Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 56-14 win against IndianaThe LanternBloomington, IN
Football: How Buckeyes defense ‘locked in’ during 56-14 win over IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Babb cites faith, brotherhood, from recovery to first career touchdown in Buckeyes 56-14 win over IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud throws 5 TDs, No. 2 Ohio State rolls Indiana 56-14The LanternColumbus, OH
Popular discount retail chain opening another location in Indiana this monthKristen WaltersIndiana State
Related
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball: Hoosiers appear to have ingredients for fast pace Mike Woodson wants
Indiana looks fast so far, but it would be wise to avoid quick conclusions. While he and his coaches and teammates feel the need for speed, Tamar Bates says he knows there will be fewer transition opportunities as the season progresses. Beginning on Friday evening at Xavier, when IU faces...
No. 11 Indiana Women Visit to No. 5 Tennessee 'A Great Barometer to See Where We Are'
Indiana's No. 11-ranked women's basketball team has its first true test of the season Monday when it hits the road to play No. 5 Tennessee in Knoxville. Two Hoosiers will face former teammates, and the entire squad will see how it matches up against a top-5 team predicted to make the Final Four.
goffrugbyreport.com
Indiana Edges Ohio State to Win Big Ten
In a tense, dramatic final worthy of the name Indiana eked by Ohio State to win the Big Ten Conference final Saturday night in South Bend, Ind. Played at the University of Notre Dame, which hosted four games for placement from 1st to 8th in the conference, the final capped off an entertaining day of rugby.
thedailyhoosier.com
Indiana football’s defense falls apart in worst statistical performance in eight years
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A season-long struggle for Indiana’s defense reached a new low Saturday afternoon at Ohio Stadium, as the Hoosiers fell 56-14 to the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes. The performance marked not only Indiana’s worst defensive showing of the season, but also its worst in nearly...
crimsonquarry.com
Indiana vs. Tennessee: Women’s basketball game time, how to watch, game thread
Indiana women’s basketball is travelling to Knoxville, Tennessee, to take on the storied Tennessee Volunteers. The Hoosiers fared well in clashes with Vermont and UMass Lowell, but neither offered Indiana a true challenge. The Volunteers, coming off an 87-75 loss to Ohio State (worth keeping an eye on...), will look to bounce back.
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love going to nice restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit if you haven't already.
WANE-TV
Study: Indiana ranks 2nd in worst potholes in US list
(WANE) — Although potholes are an inevitable part of driving, some states have to deal with it more than others, and a recent study showed Indiana ranks near the top when it comes to having the worst pothole problems. A study from QuoteWizard revealed that Indiana has the second...
Indiana State defeats Ball State
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Indiana State defeated Ball State 83-71 on Saturday afternoon at the Hulman Center. Copper Neese led the way with 17 points and Courvoisier McCauley added 14. Trenton Gibson finished with 12 and Kailex Stephens had 11. Jayson Kent came off the bench and contributed 13 points for the Sycamores. With […]
wbiw.com
No.2 Stars a juggernaut headed toward South
BEDFORD – The definition of juggernaut is “a huge, powerful and overwhelming force.” The accompanying picture should be Bedford North Lawrence’s team photo. The second-ranked Stars, with three impressive blowout victories to start the 2022-23 campaign, have been unstoppable thus far, winning by an unfathomable and unsustainable 41.7 points. They’ve done so by forcing an incredible 28.7 turnovers per contest. Any bobbled dribble, any loose ball, any weak pass, starts an offensive firestorm.
cbs4indy.com
Indiana winter weather photo submissions
CENTRAL INDIANA — With most of Indianapolis and central Indiana projected to see winter weather this weekend, many Hoosiers have begun snow and ice prep. While our meteorologists are predicting the first real snow of the year this weekend, we are looking to see what our viewers are experiencing.
readthereporter.com
What Hoosier woman created Stove Top stuffing?
1859 – Mayor Samuel Maxwell and the Indianapolis City Council established the first paid fire department. It had previously been a volunteer force. The department began with a hook and ladder company and two hand engines and, in 1860, gained their first steam engine. 1885 – Charles Edward Henry...
cbs4indy.com
More snow on the way to Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Another round of snow showers are headed to Indiana this week–here’s when you need to be ready:. It will be coming up quick. Early Tuesday morning, we’ll start to see mixed precipitation. By the time you wake up Tuesday for the work commute, expect light snow for central and northern portions of the state. Mixed precipitation and rain showers to the south. Tuesday morning commutes may be slick and dangerous at times. Keeping in mind, temperatures will be freezing.
Pat McAfee Rips Media For Blasting Jeff Saturday Hire
Pat McAfee went in on Bill Cowher, Joe Thomas and media pundits who questioned Colts' Jeff Saturday hire.
Bill Cowher Blasts Colts For Jeff Saturday Hire: 'It's a Disgrace to the Coaching Profession'
Bill Cowher is not a fan of the Jeff Saturday hire.
Indiana Daily Student
More than 500 without power on northeast side of Bloomington
A power outage occurred at 1:18 p.m. Sunday, causing 567 Duke Energy customers to lose power, according to Duke’s Outage Map. The power outage is affecting people in the northeast part of Bloomington along State Road 45 and the surrounding area, according to the map. According to Duke Energy,...
WISH-TV
Spring Mill Inn at Indiana state park closes for $10M in renovations
MITCHELL, Ind. (WISH) — An state park’s inn closed Monday for a $10 million modernization project, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said in social media posts. Spring Mill Inn at Spring Mill State Park is expected to reopen by March 2024, according to a website for the project.
Dubbed Indiana’s Stonehenge, Browning Mountain is the Hoosier State’s Best Kept Secret
Did you know Indiana has its very own version of Stonehenge?. First off what exactly is Stonehenge? We've seen photos online, and maybe you have even been lucky enough to travel to England to see Stonehenge for yourself, but do you know what exactly Stonehenge is?. Stonehenge is a prehistoric...
Early morning I-465 crash claims life of Brownsburg man
A Brownsburg man has died following an early morning crash on Interstate 465 in Indianapolis, according to ISP.
vincennespbs.org
Chance of rain/snow mixture overnight Monday
Weather forecasts for the next day are mixed depending on where you live. The Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky which includes Pike and Gibson Counties says we have a 60 % chance of precipitation overnight in the form of rain and snow with lows around the freezing mark. Less than a half-inch accumulation is predicted.
Johnson County veteran throwing knives & axes to stay healthy and alive
The sound of knives and axes flying through the air and landing on their wooden destination helps Mike Day get through the day.
The Big Lead
New York City, NY
49K+
Followers
9K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT
The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.https://www.thebiglead.com/
Comments / 0