Related
cryptonewsz.com
Poloniex launches the lowest futures trading fees in the industry
Global cryptocurrency exchange Poloniex has optimized the payment system for USDT-collateralized perpetual contracts to give buyers the lowest fees available. As of today, all customers who trade USDT-collateralized perpetual contracts on Poloniex will pay Maker and Taker fees of 0.01% and 0.04%, respectively, regardless of transaction volume. Between November 11 and November 24, 2022, the VIP criteria were also lowered by up to 50%. (UTC).
Rosen Bridge is now live on Ergo and Cardano
In recent times, Ergo has experienced a variety of highly favorable and extremely beneficial advancements that are fascinating. The Rosen Bridge being placed live on the Cardano and Ergo are, however, the most noteworthy of any of these developments. This event is currently taking place in the form of a trial launch.
Zilliqa continues bearish momentum: Should you buy ZIL in 2022?
Many experts are bullish about the crypto markets, but no one expects it to recover in the short term. The FTX liquidity crisis became a major issue of the downfall when the crypto market started to recover from its yearly low. Before the end of this year, most cryptos formed...
Binance to remove FTT spot pairs
Binance has published a notice on its official website, informing all traders that it will remove FTT spot pairs, namely FTT/BNB, FTT/BTC, FTT/ETH, and FTT/USDT. The update goes into effect on November 15, 2022, at 4:30 UTC. The assets can only be traded in FTT/BUSD. Trade orders will be automatically...
A Large Number of Imaginary One NFT Holders Buy Toon Finance
If you are looking for unique NFTs in the market, you may have heard about the Imaginary One NFTs. They have been in talks due to their 3D NFTs, something new in the market. However, the Toon Finance presale gathered the attention of various other NFT holders, and Imaginary One NFT holders were surely one of them.
Can Ethereum (ETH) recover before the end of this year?
FTX, the third leading crypto exchange, faced a liquidity crisis. Since then, cryptocurrencies have been in a bloodbath because many retail investors are seeking an emergency exit due to the lack of sustainability of cryptocurrencies in the long term. After the news, Binance announced taking control of FTX by acquiring...
Top Experts and analysts excited at Snowfall Protocol! Synthetix and COTI cause for concern?
Snowfall Protocol is the new coin offering that has top market experts and analysts excited. It’s already up 300% and climbing, as it’s been pegged as the next 1000X token. Let’s look closer at Snowfall Protocol (SNW) as well as Synthetix (SNX) and COTI (COTI). We’ve all...
Grow your crypto wealth with Stacks (STX), Casper (CSPR), and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)
Stacks (STX) offers strong fundamentals, while Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency platform that uses proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus. The Casper platform is designed to help with the adoption of blockchain technology, smart contracts, and decentralized applications on a global scale. Phase one of Orbeon Protocol’s presale has been incredibly successful, with a 6000% increase in value expected by analysts.
Roshcomm is proud to host the Gulf Blockchain Summit in partnership with CryptoNewsZ as a valued media partner
Roshcomm is a leading organization for Business Consultancy, Training, Event Management, and is the proud host of many Conferences and Summits. We are proud to host the Gulf Blockchain Summit, Middle East’s leading Blockchain festival 11-12 December 2022 at the Diplomat Radisson Blu Hotel, Bahrain. This Gulf Blockchain Summit...
Amazon plans new virtual care offering based on messaging
Amazon is stepping back into virtual care with a new service that uses secure messaging to connect patients with doctors for help with nearly two dozen conditions. The retail giant said Tuesday it will launch “Amazon Clinic” in 32 states to provide medication refills and care for conditions like allergies, erectile disfunction, hair loss, migraines and urinary tract infections. That list does not include the flu, COVID-19, ear infections or other urgent care conditions for which patients often seek help through telemedicine.
USM.World announces its merger with Zebec Protocol
USM.World, the parent organization of the 3D virtual world United States of Mars (USM), takes great delight in making the official news that they have joined forces with Zebec Protocol to build a collaboration that will be advantageous to both parties. They can now take advantage of the possibility of establishing a headquarters in the metaverse by working together. Zebec Protocol is a DeFi protocol that was successfully deployed on the Solana blockchain in 2021.
Polygon (MATIC), Maker (MKR), and Snowfall Protocol (SNW) are three cryptocurrencies that are gaining momentum!
Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is up 500% since inception and poised to go higher, but why? Let’s dig a bit deeper, and we’ll look at Polygon (MATIC) and Maker (MKR). There is no such thing as a get-rich-quick; there are simply good investments that do well and others that lose! And I’ve got some good news for you. Three cryptocurrencies are gaining a lot of momentum right now and could make you a small fortune if you invest in them! Polygon (MATIC), Maker (MKR), and Snowfall Protocol (SNW) are all on the rise, so don’t miss your chance to make some serious money!
Rocketize targets top spot in the crypto market like Shiba Inu and Aave
Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Aave (AAVE) are among the top 50 tokens in the cryptocurrency market. They have a significant community of enthusiasts and offer market-relevant features. Presently, the new cryptocurrency Rocketize (JATO) intends to emulate their success. Rocketize is still developing but aims to build a large community by...
Toon Finance – Another Ethereum DEX
The previous several years have tested the validity of one of the use cases for blockchain-based technology, which has long been regarded as gaming. Play-to-earn is undoubtedly the trend that most people had their eyes on among the many that we witnessed during the previous bull market. The Toon Finance...
Frutti Dino forms merger with Chainlink VRF
There has been a successful merger between the Frutti Dino, a 3D game project developed by Monoverse, with the Chainlink Verifiable Random Function (VRF) system. This has been placed successfully on the BNB Chain mainnet. Consequently, the VRF is a top-tier decentralized oracle-based network. This turns out to be a fortunate turn of events since it puts Frutti Dino in a position to link up with a trustworthy and auditable random number generator.
RichQUACK reforms its roadmap embraces DEX features
RichQUACK has released a new roadmap with a more comprehensive look at the project’s future steps. The popular meme coin project is pivoting away from metaverse growth after many setbacks and the loss of personal assets in favor of features more akin to a decentralized exchange (DEX). RichQuack makes...
Elon freed the birds and let the DOGE’s out – Big Eyes Coin & Dogecoin
As time goes on, the idea for a meme coin has gained more and more respect and adoration among the cryptocurrency community. Dogecoin was the first widely adopted joke money, although investors were not very interested in the meme cryptocurrency owing to its volatility and dearth of uses. There are...
