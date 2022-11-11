As Columbus contemplates becoming the first city in Ohio to ban the sale of menthol cigarettes, data is starting to come in from areas that have implemented similar bans. That includes the entire county of Canada, where researchers are finding a reduction in smoking they said would be even stronger in the United States because so many more smokers in the U.S. use menthol products than in Canada, largely the result of tobacco industry advertisements targeting Black people and young people.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO