Related
Wave 3
LMPD: Bicyclist seriously injured in crash on National Turnpike
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man has been taken to the hospital in critical condition after his bicycle was hit by a vehicle on Monday afternoon, Louisville Metro Police confirmed. Around 3:30 p.m., officers were sent to the intersection of National Turnpike at Farmers Lane on reports of a bicyclist...
Wave 3
2 people sent to hospital after rollover crash near Cardinal Stadium
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after two people were injured in a rollover crash near Cardinal Stadium on Monday afternoon. Officers were called to a crash at the intersection of South Third Street and Central Avenue around 12:45 p.m. on Monday, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
Wave 3
Whitley County man charged with murder in Old Louisville multi-vehicle crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man from Whitley County, Ky. has been charged in connection to a multi-vehicle crash in Old Louisville that killed one person and injured two others on Thursday night. Alvaro Manriquez, 23, has been charged with murder, assault, receiving stolen property $10,000 or more and no...
Wave 3
Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by car on Westport Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was struck by a car at Westport Road and Goose Creek Road Monday night. Louisville Metro officers were called to respond around 9 p.m. and found a teenaged male. LMPD said he was crossing the road when he was...
wdrb.com
1 student taken to hospital after 2 JCPS buses involved in crash Monday morning
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A pair of JCPS buses crashed on the way to school Monday morning. Buses 944 and 1730 crashed near the intersection of Manslick Road and Gagel Avenue around 8:30 a.m. One bus was headed to Carter Elementary School, and the other was headed to Atkinson and Brandeis Elementary Schools.
WLKY.com
2 toddlers killed, pregnant mother seriously injured in Hardin County crash; suspect arrested
WEST POINT, Ky. — A Radcliff woman is in jail following a crash that killed two small children and sent their pregnant mother to the hospital on Sunday. The Hardin County Sheriff's Office believes 42-year-old Angela Chapman was under the influence of drugs at around 4:30 p.m. when she crossed over the center line of Dixie Highway and hit another vehicle with a Louisville family inside.
k105.com
Hardin Co. woman allegedly on drugs hits vehicle head-on, killing 2 small children, seriously injuring pregnant mother
A Hardin County woman allegedly under the influence of drugs has been arrested after she struck a vehicle head-on, killing an infant and toddler and seriously injuring their pregnant mother. Angela H. Chapman, 42, of Radcliff, has been charged with two counts of murder, first-degree assault and DUI. Chapman is...
Police arrest woman following deadly Hardin County crash
HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — A Kentucky woman is in custody following a fatal crash in Hardin County over the weekend. According to the Hardin County Sheriff's office, Angela Chapman was arrested for driving under the influence which resulted in a crash in the West Point area, around US 31, Sunday evening.
Wave 3
Teen treated for gunshot wound, LMPD working to determine shooting location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police officers were called to Norton Children’s Hospital this morning after a 16-year-old with a gunshot wound was being treated there. Police arrived at about 7:30 a.m. and said the victim’s injuries appear to be non-life-threatening. LMPD is working to determine where...
Police arrest woman in Bullitt County after body found in hotel room
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman has been arrested in Bullitt County after police say she was found living with a corpse in a hotel. According to court documents, 45-year-old Nicole McFall was arrested Nov. 9 after police found a man's decomposing body in the hotel bed during a welfare check.
WLKY.com
Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting in Buechel
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has been arrested in connection with a Buechel shooting that killed a man in September, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. Joe Lewis III, 26, of Louisville was arrested on Monday and charged with murder. The shooting in question happened in the 2000...
Fox 19
Stolen car chase ends outside Miami Valley Gaming with 2 arrested
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A stolen vehicle chase ended outside of the Miami Valley Gaming Monday with the arrests of two suspects. A plane from the Ohio State Highway Patrol Aviation Section was flying over I-75 around 11 a.m. when a speeding Dodge Challenger was spotted, according to troopers.
WLKY.com
Woman found living with man's decomposing body in Bullitt County hotel, police say
BROOKS, Ky. — A woman has been arrested in connection with a dead body found in a Bullitt County hotel, according to the Hillview Police Department. Nicole McFall, 45, was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 9, on charges of abusing a corpse, failure to report a dead body and tampering with physical evidence.
Wave 3
Man in hospital after shooting in Taylor Berry neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Taylor Berry neighborhood Sunday afternoon. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, a little after 1p.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1300 block of Longfield Avenue. When officers arrived on...
Wave 3
16-year-old in hospital after shooting in Chickasaw neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 16-year-old is in the hospital after a shooting in the Chickasaw neighborhood on Sunday. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 10a.m. officers were told about a shooting victim who was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital by private means. Preliminary investigation showed that...
wdrb.com
Floyds Knobs woman arrested after police pursuit ended in Clarksville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Floyds Knobs woman was arrested after a police pursuit ended in Clarksville on Sunday afternoon. Lori Phillipy was wanted on a warrant for drug possession, according to Floyd County Sheriff Frank Loop. The sheriff said a deputy found Phillipy in a car when she threw several drug syringes at a deputy and drove away.
Lone cow missing three weeks after crash located
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The hunt for a missing cow, three weeks after it escaped following an accident on I-64, is one step closer to being over. According to Louisville Metro Animal Services, the bull had been located sometime Sunday but did not specify where. However, the bull had been...
WLKY.com
Police: Chase crosses 2 counties in southern Indiana, ends in multivehicle crash
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — A southern Indiana police chase across two counties ended in a crash involving multiple vehicles Sunday morning, according to the Floyd County Sheriff's Department. Several witnesses were at the scene. "I was shopping for a couch and stopped at the light. It was red, and then...
wdrb.com
ISP: 2 arrested after shots fired during police chase that ended on I-65 in Clark County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two New Albany, Indiana, residents were arrested on Saturday afternoon after leading officers on a vehicle pursuit that started in Seymour and ended near Sellersburg. According to Indiana State Police, officers in Seymour initially responded on a possible theft at Home Depot. The suspects then left...
Wave 3
Highlands community reacts to Sunday morning shooting on Baxter Avenue
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A fight at a popular Highlands bar spills into the street and ends with someone shot and injured. The owner of Wick’s Pizza woke up Sunday morning to bullet holes in his front windows. LMPD tells WAVE News that the incident started with two groups...
