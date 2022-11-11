Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
Biden pledges US will work with Southeast Asian nations
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — President Joe Biden says the United States will work with a strategically vital coalition of southeast Asian nations to build a region that is free, stable, prosperous and secure. Biden told leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations at a summit in Cambodia on Saturday that together they will build a better future in the region where U.S. rival China is also working to expand its influence.
KCRG.com
Biden to decide on possible extension for COVID-19 public health emergency
The Trump-appointed judge who blocked Biden's student-loan forgiveness compared the debt relief to a law enabling Hitler
Texas Judge Mark Pittman ruled student-loan forgiveness illegal, after comparing the relief to a 1933 law that gave Hitler nearly unlimited power.
KCRG.com
Democrats stay in control of Senate after midterm elections
KCRG.com
Former Vice President Pence shares experience during US Capitol riot
What is the alleged connection between Sam Bankman-Fried, FTX, Democrats and Ukraine?
New York Post columnist Miranda Devine weighs in on the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX and founder Sam Bankman-Fried's multi- million dollar campaign donations to Democratic candidates on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'
Iran may use mass executions to quell anti-hijab protests across country, human rights group warns
The Islamist regime of Iran famously pursued mass executions through its 1988 "death commission," which may have killed as many as 30,000 political prisoners and dissidents.
KCRG.com
Democrats retain control of Senate after projected Nevada win
WASHINGTON (KCRG) - The Democratic Party will retain control of the U.S. Senate with at least 50 seats after additional vote counts from Nevada put their candidate ahead. The projection was called by the Associated Press and CNN during the 8 o’clock hour. This was based on a projection of Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto as the winner in Nevada, keeping that seat for the Democratic Party.
KCRG.com
Waterloo school board to discuss new proposed dress code
KCRG.com
Iowa child care workers concerned over lack of federal funds
KCRG.com
Rep. Hinson looks ahead to second Congressional term
KCRG.com
Kherson celebrates Russian exit yet faces huge rebuilding
KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — Residents of Kherson are celebrating for a third straight day the end of Russia’s eight-month occupation of the southern Ukrainian city. Yet even as they rejoice, authorities are taking stock of the huge extent of the damage left behind by the Kremlin’s retreating forces. A jubilant crowd gathered in Kherson’s main square Sunday, despite the distant thumps of artillery fire that could be heard as Ukrainian forces pressed on to push out Moscow’s invasion force.
