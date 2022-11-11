ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Kerrang

Green Day confirm they’ve been working on a record this year

Flash back to the start of this year, and if you remember Green Day were doing an awful lot of teasing for something related to 1972 (which is the year all three members of the band were born). And we could be much closer to finding out what that is now, with the trio confirming in a new TikTok that they’ve recorded new music in London and Los Angeles in 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
Kerrang

Live review: Biffy Clyro and Architects, London The O2

“It’s Saturday night,” says James Johnston, audibly surprised, as if the notion has only just occurred to Biffy Clyro’s bassist. “Who fucking knew? Let’s party. No work tomorrow.” As invitations to a good time go, it’s a simple and effective one. As deliveries of a good time go, however, it’s a fiendishly complicated and mesmeric one courtesy of Britain’s most consistently captivating rock band.
Kerrang

Meet Me @ The Altar announce first-ever headline tour

From Slam Dunk to supporting Green Day, Meet Me @ The Altar have played a ton of memorable shows this year. And 2023 looks set to be even bigger, with the trio announcing their first-ever headline tour. Joined by Daisy Grenade and Young Culture, [email protected] will be hitting the...
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy