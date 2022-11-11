ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Biden pledges US will work with Southeast Asian nations

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — President Joe Biden says the United States will work with a strategically vital coalition of southeast Asian nations to build a region that is free, stable, prosperous and secure. Biden told leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations at a summit in Cambodia on Saturday that together they will build a better future in the region where U.S. rival China is also working to expand its influence.
Biden to decide on possible extension for COVID-19 public health emergency

MINNESOTA STATE
Democrats stay in control of Senate after midterm elections

MINNESOTA STATE
Former Vice President Pence shares experience during US Capitol riot

MINNESOTA STATE
Democrats retain control of Senate after projected Nevada win

WASHINGTON (KCRG) - The Democratic Party will retain control of the U.S. Senate with at least 50 seats after additional vote counts from Nevada put their candidate ahead. The projection was called by the Associated Press and CNN during the 8 o’clock hour. This was based on a projection of Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto as the winner in Nevada, keeping that seat for the Democratic Party.
NEVADA STATE
Waterloo school board to discuss new proposed dress code

WATERLOO, IA
WATERLOO, IA
Iowa child care workers concerned over lack of federal funds

IOWA STATE
IOWA STATE
Rep. Hinson looks ahead to second Congressional term

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Kherson celebrates Russian exit yet faces huge rebuilding

KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — Residents of Kherson are celebrating for a third straight day the end of Russia’s eight-month occupation of the southern Ukrainian city. Yet even as they rejoice, authorities are taking stock of the huge extent of the damage left behind by the Kremlin’s retreating forces. A jubilant crowd gathered in Kherson’s main square Sunday, despite the distant thumps of artillery fire that could be heard as Ukrainian forces pressed on to push out Moscow’s invasion force.

