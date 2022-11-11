ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

soultracks.com

Lost Gem: "Good Times" actress Bern Nadette Stanis found her "Lover" on vinyl

For men of a certain age, she was crush #1 in the 1970s, when she was part of the cast of "Good Times." But Bern Nadette Stanis was more than a pretty face. As Thelma Evans in the long running series, she showed both her acting and comedic chops, and the former Miss Brooklyn then began a career that has taken many turns as an actress, author and...to the surprise of some, singer.
Popculture

Metal Band 'Parts Ways' With Founding Vocalist

Death metal band Rivers of Nihil announced last week that their founding vocalist, Jake Dieffenbach, is leaving the band. The group said the decision was "necessary," and vowed to continue on. Their bassist, Adam Biggs, will take over lead vocals for their upcoming tour of the U.K. and European Union.
Distractify

Motown Recording Artist and Music Executive Robert Gordy Has Died at 91 Years Old

When it comes to the formation of Motown, few people played as integral of a role in its early days as Robert Gordy did. The brother of Motown founder Berry Gordy Jr., Robert had just as much of a knack for the world of music as Berry. Whether it be through Billboard-charting songs, songwriting credits, or even through his work on the business side of things running Jobete Music Publishing, Robert was truly a jack of all trades.
Loudwire

Top 25 Doom Metal Albums of All Time

During Black Sabbath's rise in the '70s, there was no foretelling the immeasurable impact those four from Birmingham, England, could have had. Universally credited with inventing heavy metal, Black Sabbath's riff-intensive sound also wielded a major influence in the development of doom metal. The genre is expansive, encompassing a myriad...
Kerrang

Scott Ian praises Turnstile backstage at their show: “They revolutionised hardcore for a whole new generation”

Since launching in October, the TURNSTILE LOVE CHANNEL has been a great watch, with the band sharing so, so much incredible footage from their U.S. headline tour. And the latest episode, number 17, is no exception, capturing Turnstile doing their thing in Los Angeles at the stunning 4,000-capacity Palladium. In attendance at the gig was Anthrax’s Scott Ian and his son, with the thrash icon praising the Baltimore hardcore heroes backstage.
Kerrang

Album review: Nickelback – Get Rollin’

Mentioning Nickelback is like inviting the San Andreas Fault to open up, splitting opinion eternally on either side. But consider it impartially for a moment – hating a band purely because they're massively successful probably says more about you than them. Theirs are songs, don't forget, that millions of rock fans enjoyed. Incredibly, there are still some people who haven't figured out that 2006's enormo-hit Rockstar was satire, not a statement of intent. Yes, they do sarcasm across the Atlantic, too.
NME

Watch the first trailer for upcoming Neil Young documentary ‘Harvest Time’

The first trailer for upcoming Neil Young documentary Harvest Time has been shared – check it out below. Announced last week, Neil Young: Harvest Time features never-before-seen footage that was filmed in northern California, London and Nashville and documents the writing and recording of Young’s classic 1972 album ‘Harvest’.
NME

LE SSERAFIM unveil enchanting music video for ‘Impurities’

K-pop girl group LE SSERAFIM have dropped a surprise visual for their recent B-side track ‘Impurities’. On November 14, the quintet released their music video for ‘Impurities’, a B-side from their sophomore mini-album ‘ANTIFRAGILE’, which dropped last month. The new choreography-focused visual features the members of LE SSERAFIM performing to the song as colourful, kaleidoscopic patterns are projected against them.
Noisecreep

X Japan’s Yoshiki Forms New Supergroup The Last Rockstars

The Last Rockstars are here. As revealed this week, X Japan bandleader Yoshiki has formed a new supergroup with three other major players from Japan's rock scene. Indeed, they are called The Last Rockstars. And in addition to Yoshiki, the band includes Hyde (L'arc-en-Ciel, Vamps), Sugizo (Luna Sea) and the guitarist Miyavi.
Vibe

The Weeknd Considers Removing ‘Trilogy’ From Streaming Services

The Weeknd has pondered the idea of possibly removing Trilogy from streaming services for the betterment of his fans.  On Sunday (Nov. 13), the Canadian actor took to Twitter to talk about his fan-favorite mixtapes Echoes of Silence, Thursday, and House of Balloons and gave instructions on how fans can properly listen to his breakthrough bodies of work. More from VIBE.comDrake And The Weeknd To Skip Out On 2023 Grammy AwardsBad Bunny, Beyoncé, And Drake Lead 2022 American Music Award NominationsKendrick Lamar's 'Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers' Hits 1 Billion Streams On Spotify The Weeknd, née Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, urged his fans to listen...

