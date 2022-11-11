ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nearly 100 cars broken into in Arlington, Lakeland, Cordova areas within 2 days

By Morgan Mitchell, Quametra Wilborn
 4 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nearly 100 car theft and vandalism incidents were reported within two days in the Arlington, Lakeland, and Cordova areas earlier this month.

Shelby County deputies have arrested 19-year-old Keshawn Ayers and two 17-year-old juveniles in connection with the crimes.

Burglars targeting Memphis house flippers

Deputies say 94 vandalism and theft incidents were reported on the nights of Oct. 31 and Nov. 1. Four cars were also stolen but have since been recovered.

A dark gray Jeep Grand Cherokee belonging to Ayers was seen driving through neighborhoods – looking for targets. Surveillance video shows a tall man wearing a headlamp, gloves, and dark clothing burglarizing vehicles.

Court documents say deputies obtained Ayer’s cell phone records. Those records show him in the area where each of the crimes happened.

Shortly after the break-ins, court documents say Ayers turned himself in. Deputies say he was riding in one of the stolen vehicles.

Ayers faces multiple charges including multiple counts of theft of property, burglary of a vehicle, vandalism, and unlawful possession of a weapon.

The two 17-year-olds both face 31 counts of burglary of a motor vehicle, three counts of auto theft, and a count of unlawful possession of a weapon.

