Revealed: 'Murdered' Italian pensioner, 70, inherited 'all the family fortune' just months before she went missing from £900,000 north London flat after mystery day-trip to Essex seaside - as her body is found in cemetery a year after she vanished
A murdered pensioner whose body has been found hidden in a north London churchyard had a large personal fortune, her family have revealed. Norma Girolami, 70, from Highgate, was last seen alive in mid-August 2021, when she vanished from her £900,000 home in the quiet tree-lined street of Cholmeley Park after a trip to the Essex seaside.
EXCLUSIVE: At least 64 people have died in London this year after waiting a dangerously long time for an ambulance, figures reveal
At least 64 patients died in London this year after dangerously long ambulance waits saw their medical emergencies including strokes deteriorate to immediately life-threatening. These patients were among the 4,700 in England this year who waited more than 40 minutes as their 999 calls were upgraded to the most serious...
BBC
Edinburgh's War Memorial set on fire by vandals
Edinburgh's War Memorial has been set on fire - less than 24 hours after Remembrance Sunday services were held. Several wreaths were completely burnt in the fire and Edinburgh's Stone of Remembrance blackened with soot. Edinburgh's Lord Provost said it was "disgusting and disrespectful". The Army major who runs the...
King and Queen Consort to carry out away days to Yorkshire
The King and Queen Consort are to visit Yorkshire next week, when the monarch will unveil a statue of his mother, the late Queen.Charles will spend two days carrying out official engagements, visiting Bradford and Leeds on November 8, and then York and Doncaster on November 9, with Camilla joining him on the second day.The King and Queen Consort will attend a service in York Minster, with the monarch unveiling the Platinum Jubilee tribute to Elizabeth II, crafted by Minster stone mason Richard Bossons.The Archbishop of York will bless the statue.The late Queen chose the final design of the statue...
BBC
Appeal to identify woman fatally struck by car 47 years ago
A woman who was killed when she was struck by a car 47 years ago has still not been identified, a charity said. Locate International has appealed for information about the woman, who was struck by one or more vehicles on the A1 near Baldock, Hertfordshire, in the early hours of 18 February 1975.
BBC
Government extends e-scooter trials to May 2024
The government has extended a trial of electric scooters for another 18 months. The Department for Transport (DfT) will continue gathering data on the technology in districts of Basildon, Braintree, Brentwood, Chelmsford and Colchester in Essex. Legislation on e-scooters was expected in May 2024. The technology has been championed as...
BBC
Scarborough: Work to stabilise landslip-hit road begins
A road hit by regular landslips will close for eight weeks for repair work. Carr Lane, between Folkton and Cayton Bay in North Yorkshire, will shut near the bridge over the River Hertford to enable the road to be stabilised. The route is built on peat and highways officers discovered...
BBC
Lost dog 'hands itself in' at Loughborough Police Station
A lost dog has been reunited with its owners after walking into a police station. Rosie sought help from officers after being scared by a firework on 3 November. CCTV footage from Loughborough Police Station captured the moment the border collie arrived and took a seat in the waiting room.
BBC
Man knew rules before felling trees, appeal hears
A man who was convicted of felling more than two thousand trees had been warned he was breaking the rules on multiple occasions, an appeal has heard. Jeff Lane is appealing a conviction from 29 March for clearing more than eight hectares of wet woodland on the Gower peninsula. Damian...
