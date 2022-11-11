Flash back to the start of this year, and if you remember Green Day were doing an awful lot of teasing for something related to 1972 (which is the year all three members of the band were born). And we could be much closer to finding out what that is now, with the trio confirming in a new TikTok that they’ve recorded new music in London and Los Angeles in 2022.

