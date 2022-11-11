Pittsburgh's Veterans Day Parade marches on despite soggy conditions

Pittsburgh's Veterans Day Parade marches on despite rain 02:13

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - While it may be a soggy day, it's also Veterans Day and we first want to say thank you to all those who served our country.

I believe it was Harry Richman in 1932 who sang, "I Love a Parade," and I know many who share that sentiment, even on what looks to be a rainy day.

So, yes, the Veterans Day parade is still going on today, but dressing for the weather is advised.

The parade kicks off at 10:30 a.m. this morning, rain or shine, and it will be stepping off from 10th Street and Liberty Avenue and will proceed along Liberty Avenue.

There will be some road closures off of Liberty, so that is something to consider this morning if you are coming into Downtown.

The theme of the parade this year is 'Honoring a New Generation of Warriors,' giving a big nod to veterans from the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. And while all the branches of the armed forces will be featured, this year's parade highlights the United States Marine Corps, who, by the way, celebrated their 247th birthday yesterday.

Youth groups, vintage vehicles, music, and more is all in store in today's Veterans Day parade, so don't let the parade pass you by.