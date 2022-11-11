ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IL

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Auburn sailor killed at Pearl Harbor returns to Illinois

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — As the nation honors its veterans this weekend, a central Illinois sailor received a homecoming 80 years in the making. Electrician’s Mate 1st Class Edward Conway, born in Auburn, was one of approximately 2,400 Americans who died in the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. It was only recently, […]
AUBURN, IL
25newsnow.com

Hundreds join Peoria’s women-led hiking group

PEORIA (25 News Now) - ‘Hike it Like it’s Hot’ started around one year ago but has already amassed over 700 members. It started when the group’s founder, Tara Vornkahl, returned to Peoria after spending some years traveling. She’d become an avid hiker and was excited to hike alongside some women who also shared the same love for the hobby but was not able to find a group that catered to only women, so she made one herself. Vornkahl said the group allowed women to feel safe and encourage each other to try new trails.
PEORIA, IL
sent-trib.com

Elmwood reaches settlement agreement with former coach

BLOOMDALE – The Elmwood Local Schools Board of Education has settled a grievance filed by a former employee. At Monday’s meeting, the board approved a settlement with former volleyball coach Kristine King. The agreement includes a payment of $4,570 to King and the understanding that she will not...
ELMWOOD, IL
WCIA

‘I had to go;’ Ludlow veteran recalls service after 9/11

LUDLOW, Ill. (WCIA) — Derek Fitzpatrick comes from a long line of military service, and after graduating high school, he knew it was his turn to step up and serve. Even if that meant putting his life at risk. He served in the Army and was deployed to Afghanistan in 2008. It’s been 14 years, […]
LUDLOW, IL
illinoisnewsroom.org

Live blog: Snow falling in Central Illinois

Meteorologists are predicting snowfall on Tuesday, November 15. This is a live blog of stories and social media posts:. Listen for coverage on WILL-AM 580 + FM 90.9 between 6-9am and 4-7pm. Also, follow meteorologist Andrew Pritchard here: Chambana Weather. Check current road conditions on Illinois highways here: IDOT Winter Conditions.
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

Where to warm up in Central Illinois

(WAND) — WAND has compiled a list of warming shelters by county. Availability differs from location to location and the list is not exhaustive. If you would like to submit an update for a shelter, please email news@wandtv.com. Champaign County. C-U at Home Men’s Emergency Shelter. C-U at...
ILLINOIS STATE
25newsnow.com

Quad Con invades Northwoods Mall

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Comic books fans of all kind got dressed up for Quad Con Saturday at Northwoods Mall. The two-day event is featuring more than 80 vendors including authors, store owners, YouTube celebrities and more. The free, family-friendly show also held a video game tournament and a...
PEORIA, IL
KICK AM 1530

Majestic 130-Year Old Church in Illinois Turned into Microbrew

If you are looking for a unique eating and drinking experience you will want to stop by either of the two locations for Obed & Issac's. Out of the two, there is one that just stands out and that is the Peoria location. The microbrew and restaurant sit in what once was a church in the Peoria area. Built in 1889, the church has been used for several things including events, business offices, group tours, special events, and dance, art, and photography studios.
PEORIA, IL
freedom929.com

STATE NEWS BRIEF (11/12/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) After months of being criticized by Republicans, a few Democrats, and law enforcement officials around the state on provisions in the criminal justice reform SAFE-T Act, the word out now is to “not” expect any major changes in the bill, which is set to take effect in seven weeks, on January 1st, 2023. The measure affects several aspects of law enforcement in Illinois, including the end of the cash bail system. Democratic leaders told the media yesterday that lawmakers will be clarifying the original language, but making no major changes, during the six day fall veto session over the next three weeks in Springfield.
ILLINOIS STATE
Alcorn State Sports

Hot-Shooting Illinois Downs Alcorn In Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – The Fighting Illini (2-0) came out firing, particularly from long range, in the opening quarter against the Alcorn Braves (0-3) on Sunday afternoon, and never slowed their pace. On the strength of over 52 percent shooting behind the arc, Illinois pulled away to defeat Alcorn Women's Basketball, 90-59, closing out the Braves' three-game road swing at the State Farm Center.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Herald & Review

State Rep. Tim Butler to resign from Illinois House

SPRINGFIELD — State Rep. Tim Butler, R-Springfield, who was elected Tuesday to represent a portion of Macon County under the new state legislative district lines that take effect in January, announced Friday that he is resigning. Butler, 55, who has served in the Illinois House since 2015, will become...
MACON COUNTY, IL
25newsnow.com

Ameren called to crash scene in Peoria Sunday night

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria police and Ameren were called to the scene of a crash after a car hit a power line over the weekend. According to a spokesperson for the Peoria Police Department, officers responded to North Indiana and East Archer Avenue regarding a car hitting a power pole around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
PEORIA, IL
nodq.com

Scarlett involved in an incident with female fan at WWE live event

During Saturday night’s WWE live event in Peroia, IL, there was reportedly an incident involving Scarlett and a female fan during the Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross match. Security and police were reportedly called after a woman threw her drink at Scarlett and multiple people were said to have been ejected. Twitter user @mattsheehantv wrote that “Security + police escorted her & a man out of the arena. Fans booed the fan as she was walked out of the building. Her behavior was unacceptable and I’m sorry this happened, Scarlett.”
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Local State Representative hospitalized after car crash

GIBSON CITY (25 News Now) - A local State Representative is hospitalized after being involved in a car accident. A post from State Representative Thomas Bennett’s Facebook page indicated the Representative was involved in an accident Sunday night. The post says he was on his way home from an...
GIBSON CITY, IL
WAND TV

Ice cream and cereal bar to open in downtown Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — A unique dessert bar will be providing Champaign residents with ice cream and breakfast treats later this month. Heavy Spoon, a new cereal and ice cream bar, will open in downtown Champaign on November 19 according to the News-Gazette. The shop will be at 118 N. Neil St. which was the former location of Aroma Cafe.
CHAMPAIGN, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy