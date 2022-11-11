Read full article on original website
Light snow and chilly temperatures the next several days
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Tonight: Cloudy skies will come along with light snow showers that are expected to develop through the overnight. Any accumulations are expected to be light, but slippery roads may develop late tonight and into Tuesday morning. Lows will cool into the 20s and low 30s.
Measurable snow this week!
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Increasing clouds and chilly out there for Monday. Temperatures will be similar to Sunday with afternoon highs in the middle 30s with light winds. We’ll keep an eye on a weak disturbance moving in from Minnesota this afternoon and evening which could drop light snow showers, flurries or sprinkles, especially in central and northern Wisconsin.
California woman indicted on drug charges, allegedly transported large quantities of meth to southwest Wisconsin
COON VALLEY, Wis. (WFRV) – A California woman has been indicted for allegedly transporting large quantities of methamphetamine from California to southwest Wisconsin. Investigators with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office identified Heather Carter, 49, of Santa Monica, California as a person of interest in early 2022. Deputies say...
Law enforcement in Wisconsin seeks man who allegedly victimizes women on dating apps
RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – Police officers are cautioning women in southern Wisconsin and Racine County about a man who has allegedly met women on dating apps and victimized them. According to the Racine Police Department, 52-year-old Timothy Olson currently has a warrant for five counts of Felony Personal ID...
Wisconsin’s ‘Drug Take Back Day’ fights opioid epidemic, yields 50k+ pounds of medications
(WFRV) – October 29 was ‘Drug Take Back Day’, and authorities all throughout Wisconsin helped to collect unwanted medications throughout the state. Statewide, over 140 law enforcement agencies participated in the event that helps to fight the opioid epidemic, and on Thursday, Attorney General Josh Kaul announced the number of unwanted medications that were collected.
