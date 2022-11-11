ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get an Early Black Friday Deal on Two Drones

By Entrepreneur Store
Some of the coolest hobbies are dauntingly expensive, which can sometimes make it difficult to know where to start. But what about if you treated your new hobby interest like a side hustle? In the case of drone piloting aerial photography could be considered a certifiable side hustle.

Better yet, this November, every Friday is Black Friday in the Entrepreneur Store. Yes, every week, we're offering some special early Black Friday savings while supplies last. And it just so happens that you can get two drones for a single Black Friday price now.

The Alpha Z PRO 4K + Flying Fox 4K Wide Angle Dual Camera Drones Bundle features two powerful drones from Ninja for a whopping 67 percent off.

The Alpha Z PRO Ultra Dual Camera Drone is equipped with a 4K HD front camera and a 720p bottom camera to capture gorgeous footage as you soar through the skies. The six-axis gyroscope and four-channel controls make it easier to control in flight and gives you seamless flight capabilities, including a 360º roll. With convenient features like headless mode, one-key automatic return, and altitude hold, it's an easy drone to pilot, even for beginners. Plus, with the compatible Wi-Fi app, you can even fly in first person mode.

The Flying Fox 4K Wide Angle Camera Drone only has the 4K camera but it offers even more in terms of piloting. When you connect to the app, you can use the APK system to take pictures, video, and transmit real-time video through your phone. You can even control the drone's camera using hand gestures. It also has a follow function to connect the distance between the drone and the controller so you never get out of range accidentally.

Want to start a drone hobby? Act now while supplies last. Every day is Black Friday, which means this deal on the Alpha Z PRO 4K + Flying Fox 4K Wide Angle Dual Camera Drones Bundle won't last long. Get both for 67 percent off $398 at just $129.99 now.

Prices subject to change.

