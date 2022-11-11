Read full article on original website
Scarborough: Work to stabilise landslip-hit road begins
A road hit by regular landslips will close for eight weeks for repair work. Carr Lane, between Folkton and Cayton Bay in North Yorkshire, will shut near the bridge over the River Hertford to enable the road to be stabilised. The route is built on peat and highways officers discovered...
Edinburgh's War Memorial set on fire by vandals
Edinburgh's War Memorial has been set on fire - less than 24 hours after Remembrance Sunday services were held. Several wreaths were completely burnt in the fire and Edinburgh's Stone of Remembrance blackened with soot. Edinburgh's Lord Provost said it was "disgusting and disrespectful". The Army major who runs the...
Driver jailed again after causing second road death
A disqualified and uninsured driver who killed a care worker while driving drunk has been jailed for nine years. Matthew Plimmer was on the wrong side of the road when he hit the car of Jessica Drury in Nottinghamshire. The 25-year-old died at the scene in Southwell Road, Oxton, on...
Hinkley Point C construction worker killed in 'traffic incident'
A construction worker has died while working at the Hinkley Point C nuclear power station site in Somerset. EDF Energy confirmed the death of a man after emergency services were called to the site at about 08:30 GMT on Sunday. Delivery director Nigel Cann said: "One of our team was...
Hull: Stagecoach bus strikes called off after pay deal agreed
Strikes affecting Stagecoach buses in Hull have been called off after a new pay deal was reached. More than 250 staff, including bus drivers, cleaners and engineers, have been striking since 7 October in a dispute over pay. The Unite union said it had secured a 20% pay rise in...
Colchester landlord told to remove advertising sign after 63 years
A landlord has said he would be prepared to go to the High Court after a council warned he could be prosecuted if he does not remove an advertisement sign. David Rayner said a sign had been in Butt Road, Colchester for more than 60 years. The road, however, was...
Motorbike rider killed after hitting kerb near Aldershot
A motorcyclist has died after his bike struck a kerb in Hampshire. The rider of the white Triumph came off his bike in Bourley Road near Aldershot between 13:30 and 13:45 GMT on Friday. Hampshire Constabulary said the man, aged in his 60s and from the town, died at the...
Lost dog 'hands itself in' at Loughborough Police Station
A lost dog has been reunited with its owners after walking into a police station. Rosie sought help from officers after being scared by a firework on 3 November. CCTV footage from Loughborough Police Station captured the moment the border collie arrived and took a seat in the waiting room.
Type 26 frigates to be built in Glasgow, Sunak confirms
Five Royal Navy warships are to be constructed in Glasgow after the prime minister confirmed the next phase in a shipbuilding programme. Rishi Sunak announced BAE Systems has been awarded a £4.2bn contract to build five more Type 26 frigates, on top of the three already under construction. The...
The men who spent 20 years building a fighter plane
More than 20 years ago, a group of retired men had the idea of building a replica World War One aircraft - from scratch. But the aviation enthusiasts didn't just want it to be a museum piece, the plan was for it to fly as well. It was an ambitious...
King's Lynn hospital patients fear roof collapse - health watchdog
Patients have been asking to go to other hospitals rather than one where the ageing roof is being held up by more than 2,400 wooden and steel posts. The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn has already had to close four of its seven operating theatres because of concerns the ceiling could collapse.
