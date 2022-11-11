ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilton Head Island, SC

Tired of making desserts for Thanksgiving? These 6 Hilton Head bakeries can do it. How to preorder

By Sarah Claire McDonald
The Island Packet
The Island Packet
 4 days ago

Looking for a preordered Thanksgiving meal dessert to help relieve a little stress for your family?

Here are six bakeries on Hilton Head Island offering Thanksgiving pie and dessert preorders for your holiday meal.

Signe’s Heaven Bound Bakery & Cafe has several Thanksgiving specials this year. There are two separate apple pie options: a Deep Dish Apple and a Mince Cranberry Apple. In addition, the bakery will have pumpkin, sweet potato pecan and old-fashioned Georgia pecan pie options. Aside from the autumn flavors, Signe’s Bakery is also advertising their key lime, chocolate chip pecan, hazelnut “Nutella” fudge, fudge raspberry cream cheese and peanut butter “Snickers” pies. Each pie can serve six to eight people.

To order, individuals may call 843-785-9118 or email orders@signesbakery.com. No deadline is to be expected for the pies, but pickup for your orders will be Nov. 23. The bakery is located toward the south end of the island at 93 Arrow Road.

All of Signe’s Bakery’s Thanksgiving pie options can additionally be viewed at https://myemail.constantcontact.com/Order-Delicious-Thanksgiving-Pies-Early--Don-t-Miss-Out-.html?soid=1102191521528&aid=ODCoEPNwtIA .

Harbour Town Bakery & Cafe will have four different pies for a Thanksgiving dessert preorder. Those hoping for either an apple, cherry, pumpkin or pecan pie may either visit the bakery in-person or via email at rgoldstein@seapines.com. Each pie is $25 and is made in-house at the bakery. The Thanksgiving pies will be available for pickup on Nov. 23-24 before 2:30 p.m. The pies will be available until supplies last on Thanksgiving Day on Nov. 24. Harbour Town Bakery & Cafe is located in Sea Pines within the Harbour Town community at 140 Lighthouse Road.

The G-Free Spot is a bakery on the north end of Hilton Head Island that specializes in gluten-free menu items for their customers. For Thanksgiving, the bakery has multiple options for your holiday dessert. Every single one of the Thanksgiving specials is gluten-free, with a select few also being dairy-free (DF). Each of their Thanksgiving specials are available for preorder until Nov. 18 and may be picked up for your enjoyment from Nov. 21-23. The G-Free Spot can be found within Main Street Village at the north end of the island at 1511 Main Street Suite 1511.

The G-Free Spot’s numerous Thanksgiving specials have been listed on their Facebook Page to help guests make their selections. These include: apple, pecan and pumpkin 9-inch pies as well as a plain crust, various flavors and sizes of cheesecakes, three different quiches, several flavors of jumbo cookies, different loaf breads, many dairy-free muffin options, a cinnamon streusel coffee cake, cinnamon rolls, a pumpkin roll and vegetable stuffing.

Hilton Head Social Bakery is offering a caramel pecan cheesecake pie as a Thanksgiving special. The pie is offered in a smaller size similar to the bakery’s tarts. Preorder is available with no deadline and the pies may be held until your convenience.

The Sweet Carolina Bakeshop will have pumpkin pies available for you to preorder for your Thanksgiving meal this year. The Thanksgiving pie must be ordered by Friday, Nov. 18. Pick-up for your pumpkin pie will be within the bakery on Nov. 23. You may preorder over the phone or in store. Sweet Carolina Bakeshop can be found in The Village at Wexford at 1000 William Hilton Parkway in Suite E1.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TRitq_0j7DENvA00
Lisa Bernstein, owner of The Purple Cow Coffees & Confections along Palmetto Bay Road on Hilton Head Island, wants town officials to combat service industry staffing issues by addressing the lack of affordable housing so people can live where they work. Drew Martin/dmartin@islandpacket.com

The Purple Cow is having several Thanksgiving pie preorder options available for your holiday table. The pies obtainable for preorder include a caramel apple, peanut butter, pecan, pumpkin, chocolate, apple, sweet potato, coconut cream and a Heath bar pie. The deadline for these pies is Nov.18 but may be sooner if they book up quickly. The pick-up date for each pie is Nov. 23 or earlier if it is more convenient for you and your family. Each pie is $30 and may be ordered via email at donot4get@mac.com, over the phone at 843-681-2253 or in the bakery during open hours. The Purple Cow is located at 24G Palmetto Bay Road.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAV News 3

LIST: Local Thanksgiving meal giveaways

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Local groups are gearing up for Thanksgiving with food giveaways for neighbors in need. Organizations are opting for either food drives or in-person events to serve mouthwatering, hot meals. Carver Heights Community Center On November 19, the Carver Heights Community Center will have a food drive offering turkeys and other food […]
SAVANNAH, GA
blufftonsun.com

