Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Lena-Winslow Panthers dominant once again, grab 52-14 win over Fulton
FULTON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — There was a regular season rematch Saturday afternoon between Lena-Winslow and Fulton. It was a competitive game then, but it was no contest this time around. Lena-Winslow continues its domination in Class 1A with a 52-14 win over Fulton. For highlights watch the media player above.
Sycamore stays undefeated with shutout win over Sterling in quarterfinals
SYCAMORE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — In Class 5A, Sterling traveled to play Sycamore Saturday afternoon. The number one ranked Spartans stay undefeated with a shutout victory, 28-0. For highlights watch the media player above.
starvedrock.media
Accumulating Snow Expected To Arrive Tuesday Morning
Roads could get a little messy within the next 24 hours. Snow is on track to move into Starved Rock Country early Tuesday morning. Light accumulations are expected to start in La Salle, Bureau and Putnam counties in the area of 2 to 4 o'clock Tuesday morning. Snow showers will continue thru Tuesday and into Wednesday.
starvedrock.media
La Salle Bar Fails State Alcohol Compliance Check
Another alcohol compliance check was carried out recently at area businesses. One bar in La Salle failed the test. Troopers checked in on 24 establishments late last week in La Salle, Peru, Marseilles and Ottawa. The only one to allegedly sell alcohol to a minor was Buzzy's in La Salle. Accused of making the illegal sale is 28-year-old Stephen Morris of La Salle.
Take a Walk Through Time in One of Illinois’ Grandest Mansions This Holiday Season
When the Barnes Mansion was built in Rockford, Illinois in 1893, it was the grandest home of its time and THE gem of the city's social scene. Many fabulous parties were thrown there by Williams Fletcher Barnes and his family, and everyone who was anyone in Rockford used to hang out there.
MyStateline.com
Snow comes to an end, but more on the horizon
The snow we saw earlier today is coming to an end now across the Stateline. We had some decent snow rates earlier, but things are easing up now. We have a few lingering flurries as of 10PM, but nothing too significant. Below is a timelapse of downtown Rockford. It shows some of the drops in visibility we got earlier Saturday afternoon. It wasn’t enough to cover the roads, but there were some slick spots and some minor accumulations on grassy surfaces.
Iowa’s Only ‘Island City’ is a Must Visit
When thinking of the state of Iowa, cities on islands aren't exactly the first thing that come to mind. But there is one island city in the Hawkeye State that you'll definitely want to put on your bucket list. There are plenty of great American cities and towns that are...
walls102.com
113th anniversary of the Cherry Mine Disaster
CHERRY – It was 113 years ago today on November 13, 1909 over 250 men and boys died during fire in Bureau County in what was to become known as the Cherry Mine Disaster. A coal car that was being used in the mine to hold hay for the mules caught fire from a kerosene lantern, triggering a series of events that would change North Central Illinois and workplace safety rules forever. The resulting fire and heavy smoke killed 258 that day, with one man succumbing to his injuries after spending 8 days underground.
starvedrock.media
Car Slams Through Peru Chiropractic Office
Amazingly nobody was hurt after a car drove through the front side of a chiropractor's office in Peru. Police and firefighters were called at around 10 o'clock Monday morning to the report of a car inside a business in the 1100 block of Peoria Street. Peru Fire Chief Jeff King says the driver of the car was leaving an appointment at the business when he backed into a power pole. He then "freaked out" and hit the gas, slamming into the business. The driver and everyone inside the chiropractic office escaped injury.
Be Merry With Cocktails And Cookies At An Illinois Adult Fun Night
The Christmas holiday shopping season can be quite overwhelming and stressful, to say the least. As the calendar dates get closer to the grand day anxiety can build like a snowball rolling down a hill. There are many ways to distract yourself from the hustle and bustle of the season if only for a moment. How about even joying a cocktail and some delicious sweet treats?
Christmas Tree Farms and Stands in the Stateline
There’s nothing quite like a real Christmas tree in your living room on Christmas day. If you want a wonderful-smelling tree in your house to give you feelings of Christmas cheer, then check out our list of cut-your-own tree farms and pre-cut stands in the Rockford area. Create a new family tradition by heading to a local tree farm and cutting down your own Christmas tree or stopping by a pre-cut stand!
KWQC
Smash Pizza opens brick-and-mortar in Bettendorf
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad Cities’ newest pizza joint, is already seeing some high demand after opening its doors Wednesday. Smash Pizza went from a mobile food truck to starting a brick-and-mortar location, a process years in the making for owner and chef Brian Olsen. “The food truck...
977wmoi.com
Local Farm Bureaus Stocking Shelves of Food Banks
Bushels for Hunger is a charity effort put on by the Henry, Mercer, and Rock Island County Farm Bureaus for the past 13 years. Katie Laleman from the Henry County Farm Bureau says in 13 years the number of meals made possible by grain donations to the Farm Bureau is well over one-million.
ourquadcities.com
Lind’s alma mater shows generosity, spirit
When Billy Lind was a student at Alleman High in Rock Island, he already knew he wanted to become a police officer. Now, the 2007 Alleman grad – a sergeant with the East Moline Police Department – is undergoing major surgery today in Peoria to replace a skull flap. Lind is recovering from serious head injuries he suffered on Monday, Oct. 24 after being brutally attacked on the job by an arson suspect.
starvedrock.media
Rollover in Putnam County; man shot SE of Utica early Sunday
State Police are investigating an apparent shooting early Sunday southeast of Utica. A news release said troopers, around 1am, responded to a site in the 900 block of Route 71 – about two miles east of Route 178. This is also on the west end of what locals call the Starved Rock curves. One person was transported to a local hospital with injuries. State Police are not saying anything more. They do add that anyone who witnessed the shooting or has knowledge of it is asked to call State Police in La Salle.
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Bad Accident on the East Side, Avoid the area.
We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are...
Peek Inside: An Enormous, $2 Million Galena Mansion on 13+ Acres
I went down a Zillow rabbit-hole once again, eyeing homes I could never dream of affording. Thankfully, looks are free... and you have to see this immaculate Galena mansion!. Located at 200 Sioux Court in Galena, not far from the downtown shopping district, this mansion has everything: 13+ rolling acres, expansive grounds, privacy, and scenic beauty of one of the most attractive towns in all of Illinois! This house is relatively secluded, tucked away amidst trees and pastures you have to see to believe!
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Multiple Injuries at an accident scene in Rockford…
We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are...
Here’s what Thanksgiving turkeys cost at Rockford’s major grocery stores
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Thanksgiving is less than two weeks away, which means shoppers who haven’t snagged a turkey yet are starting to get pressed for time. And because of the avian bird flu, supplies across the country are down by 2%, which means prices are are up slightly. Last year, the average price was about […]
Three teens arrested in 100 mph stolen Hyundai chase in Freeport
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police arrested three teens after they reportedly led officers on an over-100 mph chase in a Hyundai that was stolen in Chicago. According to police, on Wednesday, an officer tried to stop the black 2006 Hyundai Sonata around 7 p.m., after learning it had been reported stolen earlier in the […]
Comments / 0