Related
Auburn sailor killed at Pearl Harbor returns to Illinois
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — As the nation honors its veterans this weekend, a central Illinois sailor received a homecoming 80 years in the making. Electrician’s Mate 1st Class Edward Conway, born in Auburn, was one of approximately 2,400 Americans who died in the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. It was only recently, […]
25newsnow.com
Hundreds join Peoria’s women-led hiking group
PEORIA (25 News Now) - ‘Hike it Like it’s Hot’ started around one year ago but has already amassed over 700 members. It started when the group’s founder, Tara Vornkahl, returned to Peoria after spending some years traveling. She’d become an avid hiker and was excited to hike alongside some women who also shared the same love for the hobby but was not able to find a group that catered to only women, so she made one herself. Vornkahl said the group allowed women to feel safe and encourage each other to try new trails.
sent-trib.com
Elmwood reaches settlement agreement with former coach
BLOOMDALE – The Elmwood Local Schools Board of Education has settled a grievance filed by a former employee. At Monday’s meeting, the board approved a settlement with former volleyball coach Kristine King. The agreement includes a payment of $4,570 to King and the understanding that she will not...
‘I had to go;’ Ludlow veteran recalls service after 9/11
LUDLOW, Ill. (WCIA) — Derek Fitzpatrick comes from a long line of military service, and after graduating high school, he knew it was his turn to step up and serve. Even if that meant putting his life at risk. He served in the Army and was deployed to Afghanistan in 2008. It’s been 14 years, […]
illinoisnewsroom.org
Live blog: Snow falling in Central Illinois
Meteorologists are predicting snowfall on Tuesday, November 15. This is a live blog of stories and social media posts:. Listen for coverage on WILL-AM 580 + FM 90.9 between 6-9am and 4-7pm. Also, follow meteorologist Andrew Pritchard here: Chambana Weather. Check current road conditions on Illinois highways here: IDOT Winter Conditions.
WAND TV
Where to warm up in Central Illinois
(WAND) — WAND has compiled a list of warming shelters by county. Availability differs from location to location and the list is not exhaustive. If you would like to submit an update for a shelter, please email news@wandtv.com. Champaign County. C-U at Home Men’s Emergency Shelter. C-U at...
25newsnow.com
Quad Con invades Northwoods Mall
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Comic books fans of all kind got dressed up for Quad Con Saturday at Northwoods Mall. The two-day event is featuring more than 80 vendors including authors, store owners, YouTube celebrities and more. The free, family-friendly show also held a video game tournament and a...
Majestic 130-Year Old Church in Illinois Turned into Microbrew
If you are looking for a unique eating and drinking experience you will want to stop by either of the two locations for Obed & Issac's. Out of the two, there is one that just stands out and that is the Peoria location. The microbrew and restaurant sit in what once was a church in the Peoria area. Built in 1889, the church has been used for several things including events, business offices, group tours, special events, and dance, art, and photography studios.
geneseorepublic.com
Illinois man who pleaded guilty to Jan. 6 attack is arrested in fatal Interstate 55 crash
A 44-year-old Auburn, Ill., man who pleaded guilty in federal court in early September to assaulting a law enforcement officer during the deadly Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol has been arrested in connection with a fatal accident on Interstate 55 Tuesday. Illinois State Police confirmed Sunday morning Shane...
freedom929.com
STATE NEWS BRIEF (11/12/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) After months of being criticized by Republicans, a few Democrats, and law enforcement officials around the state on provisions in the criminal justice reform SAFE-T Act, the word out now is to “not” expect any major changes in the bill, which is set to take effect in seven weeks, on January 1st, 2023. The measure affects several aspects of law enforcement in Illinois, including the end of the cash bail system. Democratic leaders told the media yesterday that lawmakers will be clarifying the original language, but making no major changes, during the six day fall veto session over the next three weeks in Springfield.
Alcorn State Sports
Hot-Shooting Illinois Downs Alcorn In Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – The Fighting Illini (2-0) came out firing, particularly from long range, in the opening quarter against the Alcorn Braves (0-3) on Sunday afternoon, and never slowed their pace. On the strength of over 52 percent shooting behind the arc, Illinois pulled away to defeat Alcorn Women's Basketball, 90-59, closing out the Braves' three-game road swing at the State Farm Center.
MLive.com
Before facing Michigan, Illinois loses 2nd straight, star RB suffers injury
Illinois had climbed all the way to No. 14 in the AP poll a couple of weeks ago. By the time the Fighting Illini visit Michigan Stadium next Saturday, they won’t be ranked at all. Illinois dropped its second straight game on Saturday (Nov. 12), 31-24 against Purdue, making...
Herald & Review
State Rep. Tim Butler to resign from Illinois House
SPRINGFIELD — State Rep. Tim Butler, R-Springfield, who was elected Tuesday to represent a portion of Macon County under the new state legislative district lines that take effect in January, announced Friday that he is resigning. Butler, 55, who has served in the Illinois House since 2015, will become...
Central Illinois Proud
3 Central Illinois football teams off to state semis, Pekin suffers heartbreaking loss
PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Three Central Illinois football teams will be headed to their respective Final Fours after wins on Saturday. Ridgeview-Lexington is back for the second year in a row after dismantling Tuscola 41-6. Tri-Valley took down Knoxville in record-breaking fashion and Peoria High won on the road against Mascoutah.
25newsnow.com
Ameren called to crash scene in Peoria Sunday night
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria police and Ameren were called to the scene of a crash after a car hit a power line over the weekend. According to a spokesperson for the Peoria Police Department, officers responded to North Indiana and East Archer Avenue regarding a car hitting a power pole around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
nodq.com
Scarlett involved in an incident with female fan at WWE live event
During Saturday night’s WWE live event in Peroia, IL, there was reportedly an incident involving Scarlett and a female fan during the Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross match. Security and police were reportedly called after a woman threw her drink at Scarlett and multiple people were said to have been ejected. Twitter user @mattsheehantv wrote that “Security + police escorted her & a man out of the arena. Fans booed the fan as she was walked out of the building. Her behavior was unacceptable and I’m sorry this happened, Scarlett.”
25newsnow.com
Local State Representative hospitalized after car crash
GIBSON CITY (25 News Now) - A local State Representative is hospitalized after being involved in a car accident. A post from State Representative Thomas Bennett’s Facebook page indicated the Representative was involved in an accident Sunday night. The post says he was on his way home from an...
WAND TV
Ice cream and cereal bar to open in downtown Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — A unique dessert bar will be providing Champaign residents with ice cream and breakfast treats later this month. Heavy Spoon, a new cereal and ice cream bar, will open in downtown Champaign on November 19 according to the News-Gazette. The shop will be at 118 N. Neil St. which was the former location of Aroma Cafe.
wglt.org
Bloomington's Fort Jesse Road water pump, generator project could cost more than $1.5M
The Bloomington City Council will hear Monday about the city's annual comprehensive financial report, and its related audit. Also at the meeting, the council is expected to vote on a water pump station generator project topping $1.5 million, and a $200,000 plan to improve the Bloomington Police Department’s ventilation system.
