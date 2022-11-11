ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wosu.org

Researchers find bans on menthol cigarettes sales can lead to higher tobacco quit rates

As Columbus contemplates becoming the first city in Ohio to ban the sale of menthol cigarettes, data is starting to come in from areas that have implemented similar bans. That includes the entire county of Canada, where researchers are finding a reduction in smoking they said would be even stronger in the United States because so many more smokers in the U.S. use menthol products than in Canada, largely the result of tobacco industry advertisements targeting Black people and young people.
COLUMBUS, OH
wosu.org

Rollout of new Columbus police body cameras nearing completion

After using the first generation of body-worn police cameras for about six years, Columbus police are nearly finished rolling out new technology to replace the original technology. The new generation of the wearable Axon 3 cameras come with some improvements, both in technology and in policy. Columbus police officer Rob...
COLUMBUS, OH
wosu.org

Friend remembers Hilliard man killed Saturday in Dallas air show crash

Family and friends are grieving the loss of a Hilliard aviator killed in a midair crash at a Dallas air show Saturday. Curtis Rowe, 64, and five others died when a historic B-17 Flying Fortress bomber and a P-63 Kingcobra fighter plane collided during an aerial demonstration. Rowe was a...
HILLIARD, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy