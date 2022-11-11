ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tell City, IN

WEHT/WTVW

ISP: Juveniles detained after high speed police chase

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana State Police says authorities were led on a high speed chase through Vanderburgh County that ended with a couple of juveniles on the run and a few in custody. Saturday morning, police say they clocked in a speeding vehicle on I-69 going 100 mph. According to ISP, the driver led […]
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville Police respond to violent kidnapping

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department says it’s working on making an arrest after an alleged violent kidnapping took place on the city’s eastside. Friday night, police responded to a home on East Indiana Street for a domestic violence in progress call. EPD officers say a man showed up at the victim’s home […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
vincennespbs.org

Man shot by Police in Tell City, IN

A Tell City man was killed overnight after shooting at police. It all started at 12:45 am local time in Perry County when Cannelton Police tried to stop a ’98 GMC truck for speeding on Highway 66. State Police say the driver turned into the Tell City Wal-Mart and...
TELL CITY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: SWAT Team teargasses home to end standoff

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police say a wanted man was taken into custody Friday night after allegedly starting a standoff with officers. Authorities tell us they responded to the 1700 block of South Linwood Avenue shortly after 5 p.m. for a family dispute. According to an affidavit, police soon realized 40-year-old Brandon D. Gage, […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

No arrest made after 2 people shot in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Police say a late morning shooting left two people hospitalized in Henderson Saturday. According to the Henderson Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Ray Street after multiple people called 911 for a shooting. We’re told two people involved in the shooting were taken to an area hospital […]
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Fatal crash north of Jasper claims Owensboro man’s life

GREENE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WEHT) — One person is dead after a Saturday morning accident around an hour north of Jasper. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, a driver was traveling northbound on I-69 when he got over into the left lane to pass another vehicle. Police say the driver, 32-year-old Mitchell Fitzgerald of Owensboro, […]
JASPER, IN
wamwamfm.com

Haubstadt Man Arrested for Dissemination of Material Harmful to a Minor

Pike County – Indiana State Police initiated a criminal investigation in October after receiving information a Haubstadt man had allegedly sent an inappropriate picture via a social media platform to a female minor. During the investigation, Indiana State Police Detective’s Nick Hatfield and Brandon Deig revealed Dustin Bratcher, 21,...
HAUBSTADT, IN
14news.com

Police: Drunk driver left the scene of crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say they were called Thursday evening to a car crash. It happened on Fairway Ave. near First Ave. Police say a woman told them another driver hit her, then left and pulled into a nearby driveway. She told officers the driver was clearly impaired. They...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Owensboro man sentenced in connection with 2019 fire

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – An Owensboro man sentenced in connection with a fire that killed two people in December of 2019. According to the Daviess County Attorney’s Office, Brandon Lashbrook will spend 14 years in prison for two counts of second-degree manslaughter. Owensboro fire officials say the two victims, David and Shelby Lashbrook, died of […]
OWENSBORO, KY
104.1 WIKY

Multiple Arrests for Dealing Narcotics

On November 10th, detectives with the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force, with the assistance of the EPD VIPER Unit, arrested Deriontai Mathis, Jasmyn Ramsey, Desmonz Fullilove, and Antonique Crawford for various dealing narcotics charges. In addition to the dealing charge, Ramsey was also charged with neglect of a dependent and maintaining a common nuisance. They were all booked into the Vanderburgh County Confinement Center on November 10th.
WEHT/WTVW

OPD trying to find juvenile last seen leaving for school

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) is trying to find Sydney Perez. OPD describes Perez as an endangered runaway. Police also say Perez was last seen at her residence on November 9, when she was leaving for school. Police say she was wearing blue jeans, a gray shirt, and black shoes. Officers […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

HCSO: Man wanted in connection to Hanson man’s death

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Deputies say a man is now wanted in connection with a hit and run that killed a Hanson man. The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) says there is now an active Warrant of Arrest for Douglas “Nathan” Phelps. HCSO says Phelps is wanted for Leaving the Scene of an Accident/Failure […]
HANSON, KY

