Port Arthur man pleads guilty to federal firearms violations
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A Port Arthur man pleaded guilty to federal firearms violations on Thursday. Frankie Malik Cunningham, 23, pleaded guilty to possession of a machine gun and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today.
kogt.com
BC Man Going To Prison
A Bridge City man has been sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking and firearms violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today. Rian Blayke Savoy, 32, pleaded guilty on June 14, 2022, to possession with intent to distribute five grams or more of methamphetamine...
Former BISD electrician who defrauded district now on 10 years probation, will begin serving 90 weekends in jail
BEAUMONT, Texas — The former Beaumont Independent School District electrical contractor who defrauded the district of $1.2 million more than a dozen years ago will begin spending the next 90 weekends in jail this Friday. (EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video first aired on November, 4, 2022.) Calvin Gary Walker,...
fox4beaumont.com
Two men indicted following store robbery in which gunman fired shot at clerk
BEAUMONT — A shot fired at a clerk during a frightening robbery has led to indictments against two suspects. The only thing coming between that clerk and a possible serious injury, or worse, was a piece of bullet proof glass. The grand jury indicted Preston Addison, Jr., 32, and...
Houston man pleads guilty to trying to use drone to drop contraband into Beaumont prison
Law enforcement officials reportedly found the 44-year-old operating a drone near the prison, with bags that had tobacco, cell phones, vape pens and other items inside.
Southeast Texas man gets three years in prison for firing gun at woman in 2020
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Jefferson County judge sentenced a Southeast Texas man today for shooting at a woman in Port Arthur in 2020. Horace Minnard III was sentenced to three years in prison on Wednesday by Judge John Stevens in Jefferson County's Criminal District Court. (EDITOR'S NOTE: The above...
Flipped 18-wheeler backs up westbound IH-10 west of Beaumont for hours Thursday morning
BEAUMONT, Texas — Traffic backed up for miles into Beaumont after an 18-wheeler flipped along Interstate 10 Thursday morning west of the city. A 2021 Peterbuilt 18-wheeler was headed west on Interstate 10 west of Beaumont at about 7:45 a.m. Thursday morning when it ran off the road on the right shoulder and flipped onto it's side in a ditch according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Cleveland man arrested on capital murder and tampering with evidence charges after body was found
The body was located late last month, according to deputies.
Teen sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to 2019 murder of Beaumont father
BEAUMONT, Texas — A teenager was sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to the 2019 murder of a Beaumont father. Bryce Bell was 15 when he was arrested in connection with the murder of 37-year-old Anthony Wilson on April 11, 2019. Even though Bryce Bell was a minor when he was charged, Bell was certified as an adult on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
12newsnow.com
Judge Larry Thorne retires after 24 years of serving as 317th Court Judge in Jefferson County
A retirement party for Judge Larry Thorne was held Thursday evening. On Tuesday, voters selected Gordon Friesz to take over for Judge Thorne.
Beaumont mortuary helps families of veterans understand process of veteran funerals
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont mortuary has made it its mission to help families understand all that comes with and goes into being buried with military honors. Proctor’s Mortuary specializes in veteran funerals and works to make sure families understand the process. "Veteran cemeteries only bury veterans Monday...
gcaptain.com
Reduced Speed Caused LPG Tanker’s Collision with Moored Tug
A pilot’s order to reduce a liquefied petroleum gas carrier’s speed during strong crosswinds led to a collision with a moored tug near Port Neches, Texas, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said Thursday. The liquefied petroleum gas carrier Gas Ares was transiting upbound on the Neches River...
KFDM-TV
UPDATE: Interstate 10 reopens after tanker truck burns but results in no injuries
BEAUMONT — Both lanes of Interstate 10 at FM 364 had reopened by 8 p.m. Thursday after a tanker truck erupted in flames beneath the freeway at about 2:30 p.m., sending plumes of black smoke into the air but resulting in no injuries. The Texas Department of Public Safety...
Beaumont church giving away 500 free turkeys to bless Southeast Texas community
BEAUMONT, Texas — A church in downtown Beaumont will give out hundreds of turkeys to bless members of the Southeast Texas community. Redemption Church is hosting its fourth annual Turkey Day Giveaway on Saturday, November 19, 2022 from 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. The church is located at 601 Park Street.
theadvocate.com
Louisiana judge lashes out after Houston firm files 1,600 hurricane-related suits in Lake Charles
In the weeks before the deadline to file insurance lawsuits related to Hurricane Laura, a Houston-based law firm filed over 1,400 cases at the Lake Charles federal courthouse. Now, those cases are under review and the law firm may face hefty fines if it is found to be preying on hurricane victims, as one judge says he suspects.
fox4beaumont.com
Big Thicket Association protests tree removal plan along section of Highway 69
Hardin County — Protesters with the Big Thicket Association are upset with a Texas Department of Transportation plan to remove 145 acres of trees along Highway 69 in the section north of Kountze known as the "Gateway to the Big Thicket." KFDM/Fox 4's Aaron Mack reports.
'It's really good for the area' : Next steps for new development in Beaumont's West End
BEAUMONT, Texas — During the 2022 midterm elections, two voters helped pass a plan that would bring a new development to Beaumont's West End. The developers brought in one mobile home to the land and had two people move in on September 2022. Those two people moved in with...
Main Event in Beaumont hiring, set to bring more than 200 jobs to Southeast Texas
BEAUMONT, Texas — Construction is underway along Interstate 10 and Walden Road for a new venue that is expected to bring joy and jobs to the area. Main Event in Beaumont is not set to open for another two months. Despite this, crews are excited about the fun they believe the venue will bring to the area.
12newsnow.com
Fiery wreck involving 18-wheeler shuts down IH-10 at Major Drive in Beaumont
A plume of smoke rises from a major wreck at Interstate 10 and Major Dr Thursday afternoon. The photo was shot on Major Dr just south of IH-10.
17-year-old who had been missing since Thursday found safe, reunited with his family
JASPER COUNTY, Texas — A 17-year-old who the Jasper County Sheriff's Office was previously looking for has been found. Logan Orosco has been found safe and has been reunited with his family, according to a Jasper County Sheriff's Office release. A missing person's release was put out after Orosco...
