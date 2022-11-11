Read full article on original website
BBC
Barnsley: Four-day erection patient was not failed, ombudsman rules
A care home patient who suffered permanent physical damage after enduring an erection lasting up to four days was not failed by staff, an ombudsman has said. The man has Asperger's Syndrome and was being cared for at a home commissioned by Barnsley Council. His mother claimed hospital staff had...
BBC
Care home residents not given drink for 17 hours, report says
A care home put some residents at risk of harm by not offering them a drink for up to 17 hours, the health watchdog has said. Marina Care Home in Southport was rated inadequate after the Care Quality Commission (CQC) found basic safety and wellbeing needs were not always met.
BBC
The Cambridge care home residents not always respected says CQC
Residents of a care home run by one of the UK's largest providers have not always been treated with respect and dignity by staff, inspectors said. The Cambridge care home, in the Chesterton area of the city, continues to be rated as requiring improvement by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).
BBC
Empty Southend care beds are criminal says health boss
A care home manager said it was "criminal" that more hospital patients were not being discharged into empty beds within the community. Michael Daley, who is also chair of the South Essex Care and Health Association, said he did not understand why some homes were not being used. The association's...
BBC
Eileen Dean care home killing: No risk assessment done on attacker
No formal risk assessment was done on a man who beat a fellow care home resident to death, a review has found. Alexander Rawson attacked 93-year-old Eileen Dean with a metal walking stick at a care home in south-east London. Mrs Dean suffered catastrophic injuries to her head and body...
Train passenger praised for refusing to give up seat to older woman
A train passenger has recieved support online after she refused to give up her first-class seat to an elderly woman on a seven-hour train.The woman, who had pre-booked a first class seat for her journey from London to Aberdeen, Scotland, took to Reddit after the incident to share the details of her experience in a post titled “AITA [Am I the A**hole] for not moving from my booked seat for an elderly person?”In the post, the passenger said she was a woman aged 32, and described the incident. “I recently got a train across the UK from London to...
Mum suddenly collapses and dies just five weeks after giving birth because of a ‘preventable’ blood clot
A beloved mum tragically died five weeks after the birth of her youngest when she suddenly collapsed at home after suffering a ‘preventable’ blood clot, leaving the family with just one cherished picture together and calling for more awareness of the risks post-pregnancy.“Fun and loving” assistant mental health nurse, 32, was overjoyed when her beautiful baby girl, Betty Crosbie, was born on February 9, 2020, after a long pregnancy dealing with pelvic pain which meant she struggled to move around.Only one picture was ever taken of Samantha with her three children as her life was cruelly cut short on March...
beingpatient.com
3 Dementia Warning Signs That Appear Years Early
It may be possible to spot a telling combination of three specific dementia warning signs up to 9 years before a dementia diagnosis, according to new research. Decades are a significant marker of life’s passage. Ages 10-20 see someone grow from a child all the way through teenagehood into being an adult. The twenties are usually a ‘figuring out life’ stage, while the thirties see people focus on career or family. So on and so forth; the point being, it’s a huge number of years that no one should take for granted in the context of a medical diagnosis.
‘I’m back on food stamps’: Nurse who exposed ‘uterus collector’ still faces consequences
Dawn Wooten raised the alarm more than two years ago after detained immigrant women accused a gynaecologist of performing non-consensual procedures
EXCLUSIVE: At least 64 people have died in London this year after waiting a dangerously long time for an ambulance, figures reveal
At least 64 patients died in London this year after dangerously long ambulance waits saw their medical emergencies including strokes deteriorate to immediately life-threatening. These patients were among the 4,700 in England this year who waited more than 40 minutes as their 999 calls were upgraded to the most serious...
Common daily supplement ‘increases your risk of deadly lung cancer’, scientists warn
A COMMON daily vitamin tablet can increase the risk of deadly lung cancer, a study has found. Vitamin A is traditionally taken to help the immune system and eye sight. However, experts from Pecking University in China have warned people against taking the supplement after they found the tablets can cause certain lung cancers.
