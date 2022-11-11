Biden says climate efforts 'more urgent than ever' at summit

Read full article on original website
Journal Inquirer
Biden discusses Taiwan with Xi in effort to avoid 'conflict'
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — President Joe Biden objected to China’s “coercive and increasingly aggressive actions” toward Taiwan and raised human rights concerns about Beijing’s conduct in Xinjiang, Tibet, and Hong Kong during his first in-person meeting on Monday with President Xi Jinping , the White House said.
Journal Inquirer
G-20 to hold tough on Russia, urge end to Ukraine war
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — Leaders of the world’s largest economies appeared ready Tuesday to convey a strong message from most condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pressed the group to maintain pressure on Moscow over its nine-month war that has devastated Ukraine and roiled the global economy.
Russia strives to avoid G20 isolation as China and India distance themselves
Traditional allies China and India begin to distance themselves from Ukraine war
Midterm elections 2022: Republicans edge towards slim House majority as last results trickle in – live
Democrats’ slim hopes of holding on to lower chamber appear to be ebbing away as Donald Trump expected to announce 2024 run
Results: Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham defeats Republican Mark Ronchetti in New Mexico's gubernatorial election
Polls closed in the state at 7 p.m. local time, or 9 p.m. EST.
The US may downgrade an advanced drone to ease its concerns about letting Ukraine have it, report says
Ukraine has asked for the powerful Gray Eagle MQ-C1 drone for months —but the US government is wary of the technology getting into Russian hands.
UN: World’s population hits 8 billion on Tuesday
The United Nations said the world population hit 8 billion people on Tuesday, although overall growth rates in the total population are slowing.
Albania: Wrong for Britain to blame Tirana on migrants
Albania's prime minister says Britain is carrying out a "calculated attack" on his country by blaming it for the increased number of immigrants crossing the English Channel illegally
Palestinian kills 3 Israelis, wounds 3 in West Bank stabbing
JERUSALEM (AP) — A knife-wielding Palestinian killed two Israelis in a stabbing Tuesday at a settlement in the occupied West Bank, then stole a car as he tried to flee the scene and crashed it on a nearby highway, killing a third Israeli, officials said. The attack at the settlement of Ariel also left three Israelis wounded. The Palestinian was shot and killed by an Israeli soldier as he tried to run away from the crash scene. The Zaka paramedic service said the three wounded were being treated in hospital and that they were in serious condition. It was the latest attack in a wave of Israeli-Palestinian violence this year that has seen Palestinian attackers target Israeli civilians and near nightly Israeli arrest raids that have fueled unrest in the occupied territory.
