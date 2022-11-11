ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

Farewell Tour Announced! This Band Will Say Goodbye to Saratoga in 2023!

Over the last 56 years Saratoga Performing Arts Center has been home to hundreds of artists and countless shows. Dave Matthews, for example, has performed at SPAC over 40 times in his career. The Grateful Dead drew a record setting 40,000 fans in 1985. Earlier this year Dead & Company announced their Farewell Tour with 2 final shows in Saratoga. Now we have another band about to say goodbye as well.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Hill City Ice Queen, Albany NY's magic & enchantment.

Hill City Ice Queen Princess Parties provides magical experiences for children of all ages in the Capital Region and Central New York! Invite a princess to your next celebration or event and make it a royal success! HCIQ has been in business in NY for over seven years and offers more than a dozen characters, including princesses, fairies, and pirates. Our attention to detail will enchant you, from our one-of-a-kind custom costumes and wigs to our deep knowledge of character backgrounds and stories. But don't take our word for it! Check out our close to 200 positive reviews.
ALBANY, NY
Wienermobile cruises Capital Region

The world-famous Oscar Mayer Wienermobile toured the Capital Region this week and spent some time parked outside the WAMC studio in Albany. WAMC’s Lucas Willard caught up with the drivers of the 27-foot hot dog on wheels. Keagan Schlosser – or Chili Cheez Keagz – and Chad Colgrove –...
ALBANY, NY
Holiday princesses to visit Lake George hotel

Christmas is coming fast to the Lake George area. The village Holiday Inn Resort has its own docket of holiday festivities - including visits from some familiar princesses, and the chance for young ones to experience a magical and enchanted night at the hotel.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
15 Free Things to Do in Albany, NY

Albany, best known as the capital of the State of New York, is also the largest city and county seat of Albany County, situated about 150 miles north of New York City. Albany evolved over the course of the last four centuries from a small Dutch colony into the state’s capital in the center of a booming tech industry.
ALBANY, NY
Capital Region Baseball Star Makes History with Hall-of-Fame Induction, and Here’s Why

Ian Anderson's mantle is already pretty full with awards and accolades. A native of Rexford, New York, and a graduate of Shenendehowa High School, Anderson took Major League Baseball by storm during the COVID-shortened 2020 season. He won three of his first six starts and had a 1.95 ERA during the regular season. He's pitched to a 1.26 ERA in eight postseason starts, and won a World Series with Atlanta at 23 years of age.
REXFORD, NY
Popular Troy Restaurant That Closed In 2021 Gets New Life In Brunswick

It's a new chapter for a beloved Troy restaurant that closed in 2021. It is always a bummer when one of your favorite local businesses calls it a day. That why this story will make some Troy locals pretty happy. Because a new Brunswick restaurant that is getting set to open will be taking over where a popular Troy eatery left off when it closed a little over a year ago.
TROY, NY
This Isn’t a Turkey, It’s Bread Made In Colonie

When it comes to Thanksgiving we have the traditional turkey dinner while some homes enjoy serving a roast or a ham and in some Italian homes you will find manicotti or lasagna but how many homes will have a loaf of 'Turkey Bread'?. The. in Colonie is one of the...
COLONIE, NY
