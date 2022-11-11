ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

goffrugbyreport.com

Indiana Edges Ohio State to Win Big Ten

In a tense, dramatic final worthy of the name Indiana eked by Ohio State to win the Big Ten Conference final Saturday night in South Bend, Ind. Played at the University of Notre Dame, which hosted four games for placement from 1st to 8th in the conference, the final capped off an entertaining day of rugby.
COLUMBUS, OH
crimsonquarry.com

Indiana vs. Tennessee: Women’s basketball game time, how to watch, game thread

Indiana women’s basketball is travelling to Knoxville, Tennessee, to take on the storied Tennessee Volunteers. The Hoosiers fared well in clashes with Vermont and UMass Lowell, but neither offered Indiana a true challenge. The Volunteers, coming off an 87-75 loss to Ohio State (worth keeping an eye on...), will look to bounce back.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you love going to nice restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit if you haven't already.
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

Study: Indiana ranks 2nd in worst potholes in US list

(WANE) — Although potholes are an inevitable part of driving, some states have to deal with it more than others, and a recent study showed Indiana ranks near the top when it comes to having the worst pothole problems. A study from QuoteWizard revealed that Indiana has the second...
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Indiana State defeats Ball State

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Indiana State defeated Ball State 83-71 on Saturday afternoon at the Hulman Center. Copper Neese led the way with 17 points and Courvoisier McCauley added 14. Trenton Gibson finished with 12 and Kailex Stephens had 11. Jayson Kent came off the bench and contributed 13 points for the Sycamores. With […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wbiw.com

No.2 Stars a juggernaut headed toward South

BEDFORD – The definition of juggernaut is “a huge, powerful and overwhelming force.” The accompanying picture should be Bedford North Lawrence’s team photo. The second-ranked Stars, with three impressive blowout victories to start the 2022-23 campaign, have been unstoppable thus far, winning by an unfathomable and unsustainable 41.7 points. They’ve done so by forcing an incredible 28.7 turnovers per contest. Any bobbled dribble, any loose ball, any weak pass, starts an offensive firestorm.
BEDFORD, IN
cbs4indy.com

Indiana winter weather photo submissions

CENTRAL INDIANA — With most of Indianapolis and central Indiana projected to see winter weather this weekend, many Hoosiers have begun snow and ice prep. While our meteorologists are predicting the first real snow of the year this weekend, we are looking to see what our viewers are experiencing.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

What Hoosier woman created Stove Top stuffing?

1859 – Mayor Samuel Maxwell and the Indianapolis City Council established the first paid fire department. It had previously been a volunteer force. The department began with a hook and ladder company and two hand engines and, in 1860, gained their first steam engine. 1885 – Charles Edward Henry...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

More snow on the way to Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Another round of snow showers are headed to Indiana this week–here’s when you need to be ready:. It will be coming up quick. Early Tuesday morning, we’ll start to see mixed precipitation. By the time you wake up Tuesday for the work commute, expect light snow for central and northern portions of the state. Mixed precipitation and rain showers to the south. Tuesday morning commutes may be slick and dangerous at times. Keeping in mind, temperatures will be freezing.
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Daily Student

More than 500 without power on northeast side of Bloomington

A power outage occurred at 1:18 p.m. Sunday, causing 567 Duke Energy customers to lose power, according to Duke’s Outage Map. The power outage is affecting people in the northeast part of Bloomington along State Road 45 and the surrounding area, according to the map. According to Duke Energy,...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
vincennespbs.org

Chance of rain/snow mixture overnight Monday

Weather forecasts for the next day are mixed depending on where you live. The Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky which includes Pike and Gibson Counties says we have a 60 % chance of precipitation overnight in the form of rain and snow with lows around the freezing mark. Less than a half-inch accumulation is predicted.
PADUCAH, KY
