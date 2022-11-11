Read full article on original website
Dogecoin (DOGE) Founder Billy Markus Declares He Created Bitcoin (BTC)
Billy Markus, a.k.a Shibetoshi Nakamoto, had enough of questions about Shiba Inu (SHIB) and took to Twitter to clarify his stance on the popular memecoin. Contrary to what his name might imply, the developer that programmed Dogecoin (DOGE) in less than two hours back in 2013 has “nothing to do with Shiba Inu and never did.”
Elon Musk will have to sell Tesla stock to fund Twitter unless the exodus of advertisers reverses soon, says Loup's Gene Munster
Elon Musk could be forced to sell Tesla stock as losses at Twitter pile up, according to Gene Munster. The Loup Funds managing partner told CNBC that unless the advertiser exodus improves, Musk may have to sell shares in April. Musk, who took over Twitter last month, has said the...
Tamadoge, Binance Coin, and Uniglo.io named the three best DeFi projects in 2022 – Can GLO succeed with its dual-burn?
Recent analysis suggests GLO, BNB, and TAMA could be the best options for your portfolio over the next few months. Some say GLO is the pick of the bunch and could be ready to explode in price despite worsening overall market conditions. If you want a bear-market buster ready for growth no matter how other tokens like BTC and ETH fare, look no further than the most deflationary crypto project ever: Uniglo.
The 5 biggest net worth losses of modern times
Here are some of the most dramatic fortune losses among the world’s billionaires.
A Large Number of Imaginary One NFT Holders Buy Toon Finance
If you are looking for unique NFTs in the market, you may have heard about the Imaginary One NFTs. They have been in talks due to their 3D NFTs, something new in the market. However, the Toon Finance presale gathered the attention of various other NFT holders, and Imaginary One NFT holders were surely one of them.
Solana losses more than half its value: What’s next for SOL?
The FTX liquidity crisis hit the crypto industries, and retail investors are seeking an emergency exit by selling their stakes and investing in safer government bonds because central authorities do not back decentralized cryptocurrencies. If this liquidity crisis persists for a long time, then the value of all cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana, will further decrease.
Why I'm in No Hurry to Buy Upstart Stock
Upstart's stock is down 95% from its peak price. Here's what I want to see before buying it.
U.S. Mobile Trade-In Programs Saw a 28% Year-on-Year Growth of Money Returned to Consumers in Q3
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Assurant (NYSE:AIZ), a leading global business services company that supports, protects and connects major consumer purchases, today revealed an approximated $970 million was returned to U.S. consumers in Q3 2022 through mobile device trade-in and upgrade programs. This is the highest third quartered recorded, and a 28% year-on-year increase. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005310/en/ U.S. mobile device trade-in programs returned an estimated $970 million to consumers in Q3 2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Work Hard, Play Harder! ROCCAT’s Affordable, All-purpose Kone Air Wireless PC Gaming Mouse is Now Available
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- ROCCAT, Turtle Beach Corporation ’s (Nasdaq: HEAR) award-winning PC gaming peripherals brand, today announced the launch of its affordable, all-purpose Kone Air Wireless Ergonomic Gaming Mouse. With many professionals and gamers now balancing work and game time, the Kone Air is the perfect solution, combining ROCCAT’s ergonomic Kone shape in a versatile mouse suitable for getting through everyday productivity as well as securing a win for your squad. ROCCAT’s ergonomic Kone mouse shape has been perfected over 15 years of research and development to deliver ultimate comfort, and the Kone Air adds ROCCAT’s Stellar...
Edimax Selects MaxLinear 2.5G Ethernet PHY for Palm Size 5 Port Switch for Retail Markets
CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXL) announced today a collaboration with Edimax to bring a compact 2.5G high-speed 5 port switch solution to the home and small & medium business (SMB) markets. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005306/en/ Edimax selects MaxLinear’s 2.5G Ethernet PHYs (Graphic: Business Wire)
Rocketize targets top spot in the crypto market like Shiba Inu and Aave
Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Aave (AAVE) are among the top 50 tokens in the cryptocurrency market. They have a significant community of enthusiasts and offer market-relevant features. Presently, the new cryptocurrency Rocketize (JATO) intends to emulate their success. Rocketize is still developing but aims to build a large community by...
RichQUACK reforms its roadmap embraces DEX features
RichQUACK has released a new roadmap with a more comprehensive look at the project’s future steps. The popular meme coin project is pivoting away from metaverse growth after many setbacks and the loss of personal assets in favor of features more akin to a decentralized exchange (DEX). RichQuack makes...
Polygon (MATIC), Maker (MKR), and Snowfall Protocol (SNW) are three cryptocurrencies that are gaining momentum!
Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is up 500% since inception and poised to go higher, but why? Let’s dig a bit deeper, and we’ll look at Polygon (MATIC) and Maker (MKR). There is no such thing as a get-rich-quick; there are simply good investments that do well and others that lose! And I’ve got some good news for you. Three cryptocurrencies are gaining a lot of momentum right now and could make you a small fortune if you invest in them! Polygon (MATIC), Maker (MKR), and Snowfall Protocol (SNW) are all on the rise, so don’t miss your chance to make some serious money!
