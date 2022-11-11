ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Veterans mark Armistice Day at the National Memorial Arboretum

By The Newsroom
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22Fk0o_0j7DFDzH00

Hundreds of veterans, serving personnel and members of the public marked Armistice Day at the National Memorial Arboretum.

The arboretum and its centrepiece white Portland stone Armed Forces Memorial, at Alrewas, near Lichfield, Staffordshire, provided a backdrop for a service of sombre reflection.

The service was followed by hundreds of thousands of junior school children who watched over a live stream as part of the Remembrance Live Assembly project, to teach youngsters about why the nation remembers all those who have died in service.

As the final notes of The Last Post drifted away over the memorial – inscribed with more than 16,000 names of service personnel killed on active duty since the end of the Second World War, the only noise that could be heard above the silence was the wind in the trees.

The ceremony was one of dozens up and down the country marking 104 years since the guns fell silent as the First World War came to a close.

Mark Ellis, arboretum lead, told those gathered it was a time to “remember those who served and sacrificed for our country” and had given so much for future generations.

After the act of remembrance, trustee of the Royal British Legion Anny Reid delivered the exhortation – “We will remember them”.

Then the lone bugler from the Band of The Rifles played The Last Post with its final notes marking the beginning of the two minutes’ silence.

Reveille was sounded, and the Defence Minister Alex Chalk read the Kohima Epitaph.

Afterwards, the focus shifted to the central plinth of the Armed Forces Memorial, with wreath-laying, led by the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, members of the emergency services and the MP for Lichfield, Michael Fabricant.

Later, the Duke and Duchess put the finishing touches to the planting of an oak tree on the site, which forms part of the Queen’s Canopy – a nationwide project to plant more than a million trees marking the late monarch’s Platinum Jubilee.

Earlier, Army veteran Major Rob Cross spoke about the importance of the Poppy Appeal and Armistice Day.

Retiring in 1997, he is the third generation of his family to have served with the Army.

As a Royal Engineer, his postings included three years in Aden in the Middle East in the 1960s, and in the latter part of his career he was awarded a disaster relief medal by the King of Nepal, after playing his part rebuilding and laying new bridges in the country after flooding in 1994.

But as a volunteer at the memorial arboretum, the 80-year-old said: “For me it’s also important we continue to have remembrance on a day-to-day basis, so it’s nice for me to see the children coming to this site, as part of school visits.”

Mr Cross, of Rugeley, Staffordshire, who designed and oversaw building of the arboretum site’s Gurkha Memorial, said: “It’s humbling to come here, and to see people grieving, paying their respects and marking these moments.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

TV presenter Jonnie Irwin reveals terminal cancer diagnosis

TV presenter Jonnie Irwin has said he hopes sharing his terminal cancer diagnosis will inspire others to “make the most of every day”. The 48-year-old, who presents Channel 4’s A Place In The Sun and the BBC’s Escape To The Country, revealed his lung cancer had spread to his brain, telling Hello magazine: “I don’t know how long I have left.”
newschain

Two Second World War-era planes collide during Dallas air show

Two historic military planes have collided before crashing to the ground during an air show in Dallas, Texas. It is unclear how many people were on board the Second World War-era bomber and fighter involved or if anyone on the ground was hurt after the incident at Dallas Executive Airport, about 10 miles from the city centre.
DALLAS, TX
newschain

Six killed after vintage aircraft collide at Dallas air show

Six people were killed when two historic military planes collided and crashed during a Dallas air show on Saturday, officials said. Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins tweeted: “According to our Dallas County Medical Examiner, there are a total of six fatalities from yesterday’s Wings Over Dallas air show incident.”
DALLAS, TX
newschain

Christina Applegate seen for first time since diagnosis – what is MS?

