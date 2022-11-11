ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Biden says climate efforts 'more urgent than ever' at summit

By ZEKE MILLER, SEUNG MIN KIM, CHRIS MEGERIAN - Associated Press
Journal Inquirer
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Journal Inquirer

Biden discusses Taiwan with Xi in effort to avoid 'conflict'

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — President Joe Biden objected to China’s “coercive and increasingly aggressive actions” toward Taiwan and raised human rights concerns about Beijing’s conduct in Xinjiang, Tibet, and Hong Kong during his first in-person meeting on Monday with President Xi Jinping , the White House said.
Journal Inquirer

G-20 to hold tough on Russia, urge end to Ukraine war

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — Leaders of the world’s largest economies appeared ready Tuesday to convey a strong message from most condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pressed the group to maintain pressure on Moscow over its nine-month war that has devastated Ukraine and roiled the global economy.
The Associated Press

Palestinian kills 3 Israelis, wounds 3 in West Bank stabbing

JERUSALEM (AP) — A knife-wielding Palestinian killed two Israelis in a stabbing Tuesday at a settlement in the occupied West Bank, then stole a car as he tried to flee the scene and crashed it on a nearby highway, killing a third Israeli, officials said. The attack at the settlement of Ariel also left three Israelis wounded. The Palestinian was shot and killed by an Israeli soldier as he tried to run away from the crash scene. The Zaka paramedic service said the three wounded were being treated in hospital and that they were in serious condition. It was the latest attack in a wave of Israeli-Palestinian violence this year that has seen Palestinian attackers target Israeli civilians and near nightly Israeli arrest raids that have fueled unrest in the occupied territory.

Comments / 0

Community Policy