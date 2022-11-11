Read full article on original website
ISP looking for suspects after car chase in Vanderburgh Co.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police say several suspects ran off after a car chase Sunday. It happened on northbound I-69 after 11 a.m. Troopers say a vehicle was clocked at 100 mph, then led them on a chase before crashing near the Highway 57 exit in Vanderburgh County.
ISP: Juveniles detained after high speed police chase
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana State Police says authorities were led on a high speed chase through Vanderburgh County that ended with a couple of juveniles on the run and a few in custody. Saturday morning, police say they clocked in a speeding vehicle on I-69 going 100 mph. According to ISP, the driver led […]
Evansville Police respond to violent kidnapping
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department says it’s working on making an arrest after an alleged violent kidnapping took place on the city’s eastside. Friday night, police responded to a home on East Indiana Street for a domestic violence in progress call. EPD officers say a man showed up at the victim’s home […]
Man shot by Police in Tell City, IN
A Tell City man was killed overnight after shooting at police. It all started at 12:45 am local time in Perry County when Cannelton Police tried to stop a ’98 GMC truck for speeding on Highway 66. State Police say the driver turned into the Tell City Wal-Mart and...
ISP: Man who died in southern Indiana police shooting led officers on chase, fired at vehicles
TELL CITY, Ind. – A 22-year-old man died in a police shooting in Perry County early Friday morning after leading police on a chase. According to Indiana State Police, Cannelton police attempted to stop a speeding pickup truck on SR 66 around 12:45 a.m. The truck turned into a Walmart in Tell City, didn’t stop […]
Man shot dead after pursuit, exchange of gunfire with cop
A man was shot to death by police Friday in southern Indiana after leading several police agencies on a vehicle pursuit and firing a gun at officers, according to Indiana State Police.
EPD: SWAT Team teargasses home to end standoff
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police say a wanted man was taken into custody Friday night after allegedly starting a standoff with officers. Authorities tell us they responded to the 1700 block of South Linwood Avenue shortly after 5 p.m. for a family dispute. According to an affidavit, police soon realized 40-year-old Brandon D. Gage, […]
No arrest made after 2 people shot in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Police say a late morning shooting left two people hospitalized in Henderson Saturday. According to the Henderson Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Ray Street after multiple people called 911 for a shooting. We’re told two people involved in the shooting were taken to an area hospital […]
Fatal crash north of Jasper claims Owensboro man’s life
GREENE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WEHT) — One person is dead after a Saturday morning accident around an hour north of Jasper. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, a driver was traveling northbound on I-69 when he got over into the left lane to pass another vehicle. Police say the driver, 32-year-old Mitchell Fitzgerald of Owensboro, […]
Five arrested, one still at large after violent robbery in Warrick County
Five people have been arrested and one man is still on the run after a violent robbery incident that happened in Warrick County, Indiana, according to authorities. The Warrick County Sheriff's Office says a robbery and criminal confinement happened at a home on Epworth Road back in October. After an...
Haubstadt Man Arrested for Dissemination of Material Harmful to a Minor
Pike County – Indiana State Police initiated a criminal investigation in October after receiving information a Haubstadt man had allegedly sent an inappropriate picture via a social media platform to a female minor. During the investigation, Indiana State Police Detective’s Nick Hatfield and Brandon Deig revealed Dustin Bratcher, 21,...
Sheriff: Driver lost control due to 'road conditions,' died in crash
GREENE COUNTY, Indiana — A driver died in a crash in Greene County that shut down a portion of Interstate 69 for several hours Saturday. The crash happened just before 8 a.m. on I-69 near the State Road 45 exit, which is about 15 miles south of Bloomington. Mitchell...
Police: Drunk driver left the scene of crash
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say they were called Thursday evening to a car crash. It happened on Fairway Ave. near First Ave. Police say a woman told them another driver hit her, then left and pulled into a nearby driveway. She told officers the driver was clearly impaired. They...
BREAKING: One person dead after officer involved Shooting in Tell City
TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana State Police are currently investigating an officer involved shooting in Tell City. Sgt. Todd Ringle confirmed via Twitter that all officers involved are okay and the suspect is deceased. This is a developing story, Eyewitness News will provide updates when more information becomes available.
Crews called to crash involving semi at 41 and Baseline
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a crash in Vanderburgh County. Dispatchers say a semi and a truck crashed at Baseline and Highway 41. It happened just around 10:30 a.m. Saturday. We’re working to find out how seriously people were hurt.
Police: Pills found in child’s toy during drug investigation, 4 arrested
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Four people are facing charges in connection to a drug investigation in Evansville. Police say they served a search warrant Thursday in the 1900 block of E. Powell and the 2800 block of S. Boeke, which are both addresses for Deriontai “Pook” Mathis. Officers...
Owensboro man sentenced in connection with 2019 fire
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – An Owensboro man sentenced in connection with a fire that killed two people in December of 2019. According to the Daviess County Attorney’s Office, Brandon Lashbrook will spend 14 years in prison for two counts of second-degree manslaughter. Owensboro fire officials say the two victims, David and Shelby Lashbrook, died of […]
Multiple Arrests for Dealing Narcotics
On November 10th, detectives with the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force, with the assistance of the EPD VIPER Unit, arrested Deriontai Mathis, Jasmyn Ramsey, Desmonz Fullilove, and Antonique Crawford for various dealing narcotics charges. In addition to the dealing charge, Ramsey was also charged with neglect of a dependent and maintaining a common nuisance. They were all booked into the Vanderburgh County Confinement Center on November 10th.
OPD trying to find juvenile last seen leaving for school
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) is trying to find Sydney Perez. OPD describes Perez as an endangered runaway. Police also say Perez was last seen at her residence on November 9, when she was leaving for school. Police say she was wearing blue jeans, a gray shirt, and black shoes. Officers […]
HCSO: Man wanted in connection to Hanson man’s death
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Deputies say a man is now wanted in connection with a hit and run that killed a Hanson man. The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) says there is now an active Warrant of Arrest for Douglas “Nathan” Phelps. HCSO says Phelps is wanted for Leaving the Scene of an Accident/Failure […]
