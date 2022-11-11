Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit The Largest Christmas Shop in New YorkTravel MavenSaratoga County, NY
How CNYS Black Expo Founder Is Changing The Blueprint For Business Success. Expo Happens November 19Ann BrownAlbany, NY
Bleecker Bob's, the Legendary Record ShopFrank MastropoloNew York City, NY
This Middle of Nowhere Bakery Has Some of the Best Doughnuts in New YorkTravel MavenTroy, NY
Related
Farewell Tour Announced! This Band Will Say Goodbye to Saratoga in 2023!
Over the last 56 years Saratoga Performing Arts Center has been home to hundreds of artists and countless shows. Dave Matthews, for example, has performed at SPAC over 40 times in his career. The Grateful Dead drew a record setting 40,000 fans in 1985. Earlier this year Dead & Company announced their Farewell Tour with 2 final shows in Saratoga. Now we have another band about to say goodbye as well.
Capital Wing Wars winners announced
Wing Wars 17 took place on Saturday, and the results are in.
macaronikid.com
Hill City Ice Queen, Albany NY's magic & enchantment.
Hill City Ice Queen Princess Parties provides magical experiences for children of all ages in the Capital Region and Central New York! Invite a princess to your next celebration or event and make it a royal success! HCIQ has been in business in NY for over seven years and offers more than a dozen characters, including princesses, fairies, and pirates. Our attention to detail will enchant you, from our one-of-a-kind custom costumes and wigs to our deep knowledge of character backgrounds and stories. But don't take our word for it! Check out our close to 200 positive reviews.
The McKrells to perform at Hudson Valley Community College
The McKrells will be performing at the Bulmer Telecommunications Center Auditorium at the Hudson Valley Community College (HVCC) campus on Thursday, November 17 at noon.
Victorian Streetwalk returns to Saratoga Springs
Next month, Saratoga Springs is putting on a special annual event across Broadway. The Victorian Streetwalk Weekend is set to decorate the streets for the 36th year.
wamc.org
Wienermobile cruises Capital Region
The world-famous Oscar Mayer Wienermobile toured the Capital Region this week and spent some time parked outside the WAMC studio in Albany. WAMC’s Lucas Willard caught up with the drivers of the 27-foot hot dog on wheels. Keagan Schlosser – or Chili Cheez Keagz – and Chad Colgrove –...
Where to get Sunday brunch in the Capital Region
Brunch, a meal that is often eaten in the late morning or early afternoon, has become exceedingly popular in recent years. Many restaurants in the area offer special brunch menus on Saturdays and Sundays.
Holiday princesses to visit Lake George hotel
Christmas is coming fast to the Lake George area. The village Holiday Inn Resort has its own docket of holiday festivities - including visits from some familiar princesses, and the chance for young ones to experience a magical and enchanted night at the hotel.
Troy Record
Phil Bayly’s new murder mystery at Vermont Ski Resort released
CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. — A body is found by two bicycle riders on a hot summer day in Saratoga County. The corpse is dressed to go snow skiing. The dead man’s credit card is traced to a ski resort in Vermont. How did he get so far from the fall line?
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Albany, NY
Albany, best known as the capital of the State of New York, is also the largest city and county seat of Albany County, situated about 150 miles north of New York City. Albany evolved over the course of the last four centuries from a small Dutch colony into the state’s capital in the center of a booming tech industry.
Things to do in the Capital Region this weekend: Nov. 11-13
The weekend is almost here! From music to races to Saratoga Comic Con, there are quite a few things happening on November 11, 12, and 13.
Capital Region Baseball Star Makes History with Hall-of-Fame Induction, and Here’s Why
Ian Anderson's mantle is already pretty full with awards and accolades. A native of Rexford, New York, and a graduate of Shenendehowa High School, Anderson took Major League Baseball by storm during the COVID-shortened 2020 season. He won three of his first six starts and had a 1.95 ERA during the regular season. He's pitched to a 1.26 ERA in eight postseason starts, and won a World Series with Atlanta at 23 years of age.
Saratoga Coffee Traders opening new location in Schenectady
Saratoga Coffee Traders, a coffee shop located at 447 Broadway in Saratoga Springs, is opening a new location in Schenectady. Owner Scott Swedish said the new spot will be on Jay Street across from the Whistling Kettle.
Revving Your Engines in Schenectady With New Coffee Co. Location
There is a new coffee game in the Capital Region. It is sure to get your engine running. Two local marketing and PR firm executives are now in the coffee business. They opened Motor Oil Coffee's first location in Troy in May. They have plans for more locations and their new one just opened in Schenectady.
Crossgates extends hours for holiday season
According to a Monday morning press release, the shopping center will extend its hours starting on Black Friday, November 25, to "make this holiday season magical and memorable for everyone."
Spectacular 80-Foot Upstate NY Spruce On Way to NYC for X-Mas!
This spectacular Norway Spruce was grown in Queensbury and lived for a remarkable 90 years before it got the Christmas call-up of a lifetime!. 80-Foot Queensbury Xmas Tree On Way to Rockefeller Center NYC!. It's not every day that you see a 90-year-old tree getting the kind of royal treatment,...
Popular Troy Restaurant That Closed In 2021 Gets New Life In Brunswick
It's a new chapter for a beloved Troy restaurant that closed in 2021. It is always a bummer when one of your favorite local businesses calls it a day. That why this story will make some Troy locals pretty happy. Because a new Brunswick restaurant that is getting set to open will be taking over where a popular Troy eatery left off when it closed a little over a year ago.
Glens Falls’ Code Blue shelter open for the winter
After a recent influx of warmth around and after Halloween, cold weather has settled back in around the North Country, and is likely to stay that way. A high of 42 on Monday is forecast to be the highest things will get in the coming week. That means its time to get prepared.
One Upstate NY Mans Burning Dumpster, Is The Same Mans $3000 Fine
Regardless of the situation, it is illegal to burn trash in New York State. This local business owner had to learn the hard way. What may seem like a law clear as day for most people, isn't the case for everyone. One man from Schenectady County recently paid a heavy fine for both illegally dumping and burning his trash.
This Isn’t a Turkey, It’s Bread Made In Colonie
When it comes to Thanksgiving we have the traditional turkey dinner while some homes enjoy serving a roast or a ham and in some Italian homes you will find manicotti or lasagna but how many homes will have a loaf of 'Turkey Bread'?. The. in Colonie is one of the...
103.9 The Breeze
Schenectady, NY
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
The Capital Regions relaxing favorites at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1039thebreezealbany.com
Comments / 0