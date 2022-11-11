Read full article on original website
Latest on Ukraine: Russia withdraws from the crucial port city of Kherson (Nov. 14)
As the week begins, here's a look ahead and a roundup of key developments from the past week. Since Russia's retreat, Ukrainian forces have been working to restore utilities and provide basic needs for residents in the southern city of Kherson. On Monday, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the city and hailed Russia's withdrawal as "the beginning of the end of the war." But anticipation is building as both sides prepare their next moves along shifted front lines.
Ukrainian soldiers who helped liberate Kherson describe relief, joy and apprehension
Col. Roman Kostenko strode down the dirt and gravel road of his home village in Ukraine's Kherson region carrying his country's flag in hand. An elderly neighbor greeted him with a bouquet of blue and yellow flowers, wrapped her arms around his shoulders and wept, according to a video Kostenko provided NPR.
Turkey's leader calls the blast in Istanbul an attack. At least 6 are dead
ISTANBUL, Turkey — At least six people were killed and 53 others injured in an explosion on Istanbul's best-known commercial street, according to Turkey's leader. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan described Sunday's blast on Istiklal Avenue as an attack and vowed to identify those responsible for it. "Our people should...
Biden and China's Xi met for three hours. Here's what they talked about
NUSA DUA, Indonesia — President Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping took a small but significant step toward stabilizing what has become an increasingly fraught relationship when they met for over three hours of talks on Monday. The two leaders "were very blunt with one another" on a range...
Here's what's at stake in Monday's meeting between Biden and China's Xi Jinping
SHANGHAI — The rare face-to-face meeting between the leaders of the world's two largest economies will take place during what some are calling the first global summit of the second Cold War. On Monday, President Joe Biden will sit down for talks with Chinese leader, Xi Jinping, on the...
Turkey blames Kurdish group for Istanbul bombing
ISTANBUL, Turkey — Turkish authorities claim to have identified the perpetrator of Sunday's explosion on Istanbul's best-known commercial street that killed at least six people and injured 81 others. Istanbul police released a statement on their official Twitter account saying the bomber had been identified as a Syrian woman...
Biden and Xi are meeting in Bali. Here are the high-stakes issues on the agenda
BALI - President Biden is meeting today with Chinese President Xi Jinping for a conversation the White House hopes will set some guardrails in an increasingly fraught relationship between the two superpowers. The two leaders agreed to sit down together in Bali, Indonesia just ahead of the G-20 summit. Their...
Here's what happened on Day 5 of the U.N.'s COP27 climate talks
The war in Ukraine is driving a new push for fossil fuels, putting climate goals at risk. With the war in Ukraine disrupting natural supplies to Europe, many countries have been scrambling to replace gas exports coming from Russia, often from nations much farther away. Those gas supplies are super-cooled into a liquid that can be loaded onto tanker ships. The tankers dock in the importing countries at huge facilities that turn their cargo into gas again to send through pipelines.
What the 2022 midterms mean for Biden's presidency
President Biden is entering a new — and perhaps more challenging — phase of his presidency: divided government. Results are not settled, particularly for the Senate. But Republicans appear likely to control the House of Representatives. And that means Biden's ambitious legislative agenda essentially will come to a standstill.
