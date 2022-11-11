Class D-1, D-2, and D-6 semifinals: Breaking down the games, and the players to know for Friday

Read full article on original website
Sioux City Journal
Friday night follow-up: Frigid weather aside, semifinals produce intriguing finals matchups in all 7 classes
It's too bad there aren't official records kept for such things, because Friday night had to be, if not the coldest, one of the coldest nights ever for Nebraska state playoff football. There have been far snowier days, for sure. And probably some days where the actual temperature was colder...
Sioux City Journal
Cedar Catholic advances to state football finals
BATTLE CREEK, Neb. — Hartington Cedar Catholic’s Carson Arens intercepted a Battle Creek pass with 1:52 left in the game, preserving a 6-0 win Friday night and sending the Trojans to the Nebraska Class C2 state finals. Cedar Catholic will play rival Norfolk Catholic in the title game...
