Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WOWT
Hurricane Huskers: Fundraiser for Nebraska couple’s Florida restaurant
WATERLOO, Neb. (WOWT) - When Hurricane Ian ravaged Florida in September the heartbreak could be felt in Nebraska. A Waterloo couple moved their shrimp restaurant to Fort Myers Beach just months before the storm hit and the business has been wiped out. Hurricane Ian destroyed their RUDE shrimp restaurant but...
News Channel Nebraska
Snow has made it to northeast Nebraska
NEBRASKA -- Towns in northeast Nebraska saw snow fall over the weekend, as well as Monday morning. While there was snow over the weekend, snow this morning has caused some travel concerns for school buses and for those driving to work. Some towns that saw snow coverage were Lyons, Fremont,...
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Omaha, NE
Omaha, Nebraska, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. The city of Omaha, Nebraska skyline on the Missouri River, USA.By Tony Webster - City of Omaha, Nebraska Skyline on the Missouri River, CC BY 2.0, Wikimedia.
Kearney Hub
Lead change in Omaha legislative race jeopardizes GOP hopes of filibuster-proof majority
OMAHA — The outcome of another tightly contested legislative race got a little clearer Friday, once all the early ballots were counted in Douglas County. The lead changed hands in Omaha's District 20, with Democrat John Fredrickson gaining votes over Republican Stu Dornan. If that result holds, it would leave Republicans with 32 members in the Legislature, not enough for a filibuster-proof majority.
KETV.com
'Razor thin' races in Omaha, Lincoln tighten race for Nebraska Legislature
Neb. — Political priorities at Nebraska's Legislature are in jeopardy as razor-thin races tighten. Partisan issues like abortion, concealed carry and voter ID are on the line. The political director of the Nebraska Republican Party says they're keeping a close eye on races in Omaha and Lincoln. “We...
Neb. psychiatrist regains license, can’t treat female patients
LINCOLN — The medical license of an Omaha— psychiatrist has been reinstated — with the condition that he not treat any female patients. The license of Dr. Gregory Wigington was suspended for six months beginning in April for unprofessional conduct after he admitted having sexual relations with two female patients, including one woman he eventually married.
kmaland.com
Bird unseats Miller in Iowa Attorney General race
(Des Moines) -- Former Fremont County Attorney and Republican candidate Brenna Bird has formally been declared the winner of the Iowa Attorney General's race. Unofficial results from Tuesday night's general elections show Bird receiving 611,081 votes or 50.8% compared to Democratic incumbent Tom Miller's 590,258 or 49.1%. Bird, who served as the Fremont County Attorney from 2016 to 2018, was elected to a similar position in Guthrie County before announcing her bid for Attorney General. Bird attributed the win to voters looking for a change in the state's position.
Atlantic Police Report
(Atlantic) The Atlantic Police Department reports seven arrests and three citations between October 18 and November 13. Rinanten Amo, 35, of Atlantic, was arrested November 13 for Public Intoxication. Logan Russell, 23, of Atlantic, was arrested November 12 for Operating While Under the Influence 1st and Driving While License Denied...
1011now.com
Election 2022: Latest Douglas County vote count puts filibuster in hands of Dems — but it’s not over yet
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The latest updated ballot counts for Douglas County pulled close races even closer and look to have tipped the filibuster Democratic in the Unicameral — for now. Results posted after noon Friday showed Aaron Hanson leading Greg Gonzalez for Douglas County Sheriff; and John Frederickson...
kmaland.com
Katrina Beth Carnes, 56, Omaha
Memorials:In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Cancer Society, Josie Harper Hospice House, or Angel's Care Hospice.
KETV.com
Family identifies woman killed in mass shooting near 33rd and Ames
OMAHA, Neb. — A 4 a.m. party ended in gunfire in Omaha. Now, one person is dead and seven others are hurt. Omaha police say the mass shooting was not a random incident. Karly Wood's family says she was the one person killed. They sent KETV NewsWatch 7 a...
kmaland.com
Suspects in Mills, Pottawattamie County pursuit linked to numerous burglaries
(Council Bluffs) – Two suspects who were apprehended in a pursuit earlier this month have been connected to numerous burglaries in Pottawattamie and Sarpy counties. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office says authorities have recovered numerous stolen items from a vehicle that was used in an attempt to flee from officers on November 7th. During the pursuit, the suspects allegedly fled from a traffic stop, reaching speeds over 100 miles per hour on Highway 34 and Interstate 29. The vehicle was eventually stopped using stop sticks near the intersection of Highway 92 and Harry Langdon Boulevard.
WOWT
Two in custody after standoff in Council Bluffs neighborhood
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Federal law-enforcement officials and Council Bluffs Police were working early Thursday to get a couple of fugitives and a stolen gun off the streets. Police had to shut down a portion of Avenue A for about an hour and a half Thursday morning to get...
kjan.com
Taylor County man missing since Nov. 4th, found deceased
(Bedford, Iowa) – The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office Thursday evening, reported a man missing from Blockton since around 8-a.m. last Friday, November 4th, was found deceased in his vehicle at around 5-p.m., today (Thursday). The 2014 Ford Escape 81-year-old Junior Lee Rusco was driving, was located in a...
Area Dentist Paying It Forward to Veterans
(Atlantic) Dr. Chet Meneely and his staff at the Family Dental Center in Atlantic donated their time on Friday to honor area veterans by offering free dental care to thank them for their service. “We are inviting veterans in and giving them free dental care,” said Dr. Meneely.” Many veterans...
KETV.com
Weather Now extra: What is a snow squall warning?
OMAHA, Neb. — It's starting to feel like winter, just in time for Winter Weather Awareness Day. Meteorologist Sean Everson shares what you need to know for this year, including the new snow squall warning. A snow squall warning is issued for short duration, intense bursts of snow and...
Interstate changes happening next week in Council Bluffs
(Council Bluffs) Motorists need to prepare for multiple overnight closures and changes to Interstate 29 and I-480 in Council Bluffs, weather permitting. Cold weather could delay construction activities like lane marking/painting. Today, Nov. 13, southbound I-29 will be closed at 16th Street, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m., weather permitting....
KETV.com
One dead, multiple shot in Sunday morning shooting
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police confirm several people were shot and one died early Sunday morning. It was initially reported 11 were injured, KETV Newswatch 7 confirmed with The Omaha Police Department that the number of people shot is now at eight including the person that died. It happened...
KETV.com
LIST: A month-by-month breakdown of concerts coming to Omaha, Lincoln
OMAHA, Neb. — Who's playing in Omaha and Lincoln this winter?. Dozens of major acts have announced shows in the Omaha and Lincoln area. Below is a list of shows at most of the area's major venues, including CHI Health Center, The Waiting Room, The Slowdown, Reverb Lounge, The Admiral and more in Omaha, as well as Pinnacle Bank Arena, Pinewood Bowl Theater and more in Lincoln.
Griswold man arrested on drug charges in Adams County
(Adams Co) The Adams County Sheriff’s Office arrested 36-year-old Carl Daniel of Griswold following a traffic stop near the intersection of Dogwood Avenue and Highway 34 in Corning Saturday. Upon further investigation, a probable cause search was conducted. Located in the vehicle was 23 grams of Methamphetamine. Daniel was...
Comments / 0