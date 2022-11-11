This SC bakery is the best in the state, Yelp says. Have you tried it?

Yelp blog recently published an article featuring the “best pastries in every state and province,” and this South Carolina Lowcountry bakery made the list.

Located on Hilton Head Island, Hilton Head Social Bakery was named as the best bakery in the state by the crowd-sourced reviews platform.

Chef Philippe Feret at his Hilton Head Social Bakery at Shelter Cove Harbor on Hilton Head Island on Wednesday morning, Jan. 29, 2020. David Lauderdale/dlauderdale@islandpacket.com

“We are here to make Hilton Head Social Bakery a perfect spot for friends, family and visitors on this beautiful Island,” says Chef Feret on the Hilton Head Social Bakery’s website. “We love the people here in Hilton Head, everyone has been so kind and welcoming. We are proud to be a part of this community.”

Hilton Head Social Bakery, found at Shelter Cove Harbour & Marina, displays views of docked boats, yachts and shimmering watery views. This location can be found at 17 Harbourside Lane in building one.

The Hilton Head Social Bakery is locally owned by award-winning chef Philippe Feret and his wife. Ferret has seemingly spent his life in the kitchen. It all began where he is now — a bakery. According to his bakery’s website, “Mr. Feret is originally from Normandy, France and grew up working in his father’s bakery in Paris at age 5.”

This isn’t the first time the popular Hilton Head bakery has been featured or named as a favorite.

Hilton Head Social Bakery was open only a week before Hurricane Matthew hit Hilton Head Island in October. Its owner decided to keep his doors open. Submitted.

Earlier this year, Garden & Gun magazine featured the Hilton Head Social Bakery as they opened their second location on the south end of the island in a location that was once a Dairy Queen.

Hilton Head Social Bakery South, the Social Bakery’s second location, is located at 1018 William Hilton Parkway on the island.

In June, Travel + Leisure named the “13 Best Things to Do on Hilton Head Island.” Hilton Head Social Bakery was named as a “cute breakfast spot” that visitors should prioritize.

Overall, the bakery seems to offer something everyone enjoys with many even stating that the treats are “too beautiful to eat.”