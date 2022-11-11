ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powerball player in Indiana wins $50,000 prize

By Izzy Karpinski
 4 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — It didn’t take long for Powerball players in Indiana to win another big prize after the record-breaking $2.04 billion dollar jackpot.

With the jackpot reset to $20 million for Wednesday night’s drawing, one ticket sold in Indiana matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball — earning the player a $50,000 prize.

The ticket was bought at Giant Indiana #818 located at 822 W. Main St. in Boonville. Boonville is three hours south of Indianapolis near the Kentucky border.

The winning Powerball ® numbers for Wednesday’s drawing are: 7-14-24-30-56 with the Powerball of 7.

No ticket matched all five numbers plus the Powerall, so the jackpot grows to an estimated $47 million for Saturday’s drawing.

The winning ticket for Monday night’s $2.04 billion dollar jackpot was sold in Altadena, California. Hoosiers weren’t completely unlucky : two $100,00 tickets were sold in Fort Wayne, and a $50,000 ticket was sold in Corydon, Mishawaka, and Lawrenceburg.

