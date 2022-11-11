Read full article on original website
Are Korn, System of A Down and Deftones teasing the ultimate nu metal festival?
Could Sick New World be the perfect festival for millennial metalheads?
Top 25 Doom Metal Albums of All Time
During Black Sabbath's rise in the '70s, there was no foretelling the immeasurable impact those four from Birmingham, England, could have had. Universally credited with inventing heavy metal, Black Sabbath's riff-intensive sound also wielded a major influence in the development of doom metal. The genre is expansive, encompassing a myriad...
Watch Jethro Tull, Soft Machine and Lemmy in wild French TV London special from 1969
This rediscovered documentary on London's music scene features some formidable performances
Watch Donovan and Robert Plant Perform ‘Season of the Witch’
Donovan joined Robert Plant onstage at the Wexford Spiegeltent Festival in Ireland, where they performed Donovan's "Season of the Witch." The seasonally appropriate song has often appeared in Plant's sets over the past two decades. Most recently, he performed the song on Halloween night at his concert in Dublin. Donovan's appearance, however, marked the first time Plant performed the classic song with its writer.
Kerrang
Scott Ian praises Turnstile backstage at their show: “They revolutionised hardcore for a whole new generation”
Since launching in October, the TURNSTILE LOVE CHANNEL has been a great watch, with the band sharing so, so much incredible footage from their U.S. headline tour. And the latest episode, number 17, is no exception, capturing Turnstile doing their thing in Los Angeles at the stunning 4,000-capacity Palladium. In attendance at the gig was Anthrax’s Scott Ian and his son, with the thrash icon praising the Baltimore hardcore heroes backstage.
Popculture
Metal Band 'Parts Ways' With Founding Vocalist
Death metal band Rivers of Nihil announced last week that their founding vocalist, Jake Dieffenbach, is leaving the band. The group said the decision was "necessary," and vowed to continue on. Their bassist, Adam Biggs, will take over lead vocals for their upcoming tour of the U.K. and European Union.
Ozzy Osbourne announces metaverse Ozzfest lineup, including Motörhead, Megadeth, Black Label Society and more
Ozzfest is set to become the first real life festival to be staged in the metaverse, with performances from Ozzy Osbourne, Motörhead, Megadeth and Black Label Society, amongst others. Ozzy Osbourne's Ozzfest, which is set to become the first real life festival to be staged in the metaverse, has...
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Singer Tasha Cobbs Leonard is Nothing Short of Heavenly in These Gospel Records
Gospel singer Tasha Cobbs Leonard is one of the most talented and rightfully successful names in the business. With the release of several projects, including her Grammy Award-winning album Grace, and credits on other hit songs, Tasha has earned her spot among the greats. Ahead of this year’s Soul Train Awards 2022, hosted by Deon Cole and in honor of the veteran singer-songwriter nomination ‘Best Gospel/Inspiration Award,’ check out these heavenly tracks from this year’s nominee.
We made the ultimate 10-track album from Metallica’s Load and Reload to prove the haters wrong
Metallica’s Load and Reload albums deserve way more love than they get, as this 10-track ‘best of’ shows. Have there ever been any albums that have had much hate heaped on them as Metallica’s Load and Reload. Wait, what’s that? Oh, yeah, St Anger. Sorry, ignore that.
Kerrang
Paramore have changed their 2013 self-titled album cover
There’s a new album finally on the way – but before This Is Why lands next year, the band have done some tweaking to an older record…. Overnight, the official artwork for Paramore’s brilliant 2013 self-titled LP has been updated on all streaming platforms, switching over to a photo of Hayley Williams wearing a denim jacket that reads ‘GROW UP’ on the back. The original cover was a photo of Hayley, guitarist Taylor York and former bassist Jeremy Davis, who left the band in December 2015 and was later involved in a legal dispute with them.
soultracks.com
World Premiere: 4PM returns after 15 years with great new music
(November 14, 2022) Amidst the wave of soulful male vocal groups that permeated the airwaves in the 1990s, 4PM (For Positive Music) might not be the first name to come to minds of many listeners. The quartet struck literal gold out of the gate with a 1994 rendition of Kyu Sakamoto’s ballad “Sukiyaki” (incorporating English-language lyrics first introduced on A Taste of Honey’s 1981 cover version), but struggled to keep afloat commercially as its label grappled with financial and distribution issues. Enthusiastic followers, however, ensured their continued artistic relevance, with efforts such as 1997’s “I Gave You Everything” and an independently issued 2000 album securing them an international fan base through the subsequent decade.
Kerrang
Green Day confirm they’ve been working on a record this year
Flash back to the start of this year, and if you remember Green Day were doing an awful lot of teasing for something related to 1972 (which is the year all three members of the band were born). And we could be much closer to finding out what that is now, with the trio confirming in a new TikTok that they’ve recorded new music in London and Los Angeles in 2022.
Kerrang
Listen to Ultra Q’s poppy single I Watched Them Go: “It’s outrageous, it’s beautiful”
Ultra Q have released a brand-new single, I Watched Them Go. Their first new song since last year’s Get Yourself A Friend EP, the poppy effort is, says Jakob Armstrong, perfect for fans “both old and new”. “I Watched Them Go is Ultra Q’s first pop song,”...
NME
LE SSERAFIM unveil enchanting music video for ‘Impurities’
K-pop girl group LE SSERAFIM have dropped a surprise visual for their recent B-side track ‘Impurities’. On November 14, the quintet released their music video for ‘Impurities’, a B-side from their sophomore mini-album ‘ANTIFRAGILE’, which dropped last month. The new choreography-focused visual features the members of LE SSERAFIM performing to the song as colourful, kaleidoscopic patterns are projected against them.
Guitar World Magazine
6 ways to use an EBow on electric guitar
The EBow is a hand-held device that provides endless string sustain, and has been used on many iconic records by artists such as The Blue Öyster Cult, U2, Big Country, Andrew Gold, and Radiohead. The EBow uses ‘Direct String Synthesis’, and in many cases the sounds produced are like those of a monophonic synthesiser.
The 10 Best Album Sequels in Rock + Metal
No matter the medium, good sequels are usually difficult to pull off. After all, they must succeed both as the newest entry in the creator’s catalog and as an extension of the specific narrative and/or musical foundation(s) that preceded them. In the case of rock and metal, there have...
Britney Spears' Toxic gets played and sung like a Korn song, and the result is so good you'd think Korn did it themselves
Listen to viral internet virtuoso Anthony Vincent's Korn-style reworking of Britney Spears' Toxic for a taste of nu metal paradise. Anthony Vincent is one talented fellow, mostly known for his compilation videos - titled Ten Second Songs - of famous tunes performed in the style of a number of different musicians. This time, the musical mastermind has focused all of his attention on the distinct sound of Korn.
Biffy Clyro at the London O2: a cathartic, euphoric triumph for British rock's national treasures
Biffy Clyro remind everyone why they're one of modern rock music's most vital and emotionally compelling bands
This Muse bass cover will inspire you to donate your instrument to the nearest fire
Charles Berthoud performs Hysteria's iconic bass line, vocal melodies and guitar parts with just two hands
