Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Ohio city is using pandemic funds to pay off $1.6 million in medical debtJake WellsLucas County, OH
5 Coffee Shops and Bakeries in Toledo, OROregon Coast JourneyToledo, OR
An Elderly Michigan Woman Targeted in 'Best Buy Geek Squad' Scam; The Scammer Wants $12K in Cash with Unexpected EndingZack LoveDundee, MI
Related
sent-trib.com
Wood County Health Department conducts inspections
The Wood County Health Department during the last week of October conducted inspections in Perrysburg, Northwood, Bowling Green and Weston. The following inspections were done Oct. 24. Dunkin Donuts/Shree Donuts Inc., 26555 N. Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg, had three non-critical offenses, which were employee food, drink or tobacco in non-designated area...
sent-trib.com
BG elementaries name Bobcat Proud honorees
All three Bowling Green City Schools elementaries have released the names of students who have been awarded Bobcat Proud status for the month of October. Students are chosen by their teacher because they have displayed Bobcat Proud behavior during that time. Being Bobcat proud means the students are being respectful, responsible and safe in all areas at school, in the community and at home.
WTOL-TV
Athlete of the Week: Giana Frayer, Perrysburg
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Perrysburg's momentous victory on Saturday (Regional Final over Medina Highland) didn't just net history for the team, but also their senior setter. "It is seriously an incredible feeling," Giana Frayer said. "I did it in three years and it's unbelievable to me, I never thought I could do it but I did."
sent-trib.com
VIDEO: Falcons rout the Raiders, 102-72
Nyla Hampton and her Bowling Green State University women's basketball teammates set the tone early, as the Falcons opened the home portion of the schedule with a 102-72 victory over Wright State University Monday nightat the Stroh Center. Hampton scored a career-high 24 points, and helped the Falcons (2-0) jump on top early. BGSU scored six points in the game's first 42 seconds, with Hampton and Jocelyn Tate combining for all three buckets in that time. (Video by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune)
sent-trib.com
Hampton’s 24 points pace Falcons to 102-72 win
Nyla Hampton and her Bowling Green State University women’s basketball teammates set the tone early in the Falcons’ home opener Monday. BGSU opened the home portion of the schedule with a 102-72 victory over Wright State University at the Stroh Center. Hampton scored a career-high 24 points, and...
sent-trib.com
Patricia C. Cassin
Patricia C. Cassin, age 83 of Perrysburg, Ohio passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Saturday November 12, 2022. She was a lifelong Perrysburg resident, graduating from Perrysburg High School in 1957. Pat was born on January 14, 1939 to George “Burt” and Rebecca (Cornelius) Edwards.
sciotopost.com
Here Comes the Boom, Night Flying Over Ohio Will Start Tonight
SOUTHERN OHIO – The 180th fighter wing has reported that they will be performing night flying starting Tonight and throughout the week. The F-16 can travel at more than 1,500 mph, and more than 2 times the speed of sound. At that speed, you could travel from Toledo to Washington D.C. in about 15 minutes. The 180th fighter wing is located in Swanton Ohio which is around 150 miles away from Southern Ohio, but only takes minutes to get around Ohio during training missions.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Toledo, OH
The city of Toledo is on a beautiful waterfront location on the northwestern side of Ohio, offering plenty of free things to do. Toledo is the seat of Lucas County and is a major port city on the west side of Lake Erie, one of the five bodies of water in the Great Lakes.
Sad kernel: Shirley’s Popcorn to close Lima store
LIMA — The fresh smell of butter and salt on newly popped popcorn is a warm and friendly greeting when going to watch a new movie. A company that decided to expand its territory is now closing stores in Lima and Findlay. Shirley’s Popcorn, a staple in the Northwest...
