Tired of making desserts for Thanksgiving? These 6 Hilton Head bakeries can do it. How to preorder

Looking for a preordered Thanksgiving meal dessert to help relieve a little stress for your family?

Here are six bakeries on Hilton Head Island offering Thanksgiving pie and dessert preorders for your holiday meal.

Signe’s Heaven Bound Bakery & Cafe has several Thanksgiving specials this year. There are two separate apple pie options: a Deep Dish Apple and a Mince Cranberry Apple. In addition, the bakery will have pumpkin, sweet potato pecan and old-fashioned Georgia pecan pie options. Aside from the autumn flavors, Signe’s Bakery is also advertising their key lime, chocolate chip pecan, hazelnut “Nutella” fudge, fudge raspberry cream cheese and peanut butter “Snickers” pies. Each pie can serve six to eight people.

To order, individuals may call 843-785-9118 or email orders@signesbakery.com. No deadline is to be expected for the pies, but pickup for your orders will be Nov. 23. The bakery is located toward the south end of the island at 93 Arrow Road.

All of Signe’s Bakery’s Thanksgiving pie options can additionally be viewed at https://myemail.constantcontact.com/Order-Delicious-Thanksgiving-Pies-Early--Don-t-Miss-Out-.html?soid=1102191521528&aid=ODCoEPNwtIA .

Harbour Town Bakery & Cafe will have four different pies for a Thanksgiving dessert preorder. Those hoping for either an apple, cherry, pumpkin or pecan pie may either visit the bakery in-person or via email at rgoldstein@seapines.com. Each pie is $25 and is made in-house at the bakery. The Thanksgiving pies will be available for pickup on Nov. 23-24 before 2:30 p.m. The pies will be available until supplies last on Thanksgiving Day on Nov. 24. Harbour Town Bakery & Cafe is located in Sea Pines within the Harbour Town community at 140 Lighthouse Road.

The G-Free Spot is a bakery on the north end of Hilton Head Island that specializes in gluten-free menu items for their customers. For Thanksgiving, the bakery has multiple options for your holiday dessert. Every single one of the Thanksgiving specials is gluten-free, with a select few also being dairy-free (DF). Each of their Thanksgiving specials are available for preorder until Nov. 18 and may be picked up for your enjoyment from Nov. 21-23. The G-Free Spot can be found within Main Street Village at the north end of the island at 1511 Main Street Suite 1511.

The G-Free Spot’s numerous Thanksgiving specials have been listed on their Facebook Page to help guests make their selections. These include: apple, pecan and pumpkin 9-inch pies as well as a plain crust, various flavors and sizes of cheesecakes, three different quiches, several flavors of jumbo cookies, different loaf breads, many dairy-free muffin options, a cinnamon streusel coffee cake, cinnamon rolls, a pumpkin roll and vegetable stuffing.

Hilton Head Social Bakery is offering a caramel pecan cheesecake pie as a Thanksgiving special. The pie is offered in a smaller size similar to the bakery’s tarts. Preorder is available with no deadline and the pies may be held until your convenience.

The Sweet Carolina Bakeshop will have pumpkin pies available for you to preorder for your Thanksgiving meal this year. The Thanksgiving pie must be ordered by Friday, Nov. 18. Pick-up for your pumpkin pie will be within the bakery on Nov. 23. You may preorder over the phone or in store. Sweet Carolina Bakeshop can be found in The Village at Wexford at 1000 William Hilton Parkway in Suite E1.

The Purple Cow is having several Thanksgiving pie preorder options available for your holiday table. The pies obtainable for preorder include a caramel apple, peanut butter, pecan, pumpkin, chocolate, apple, sweet potato, coconut cream and a Heath bar pie. The deadline for these pies is Nov.18 but may be sooner if they book up quickly. The pick-up date for each pie is Nov. 23 or earlier if it is more convenient for you and your family. Each pie is $30 and may be ordered via email at donot4get@mac.com, over the phone at 843-681-2253 or in the bakery during open hours. The Purple Cow is located at 24G Palmetto Bay Road.