Louisville, KY

Wave 3

LMPD: Bicyclist seriously injured in crash on National Turnpike

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man has been taken to the hospital in critical condition after his bicycle was hit by a vehicle on Monday afternoon, Louisville Metro Police confirmed. Around 3:30 p.m., officers were sent to the intersection of National Turnpike at Farmers Lane on reports of a bicyclist...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

2 people sent to hospital after rollover crash near Cardinal Stadium

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after two people were injured in a rollover crash near Cardinal Stadium on Monday afternoon. Officers were called to a crash at the intersection of South Third Street and Central Avenue around 12:45 p.m. on Monday, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

2 toddlers killed, pregnant mother seriously injured in Hardin County crash; suspect arrested

WEST POINT, Ky. — A Radcliff woman is in jail following a crash that killed two small children and sent their pregnant mother to the hospital on Sunday. The Hardin County Sheriff's Office believes 42-year-old Angela Chapman was under the influence of drugs at around 4:30 p.m. when she crossed over the center line of Dixie Highway and hit another vehicle with a Louisville family inside.
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
WHAS11

Police arrest woman following deadly Hardin County crash

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — A Kentucky woman is in custody following a fatal crash in Hardin County over the weekend. According to the Hardin County Sheriff's office, Angela Chapman was arrested for driving under the influence which resulted in a crash in the West Point area, around US 31, Sunday evening.
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Teen treated for gunshot wound, LMPD working to determine shooting location

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police officers were called to Norton Children’s Hospital this morning after a 16-year-old with a gunshot wound was being treated there. Police arrived at about 7:30 a.m. and said the victim’s injuries appear to be non-life-threatening. LMPD is working to determine where...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting in Buechel

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has been arrested in connection with a Buechel shooting that killed a man in September, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. Joe Lewis III, 26, of Louisville was arrested on Monday and charged with murder. The shooting in question happened in the 2000...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Fox 19

Stolen car chase ends outside Miami Valley Gaming with 2 arrested

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A stolen vehicle chase ended outside of the Miami Valley Gaming Monday with the arrests of two suspects. A plane from the Ohio State Highway Patrol Aviation Section was flying over I-75 around 11 a.m. when a speeding Dodge Challenger was spotted, according to troopers.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man in hospital after shooting in Taylor Berry neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Taylor Berry neighborhood Sunday afternoon. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, a little after 1p.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1300 block of Longfield Avenue. When officers arrived on...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

16-year-old in hospital after shooting in Chickasaw neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 16-year-old is in the hospital after a shooting in the Chickasaw neighborhood on Sunday. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 10a.m. officers were told about a shooting victim who was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital by private means. Preliminary investigation showed that...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Floyds Knobs woman arrested after police pursuit ended in Clarksville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Floyds Knobs woman was arrested after a police pursuit ended in Clarksville on Sunday afternoon. Lori Phillipy was wanted on a warrant for drug possession, according to Floyd County Sheriff Frank Loop. The sheriff said a deputy found Phillipy in a car when she threw several drug syringes at a deputy and drove away.
CLARKSVILLE, IN
WHAS11

Lone cow missing three weeks after crash located

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The hunt for a missing cow, three weeks after it escaped following an accident on I-64, is one step closer to being over. According to Louisville Metro Animal Services, the bull had been located sometime Sunday but did not specify where. However, the bull had been...
LOUISVILLE, KY