‘Bit of a cheek’ for migrants to complain about conditions at overcrowded Manston, says minister OLD
A Home Office minister has been branded “callous” after saying it is “a bit of a cheek” for migrants to complain about conditions at the overcrowded processing centre at Manston in Kent.Chris Philp was speaking as a hurried operation continued to reduce numbers held at the centre, where 4,000 people were crammed for as long as a month in a facility intended to house 1,600 for no more than 48 hours during initial assessments.Manston was described as a “pressure cooker”, with individuals and families sleeping in tents amid reports of disease outbreaks and simmering tension.A nine-year-old girl said in...
Urgent cancer warning to millions of women as just 3% can spot signs of stealth killer
AS ONE of the most deadly cancers to affect women - chances are you know what ovarian cancer is. According to charity Target Ovarian Cancer a mere 3 per cent of women are confident in naming all of the symptoms of the disease. It has called for urgent action to...
Pancreatic cancer survivor reveals five early signs as he battles the disease for a second time
A pancreatic cancer survivor battling the disease for a second time has shared the early signs people of all ages should know.Charles Czajkowski, 63, a business development manager for a geotechnical company from Surbiton, Kingston, has “declared war on pancreatic cancer” after a five-year ordeal with two rounds of the disease – which also caused the death of his mother Romaulda, aged 78, in 1999.Mr Czajkowski, who is hoping treatment he received through his wife’s private healthcare package will save his life, is set to speak to MPs on in the Commons on Wednesday to urge the government to...
My neighbour left a note threatening ‘legal action’ but the way they park their huge truck is comical
A FRUSTRATED motorist has taken to social media to show a note left on their car by an angry neighbour. The post has the title: 'So I got this note on my car, see the second picture for my daily parking situation.'. Reddit user 'Culneaj' uploaded the post along with...
Accused nurse told to leave alone parents of dying newborn baby, court told - OLD
A nurse accused of multiple baby murders was told to leave alone the parents of a dying newborn boy, a court has heard.Lucy Letby is accused of murdering the infant just days after he was born prematurely, weighing 800 grams, at the Countess of Chester Hospital, on June 10 2015.Child C is the second of seven babies she is alleged to have murdered at the hospital’s neo-natal unit.Jurors at Manchester Crown Court have been told that Letby, 32, was designated the care of another baby boy on the night shift of June 13, who was in a room separate from...
Man who had XL bulldog’s ears cropped is banned from keeping animals for two years
A man has been banned from keeping animals for two years after having his dog’s ears cropped. Despite being told by his vet and the RSPCA that cropping his 15 week old XL bulldog’s ears was illegal Ramadan Murtati went ahead with it. The 20-year-old returned to the...
Quadruple amputee begs council to act as mould-ridden flat leaves her without a toilet
A quadruple amputee is begging her local council to fix a chronic mould problem that forces her to go a relative’s home every time she needs the toilet.Danielle Bailey, 24, has been living with the mould since the start of this year and Leeds City Council have taken 10 months to respond, she claims.The mother-of-one says she is struggling to raise her one-year-old son in such torrid living conditions.They are now dealing with mould around her toilet but the supposed “quick job” has taken longer than expected, she says.Danielle claims this has left her with no choice but to go...
British pigeons ‘turning into zombies’ from mysterious disease that twists their neck and makes them walk in zigzags
A MYSTERIOUS disease is infecting British birds and turning them into slow moving 'zombies' with deformed necks. The highly infectious virus has already spread rapidly in Jersey pigeons and is feared to be circulating throughout the UK bird population. Horrific symptoms of the disease include deformed necks, dangerously thin bodies,...
Urgent warning as ‘just one alcoholic drink a day increases risk of sudden but silent killer’
MOST people enjoy a glass of wine or a pint of beer now and again. But experts have warned that just one alcoholic drink a day could increase your risk of a sudden but silent killer. Medics in Japan found that people in their 20s and 30s who drink 'moderate...
