award NominationsKendrick Lamar's 'Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers' Hits 1 Billion Streams On Spotify The Weeknd, née Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, urged his fans to listen...
