A Rebirthing Ceremony Gone Wrong: The Tragic Case of Candace NewmakerNikLincolnton, NC
RecenteringBill AbbateCharlotte, NC
Charlotte Popeyes had plenty of violations during a restaurant inspection and receives a "B" gradeTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
USAToday Named Charlotte Business Best Beer Garden In The CountryTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Baker Mayfield's solid day might just create more problems than it solvesEugene Adams
Wet weather pushes into Charlotte area Tuesday; few rounds of heavy rain possible
(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Temperatures have settled in the mid-40s around the Queen City and low 30s in our mountain counties as wet weather pushes into the Carolinas. Most of this will fall as rain but we can also see a bit of a wintery mix for the higher elevations and foothills of North Carolina early on.
Queen City Question: How is Mooresville keeping up with rapid growth?
“With all the new construction happening in the area what is the city's plan in relation to roads to handle all this traffic?”. Queen City Question: How is Mooresville keeping up …. “With all the new construction happening in the area what is the city's plan in relation to roads...
Sunday Outlook: Dusting in Boone, temps in mid-50s around Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A strong cold front will move in on Sunday. The highest mountain tops could see some snowflakes flying Sunday morning. Sunday will be brighter and drier behind the front… just cooler! Highs will only reach the mid-50s, about 10 degrees below average.
Cold, clear start to the week in Charlotte before wet weather takes hold Tuesday
(PINPOINT WEATHER) — We are cold and quiet to start the week before wet weather takes hold on Tuesday. Clear skies have allowed temperatures to plummet into the low 30s and upper 20s with light winds coming out of the east-northeast. Be sure to warm up those cars before your morning commute with a bit of a frosty start for some.
Pedestrian killed in northeast Charlotte crash: Medic
A pedestrian was struck and killed near Charlotte’s NoDa neighborhood Monday morning, according to Medic. Pedestrian killed in northeast Charlotte crash: Medic. A pedestrian was struck and killed near Charlotte’s NoDa neighborhood Monday morning, according to Medic. Local lithium processing company is expanding in …. Livent Corporation executives,...
Monroe air show takes flight under shadow of Dallas tragedy
A part of history and power was on display at the Warbirds over Monroe Air show Saturday and Sunday. Monroe air show takes flight under shadow of Dallas …. A part of history and power was on display at the Warbirds over Monroe Air show Saturday and Sunday. Most obese...
City of Rock Hill, Tepper agree to proposed $20 million settlement over failed Panthers project
The City of Rock Hill and Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper have reached an agreement on a $20 million settlement over the failed team headquarters project, according to court documents. City of Rock Hill, Tepper agree to proposed $20 million …. The City of Rock Hill and Carolina Panthers owner...
Nicole's remnants impacting Charlotte metro
Heavy rain is already causing issues in some parts of Boone and is only expected to get worse. Parents response CMS Interim superintendent stepping down. Parents say they are not surprised because several superintendents have left. CLT mayor demands better bus system. Updated: 18 hours ago. Republican lawmakers refuse to...
Closed Anson Co. schools set to reopen
Students in Anson County will return to school Monday after four schools closed because of sick students and staff. Students in Anson County will return to school Monday after four schools closed because of sick students and staff. NC congressman wants to start regulating crypto currency …. A North Carolina...
Woman accused of kidnapping in Fort Mill arrested, 3 children found safe: sheriff
A woman accused of taking three children without permission from an apartment in Fort Mill was arrested Monday, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office. The children were found safe. Woman accused of kidnapping in Fort Mill arrested, …. A woman accused of taking three children without permission from...
Charlotte-area high school graduate identified as one of 3 victims in UVA shooting
Devin Chandler, a Hough High School graduate and member of the University of Virginia football team, was identified as one of three students killed in an on-campus shooting Sunday night. Charlotte-area high school graduate identified as …. Devin Chandler, a Hough High School graduate and member of the University of...
Charlotte-area high school coach speaks about former student killed in UVA shooting
Devin Chandler, a Hough High School graduate and member of the University of Virginia football team, was identified as one of three students killed in an on-campus shooting Sunday night. QCNEWS.COM. Charlotte-area high school coach speaks about former …. Devin Chandler, a Hough High School graduate and member of the...
Apartment complex fire near South Blvd. was intentionally set, Charlotte Fire Dept. says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An overnight apartment complex fire near South Blvd. was determined to have been intentionally set, the Charlotte Fire Department said Sunday. Crews responded to the blaze after midnight on Sunday to a two-story apartment complex near 1800 Beacon Ridge Road, off South Blvd....
Man shot, killed at apartment in Rock Hill, police say
A man was found shot to death early Monday morning inside an apartment in Rock Hill, according to the Rock Hill Police Department. Man shot, killed at apartment in Rock Hill, police …. A man was found shot to death early Monday morning inside an apartment in Rock Hill, according...
Dispute over late sheriff's replacement in Anson Co.
Democrats in Anson County will meet to reorganize the local chapter after the state democratic party ordered the group to resolve internal party disputes. Dispute over late sheriff’s replacement in Anson …. Democrats in Anson County will meet to reorganize the local chapter after the state democratic party ordered...
2 injured in shooting at home in Salisbury, police say
SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two people were hurt during a shooting at a home in Salisbury early Sunday morning, according to the Salisbury Police Department. Police said officers were called to a home on the 400 block of Messner Street around 1:48 a.m. where they found a juvenile with a gunshot wound.
