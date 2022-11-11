Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
West Lafayette man gets Indiana’s 1st lifetime hunting suspension, fined over $8,000
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A West Lafayette man is the first person in Indiana to receive a lifetime hunting suspension, the Department of Natural Resources announced Monday. Hanson Pusey, 25, was sentenced Thursday to a lifetime hunting suspension, home detention, probation, and payment of replacement fees. He owes...
Winning $200,000 Powerball ticket for Saturday’s drawing sold in Indiana
Someone in Kokomo bought a winning Powerball ticket worth $200,000 for Saturday night’s drawing. According to the Hoosier Lottery, the winning ticket was purchased at One Stop Express #1 located at 1212 E. Markland Ave. in Kokomo. The ticket matched four out of five numbers plus the Powerball with a Power Play of 4. The […]
Wave 3
Indiana man served first-of-its-kind lifetime hunting ban after multiple violations
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - An Indiana man has received multiple charges in addition to a lifetime hunting ban following an Indiana Department of Natural Resources investigation. Hanson Pusey, 25, from West Lafayette was sentenced to a lifetime hunting suspension in Warren County Court, in addition to home detention, probation and...
Indiana’s Haunted Purple Head Bridge Legend Will Make You Shiver with Fear
Old bridges just have a kind of creep factor that sends chills down your spine. Maybe, it's because of the way they look, rusty worn out, abandoned, and decayed. Or, maybe it's the things that happened to those on the bridge that gives it a dark, ominous aura. When I think about it, it's probably a little bit of both. I get chills just thing about it.
readthereporter.com
What Hoosier woman created Stove Top stuffing?
1859 – Mayor Samuel Maxwell and the Indianapolis City Council established the first paid fire department. It had previously been a volunteer force. The department began with a hook and ladder company and two hand engines and, in 1860, gained their first steam engine. 1885 – Charles Edward Henry...
cbs4indy.com
Indiana winter weather photo submissions
CENTRAL INDIANA — With most of Indianapolis and central Indiana projected to see winter weather this weekend, many Hoosiers have begun snow and ice prep. While our meteorologists are predicting the first real snow of the year this weekend, we are looking to see what our viewers are experiencing.
Stunning Fall Foliage Video Shows How Beautiful Indiana Can Be
The Hoosier state oftentimes gets overlooked as a flyover state, but there is truly some beautiful scenery around Indiana, you just have to look. Now Indiana is well known for being a state with a lot of corn, and the Hoosier state comes by it honestly, as Indiana alone produces about 20% of the entire United States' popcorn supply. But contrary to popular belief, there is more than just corn in Indiana! Indiana's state motto is the "crossroads of America" which is a nice way of saying "a lot of people drive through Indiana," but if you stop and look around a little bit you may see some of Indiana's overlooked natural beauty.
cbs4indy.com
More snow on the way to Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Another round of snow showers are headed to Indiana this week–here’s when you need to be ready:. It will be coming up quick. Early Tuesday morning, we’ll start to see mixed precipitation. By the time you wake up Tuesday for the work commute, expect light snow for central and northern portions of the state. Mixed precipitation and rain showers to the south. Tuesday morning commutes may be slick and dangerous at times. Keeping in mind, temperatures will be freezing.
Former WEHT reporter unexpectedly passes away
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — With “deep sadness”, USI Public Safety has reported the passing of one of their own, Officer Steve Gibson. Not only did Steve work for USI, he had also worked as a reporter for WEHT during the 80’s and 90’s. His reporting was fact on and professional in the highest sense. He […]
Election recounts possible in tight Indiana House races
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — The Republican candidate for a southern Indiana legislative seat plans to seek a recount after updated vote tallies showed him losing by 155 votes. The Clark County Election Board released unofficial results Friday that gave Democratic Rep. Rita Fleming of Jeffersonville the slight lead over Republican Scott Hawkins, wiping out a […]
WTHR
What to know about Indiana's 'magic mushroom' laws
INDIANA, USA — Last week, Colorado became the second state to legalize the recreational use of magic mushrooms in the U.S., in a move that reflects their growing popularity across the country. But how soon could there be a similar measure in Indiana?. "Magic mushroom" is a catchall term...
cbs4indy.com
Advocates call for Indiana’s ‘lifeline law’ to be expanded
INDIANAPOLIS – This year marks a decade since Indiana passed its ‘lifeline law,’ and some advocates are calling for the law to be expanded. The law, which was passed in 2012, provides legal immunity to underage Hoosiers from alcohol-related offenses if they are reporting a medical emergency or crime.
Order in the Court! Here are 15 of Indiana’s Most Beautiful County Courthouses
I have always been a fan of old buildings and old architecture. Full transparency here – I know nothing about architecture. I couldn’t tell you the difference between Classical, Victorian, or Art Deco if my life depended on it. All I know is that I love how old buildings look and the creativity, skill, and craftsmanship that went into building them. I love history, and I love to think about the stories old buildings could tell. Old buildings just seem to have personality, especially compared to a lot of newer buildings that all look the same. Some of the most interesting and beautiful old buildings in Indiana are county courthouses.
Multiple winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — While the record-setting Powerball run might have come to an end on Monday after the $2.04 billion jackpot was claimed by a lucky Californian, Hoosier weren’t left completely holding an empty bag. Five considerably smaller winning tickets were sold in Indiana, the Hoosier Lottery announced, including two $100,000 tickets that were purchased in […]
Single-vehicle wreck kills one in Greene Co.
GREENE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person is dead after an early morning accident in Greene County, Indiana. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Officer, a driver was traveling northbound on I-69 when he traveled into the left lane to pass another vehicle. The driver, identified as 32-year-old Mitchell Fitzgerald of Owensboro, Kentucky, lost control […]
Try Not to Laugh at These Responses After an Indiana Mail Truck Dumps Crates of Mail on the Highway
It happens to the best of us. Our hands are full, so we set something on top of our car while searching for our keys, then once we find them, we hop in the car, start it up and take off, forgetting about the drink or bag of groceries we sat on the roof until we see it tumbling down the road in our rearview mirror. When we do it, it usually doesn't stop traffic. Unfortunately, an Indiana truck driver carrying mail on the north side of Evansville couldn't say the same thing Thursday morning.
wfyi.org
Indiana boosts state government employee paychecks to fight turnover
Indiana lost more state government workers than it could hire during the last few years. And it costs the state a lot of money to constantly try to replace them, a recent state compensation study report found. A new state employee pay plan went into effect this week to better...
indianapublicradio.org
Southern Indiana state Rep. retains seat after vote canvass
A vote canvass in Southern Indiana has changed the outcome in the race for state House District 71. Incumbent state Rep. Rita Fleming (D-Jeffersonville) will keep her seat, after Friday’s canvass in Clark County pushed her past Republican challenger Scott Hawkins. Hawkins, a teacher and Jeffersonville City Council member,...
Fox 59
Multi-vehicle crash kills at least 1
A multi-vehicle crash on I-465 left at least one person dead early Sunday on the southwest side, police said. A multi-vehicle crash on I-465 left at least one person dead early Sunday on the southwest side, police said. IN Focus: Panelists reveal their winners and losers. After a busy week...
WLKY.com
Southern Indiana Democrat pulls ahead in House race after more votes reported
CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — A southern Indiana Democrat has pulled ahead in a state House race after additional votes were reported Friday. Republican challenger Scott Hawkins was leading Democratic incumbent Rita Fleming by 35 votes on Election Night, but Fleming is now 155 votes ahead. The issue arose when...