Christina Applegate has made her first public appearance since sharing that she had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS), as she was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The Emmy award-winning actress, who has starred in Dead to Me and the Anchorman films, became emotional during...
newschain

O’Brien confirms Busselton on course for Newbury mission

Joseph O’Brien is confident Busselton can build on his victory in the Kerry National when he lines up in the Coral Gold Cup on November 26. Having been steadily stepped up in distance by his Owning Hill handler, the five-year-old thrived for his first try at three miles at Listowel in September, staying on gamely to take advantage of the final fence unseat of Hewick.
newschain

Kick It Out chair urges Government to provide more online protection from abuse

The Government and social media companies have been urged to end “a culture of impunity” on online abuse days before the start of the World Cup. Kick It Out chair Sanjay Bhandari has written an open letter to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, along with Twitter and Facebook bosses Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, calling on them to provide greater online protection to football players, staff and fans.
newschain

Gary Rowett hails ‘Premier League quality’ of hat-trick hero Zian Flemming

Gary Rowett insists Zian Flemming has Premier League quality after his star player bagged a hat-trick in Millwall’s 4-2 win at Preston. Flemming, a club-record signing from Fortuna Sittard in June, struck twice in the first 20 minutes, including a fierce 20-yard free-kick, to put the Lions 2-0 ahead.
newschain

Zelensky likens battle for Kherson to D-Day landings

Ukraine’s president has likened the recapture of the southern city of Kherson to the Allied landings in France on D-Day in the Second World War, saying both were watersheds on the road to eventual victory. Speaking via video link on Tuesday to a G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, Volodymyr...
newschain

Queen’s service and duty praised at Festival of Remembrance

The Queen’s dedicated service and duty have been hailed at the annual Festival of Remembrance attended by the King and other members of the royal family. Charles and his siblings, the Princess Royal and Earl of Wessex, watched on as archive footage of their late mother was played at the Royal Albert Hall.
VIRGINIA STATE
newschain

Iranian man who inspired Spielberg film The Terminal dies in Paris airport

An Iranian man who inspired Steven Spielberg’s film The Terminal has died in Charles de Gaulle Airport where he lived for 18 years. Merhan Karimi Nasseri died after a heart attack in Terminal 2F on Saturday, according to an official with the Paris airport authority. Police and a medical...
newschain

Trump’s ‘reckless words’ endangered my family, Pence writes in memoir

Former vice president Mike Pence has blamed Donald Trump for endangering his family “and all those serving at the Capitol” during the January 6 riots in a new memoir. So Help Me God is Mr Pence’s first account in his own words of the Republican former president’s extraordinary effort to push him to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
GEORGIA STATE
newschain

A resilient NHS cannot be built by ‘patching’ it up, health leader warns

A resilient NHS cannot be built on “stop gap” measures and “patching” it up, a health leader has warned ahead of Thursday’s autumn statement. Saffron Cordery, NHS Providers chief executive, told delegates at its annual conference in Liverpool she was pleading with politicians to “inject some long termism into your thinking” and to not take money away from areas such as equipment and maintaining buildings.
newschain

Train company restores Post Office services to rural village

A rural community deprived of a Post Office since February 2020 has had their services restored by a train operator. Avanti West Coast launched a pop-up counter inside the ticket office at Oxenholme station, Cumbria on Monday. It is the first facility of its kind on the West Coast Main...
newschain

Craig Lidster happy to help Kevin Sinfield’s ‘7 in 7’ charity challenge

Horse racing and rugby league are set to join forces on Thursday when Kevin Sinfield stops off at Craig Lidster’s Eboracum Racing Stables as part of his Ultra 7 in 7 Challenge. The Leeds Rhinos legend is running seven ultramarathons in seven days in an attempt to raise £777,777...
newschain

G20 leaders to echo UN call to end war in Ukraine

Leaders of the world’s largest economies appeared ready on Tuesday to convey a strong message from most condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky pressed the group to maintain pressure on Moscow over its nine-month war. A draft declaration by leaders...
newschain

Annual cap on number of refugees not a priority, Rishi Sunak says

Rishi Sunak said his previous pledge to create an annual cap on the number of refugees accepted in the UK was not his priority, as he is focused on tackling illegal migration. In his unsuccessful campaign for the Tory leadership in the summer, he promised to give Parliament control over who comes to the UK by creating such a limit, arguing there was a finite amount of legal asylum seekers the country could accommodate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy