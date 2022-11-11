ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Akron Area

If the answer is yes, you should visit these places in Greater Akron. If you want a great example of the famous Barberton chicken, you can't go wrong with this local favorite, which has been around for several decades. Check out their signature classic 4 piece dinner, which comes with a juicy and tender breast, thigh, leg, and whole wing. It also comes with a side of "hot sauce" (actually a spicy rice and tomato mixture), vinaigrette coleslaw, and fresh fries. They also offer a tasty chicken sandwich and homemade chicken noodle soup.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Kenny’s checking his holiday shopping list at the Don Drumm Studios and Gallery

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Don Drumm is a nationally recognized artist and is synonymous with the Akron art scene. The Don Drumm Studios and Gallery sparkle every holiday season with all kinds of creative works of art that make for unique and perfect holiday gifts. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton visited the popular Akron destination to preview what’s available for holiday shoppers this season. Click here to learn more about the Don Drumm Studios and Gallery.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland radio station flips to Christmas music beginning Friday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s the most wonderful time of the year!. It is a time when holiday shopping begins, winter temperatures move in, and Christmas music returns to the airwaves. Cleveland FM radio station Majic 105.7 will transition to playing holiday music beginning Friday morning. Majic 105.7 is...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Table 45 in Northeast Ohio offering Thanksgiving turkey to-go program

CLEVELAND — Thanksgiving is just two weeks away and with shopping, cooking and busy schedules, getting the spread together can be a lot of work. If you're feeling the pressure, Table 45 at InterContinental Cleveland is taking all of the hassles out of the big meal, with their Turkey-to-go program.
CLEVELAND, OH
thisiscleveland.com

Craving Comfort Food? Bakeries to the Rescue.

Nary do comfort foods pack the sugary, carbohydrate-laden loveliness quite like a decadent, always-there-for-you pastry, pie, muffin, cake and other delightful goodness that is served up in a Cleveland bakery. Here’s a round-up of some of the best bakeries and confectionaries you can roam in The Land. Go ahead and indulge.
CLEVELAND, OH

