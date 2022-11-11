Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
The Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga County Sends a 21 Days Action Notice to Cleveland City Council: Follow the RulesBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Looking for a Slice of Pizza? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
This is the Best Polar Express Train Ride in OhioTravel MavenIndependence, OH
Carjacking/Robbery on the Westside ClevelandTawana K WatsonCleveland, OH
Christmas Family Fun: 'Magic of Lights' returns to Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio — Editor's note: The video above is from last year's coverage of "Magic of Lights". "Magic of Lights" makes its 2022 return to the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds in Middleburg Heights next week!. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with...
Owner of 'A Christmas Story' House reacts after putting property up for sale in Cleveland: 'Piece of nostalgic Americana'
CLEVELAND — "Wow. Now it's real." With the iconic leg lamp glowing in the window behind him, Brian Jones officially put the house from A Christmas Story up for sale in Cleveland. “We’re all in. Let’s go. Let’s do this," Jones told 3News as we exclusively broke the story...
PHOTOS: Magic of Lights holiday drive-thru returns
The show features dozens of displays, illuminated canopies and animation — all made with 2 million LED lights, more than a dozen miles of cord and 3,750 man-hours.
‘A Christmas Story’ House goes up for sale in Cleveland: See the listing
CLEVELAND — One of the most iconic houses in the city of Cleveland is now up for sale. But this isn’t just any house... This is the house used in the filming of A Christmas Story in 1983. The home, which is located at 3159 West 11th Street...
Halloween decorations put haunted twist on Thanksgiving at Parma home
Check this out! A house at 8011 Dorothy Avenue in Parma is showing what happens when Halloween decorations collide with Thanksgiving.
'A Christmas Story' House up for sale in Cleveland as owner looks for 'right buyer'
'It's a major award!' And it could be all yours as the legendary Cleveland house at 3159 West 11th Street is now on the market.
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Akron Area
If the answer is yes, you should visit these places in Greater Akron. If you want a great example of the famous Barberton chicken, you can't go wrong with this local favorite, which has been around for several decades. Check out their signature classic 4 piece dinner, which comes with a juicy and tender breast, thigh, leg, and whole wing. It also comes with a side of "hot sauce" (actually a spicy rice and tomato mixture), vinaigrette coleslaw, and fresh fries. They also offer a tasty chicken sandwich and homemade chicken noodle soup.
Kenny’s checking his holiday shopping list at the Don Drumm Studios and Gallery
AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Don Drumm is a nationally recognized artist and is synonymous with the Akron art scene. The Don Drumm Studios and Gallery sparkle every holiday season with all kinds of creative works of art that make for unique and perfect holiday gifts. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton visited the popular Akron destination to preview what’s available for holiday shoppers this season. Click here to learn more about the Don Drumm Studios and Gallery.
Piccione’s ‘Light Up the Night’ jewelery show benefits Cleveland Clinic Children’s
Megan Piccione Fine Jewelry in Beachwood hosted “Light Up the Night” jewelry show to benefit Cleveland Clinic Children’s on Oct. 13 at the InterContinental Hotel Cleveland. More than 400 people were invited and Piccione donated a portion of sales to benefit the head of adolescent medicine, Dr....
Time to celebrate the pizza! Here are our 5 favorite pizza restaurants in Greater Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Pizza is a staple of life. Don’t believe us? According to The Pizza Calc, Americans consume three billion pizzas a year – an average of 46 slices – or 23 pounds – of pizza per person.
‘A Christmas Story’ fun facts: 20 things you might not know about the film and its Cleveland connections
CLEVELAND, Ohio - As Ralphie and his family and friends return for the upcoming sequel to “A Christmas Story” premiering Nov. 17 on HBO Max, we decided to take a look back at the original film. While the movie has plenty of fans around the world, it holds a special place in the hearts of Clevelanders.
Critically acclaimed Tremont restaurant closes its doors among staffing shortage
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Parallax, a Tremont restaurant owned by Cleveland restaurateur Zack Bruell, has announced its temporary closure. The Franco-Asian style restaurant opened in 2004 and has received wide critical acclaim, earning Bruell a spot as a semifinalist for Best Chef in the Great Lakes Region by the James Beard Foundation.
Tower City welcomes 5 new shops, restaurants
Tower City Center is welcoming five new shops and restaurants now through 2023!
Rare, expensive whiskey escorted by police to Rocky River ahead of fundraiser
An extremely special delivery arrived in Rocky River from Ireland Wednesday night. It's a bottle of the rarest, most expensive whiskey in the world right now.
Cleveland radio station flips to Christmas music beginning Friday
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s the most wonderful time of the year!. It is a time when holiday shopping begins, winter temperatures move in, and Christmas music returns to the airwaves. Cleveland FM radio station Majic 105.7 will transition to playing holiday music beginning Friday morning. Majic 105.7 is...
Table 45 in Northeast Ohio offering Thanksgiving turkey to-go program
CLEVELAND — Thanksgiving is just two weeks away and with shopping, cooking and busy schedules, getting the spread together can be a lot of work. If you're feeling the pressure, Table 45 at InterContinental Cleveland is taking all of the hassles out of the big meal, with their Turkey-to-go program.
Parallax in Tremont is Now Closed, and May or May Not Reopen
Owner Zack Bruell blames staffing issues, former GM says Bruell neglected the restaurant
Table 45 at InterContinental Cleveland offering hassle free Thanksgiving meals
3News' Kierra Cotton visited Table 45 at the InterContinental Cleveland. Table 45 is offering Thanksgiving turkey and meals to go this year.
Looking for Soul Food in Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place on the West Side
After a morning full of doom-scrolling and trying to write, I was hungry. For my late lunch, I decided to hit up Al & B's Barbeque, a joint on the west side of Cleveland. Though Al & B's has a modest exterior, the place serves food that is hand-licking good.
Craving Comfort Food? Bakeries to the Rescue.
Nary do comfort foods pack the sugary, carbohydrate-laden loveliness quite like a decadent, always-there-for-you pastry, pie, muffin, cake and other delightful goodness that is served up in a Cleveland bakery. Here’s a round-up of some of the best bakeries and confectionaries you can roam in The Land. Go ahead and indulge.