High school football: LCC topples McComb
OTTAWA – Lima Central Catholic’s players knew it was going to be a physical football game Saturday night. Throw in a little snow and a stiff-arm here and there, and the Thunderbirds found a way to pull out a 30-26 playoff victory against McComb in the Division VII regional semifinals.
sent-trib.com
Falcons sweep Tommies in last-minute thriller
BGSU hockey (5-7-0, 4-4-0 CCHA) won 3-2 against the St. Thomas Tommies (2-10-0, 1-5-0 CCHA) at the Slater Family Ice Arena on Saturday. That was the same score on Friday, too. The goalie matchup was unchanged from Friday, with BG sophomore Christian Stoever and St. Thomas freshman Aaron Trotter between the pipes.
sent-trib.com
Perrysburg business donates $14,415 to Habitat for Humanity
PERRYSBURG – For the third year in a row, Cutting Edge Countertops has made a donation to Habitat for Humanity. For every purchase made during the month, Cutting Edge Countertops donated a percentage of the sales to advance the Habitat for Humanity mission of bringing people together to build homes, communities and hope. That added up to $14,415.
bgindependentmedia.org
BG elementary schools name Bobcat Proud students of the month
Bowling Green City Schools’ elementaries have selected Bobcat Proud students for October. The students are recognized for being responsible, respectful and safe. Conneaut Elementary: Addison Cope, Leah Warden, Layla McFann, Janelle Parker, Kai James, Layla Wood, Makayla Matheson, Rylin Bomeli, Drew Sauber, Caitlyn Bartholomew, Eleanor Womack, Brielle Moore, Brantley Newby, Connor Lindquist, Scarlet Sears, Gracelyn Boswell, Jayce Garman, Lauren Carney, Leeyondre Elvoid, Ruby Fredericks, Lyndsay Ashman, Rano Rakhimova.
13abc.com
TPS Board of Education member to become Ohio School Board Association President
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A current member of the Toledo Public Schools Board of Education will become the 2023 President of the Ohio School Board Association. Chris Varwig, a graduate from E.L. Bowsher High School, will officially be named as the 2023 President of the OSBA on Nov. 15 at the organization’s annual fall conference.
sent-trib.com
Falcons sweep Buffalo to clinch first round bye in MAC Tournament
BUFFALO, N.Y. – Bowling Green State University volleyball completed the three-set sweep over the Buffalo Bulls on Saturday to secure the weekend sweep. BGSU took the first and second sets by scores of 25-20. In the third set, Buffalo moved out in front and held the lead for most of the set. A 6-0 surge at the end of the set was able to swing the score in the Falcons’ favor for a 25-22 set win to clinch the sweep.
utrockets.com
Toledo Punches Ticket to 2022 NCAA Championship Meet
TOLEDO, Ohio – The Toledo women's cross country team got the news it was hoping to hear on Saturday -- the Rockets were chosen as an at-large selection for the NCAA Cross Country Championship meet in Stillwater, Okla. on Saturday, Nov. 19. The Rockets learned of their good news...
Ohio Air National Guard night training flights to be conducted this week
SWANTON, Ohio — You could hear fighter jets flying over the region at night as the Ohio Air National Guard conducts scheduled training this week. Weather permitting, the 180th Fighter Wing, based in Swanton, near Toledo, is scheduled to conduct nighttime training flights Monday, Nov. 14 through Thursday, Nov. 17, according a spokesperson for the fighter wing.
wktn.com
Ada Man Injured in Findlay Crash
An Ada man was injured in a crash to start the weekend in Findlay. According to a release from the Findlay Police Department, 36 year old Shawn Christopher was driving east in the 1100 block of Tiffin Avenue when 20 year old Isabelle Lutz, of Findlay, failed to yield while attempting a left hand turn.
Vegas Releases New Prediction For Ohio State vs. Michigan
We're now less than two weeks away from The Game. Who's excited?. Ohio State and Michigan have been on a collision course all season long. In less than two weeks, the Buckeyes and the Wolverines will meet at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. While both Ohio State and Michigan are undefeated,...
How fast can temps drop in northwest Ohio? A look at historical weather data in Toledo and beyond
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from a Climate Friday story that aired online on Oct. 21, 2022. If you're struggling to adjust to cooler weather after weeks of temperatures in the 60s and 70s, it's with good reason: through Sunday, Nov. 13, this was the fifth warmest November in Toledo history, and it was accompanied by a 24 degree drop in just one day.
Comments / 0