Bluffton volunteer finds peace, happiness with shelter dogs

Pete Kiley has been walking dogs at Palmetto Animal League for five years. His smiling face is a welcome sight for the pets and people at the PAL Adoption Center. He shows up three days a week or more, including holidays, to provide homeless dogs with the love, understanding, consistency and exercise they long for. For dogs living in a shelter environment, each day brings new people passing through. Being able to count on a dedicated volunteer like Kiley gives them a sense of familiarity and belonging.
BLUFFTON, SC
WJCL

Hilton Head lights up the night at lantern festival

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Hundreds gathered on the beaches of Hilton Head Island for a sight like no other—the annual lantern fest. “We're getting ready to have the most magical night on Hilton Head Island. We have visitors who plan their annual vacations for it,” said Natalie Harvey, director of cultural affairs for the town of Hilton Head.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
wtoc.com

2-year-old found at bottom of hotel pool in Beaufort

BEAUFORT, Sc. (WTOC) - Beaufort Police are investigating after a two-year-old died at a hotel on Saturday, Nov. 12. According to the Beaufort Police, officers responded to the Country Inn and Suites on Boundary Street after a report of a five-year-old walking around alone. While on scene, police also found...
BEAUFORT, SC
wtoc.com

Hundreds gathered at Savannah’s Veterans Day Parade

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hundreds lined Savannah’s streets Saturday for the city’s annual Veterans Day Parade. Like every year, this parade was supposed to take place on Veterans Day proper. But the threat from tropical storm Nicole forced organizers push it back one day. The delay not stopping...
SAVANNAH, GA
Narcity USA

I Ranked All The Bars In Savannah’s Famous Plant Riverside District From Worst To Best

JW Marriott's Plant Riverside District in Savannah, GA has become one of the favorite stops for tourists from across the globe since it opened its doors back in July 2020. Located on Savannah's riverfront, the Plant Riverside District is more than a hotel. The place boasts dozens of shops, restaurants, and entertainment facilities for visitors to enjoy as they're passing through town.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

City of Pooler Christmas tree lighting happening Nov. 13

POOLER, Ga. — Above video: Friday morning headlines. Celebrate Christmas in Pooler on Sunday, Nov. 13, with the annual tree lighting. Join the city of Pooler at 5:50 p.m. in Memorial Park. There will be special live music performances, train rides, a visit from Santa and more.
POOLER, GA
wtoc.com

Hampton County Veteran’s Day Parade held Saturday

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Savannah wasn’t the only place celebrating Veteran’s Day with a parade this year. Folks in the Lowcountry also had one to attend. In years past, there hasn’t been a Veteran’s Day Parade in Hampton County, but when Sharon Johnson took over as director of the Hampton County VA, she thought that needed to change.
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
Kennardo G. James

Two SC Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Retire” in the State

Two SC cities were named the "Best Places To Retire" in the state.Only in Your State. South Carolina is popular for a lot of things. People enjoy the great weather, beaches, BBQ, and too many other things to name. It's no surprise that the state is one of the most popular vacation destinations in the country. However, one of the biggest reasons people fall in love with the state is because they feel it is a great place to retire. One major national publication just released an article named, "The Best Places To Retire In Each State" for 2022, and they named two places in South Carolina that they feel would be a good fit for people to live after retirement. In this article, we will take a look at which two cities the publication named and why they think those places are the best fit for retirees.
BLUFFTON, SC
WTGS

Toddler found dead after drowning at Beaufort hotel pool: Police

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTGS) — Beaufort police found a 2-year-old child who had drowned at the bottom of a Beaufort hotel on Saturday. According to Charles Raley, an investigator with the Beaufort Police Dept., officers had responded to the Country Inn and Suites, at 2450 Boundary Street, for reports of an unattended 5-year-old roaming around the hotel.
BEAUFORT, SC
The Island Packet

The Island Packet

Hilton Head Island, SC
5K+
Followers
170
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Island Packet serves southern Beaufort County, highlighted by Hilton Head Island, a popular tourist area known for its lovely beaches and premier golf and tennis destinations, and Bluffton, one of the fastest growing communities in South Carolina. Beaufort County is more than 50 percent water, lying in the southeastern corner of South Carolina along the Atlantic Ocean and the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. It is the heart of the area known as the Lowcountry and the Sea Islands and is home to the only PGA tour stop in South Carolina. The Island Packet provides the news coverage to support the region’s broad and varied demographics made up of families, young professionals, retirees, and substantial military personnel assigned to one of the region’s 3 military facilities.

 https://www.islandpacket.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy