Port Arthur, TX

12NewsNow

Port Arthur man pleads guilty to federal firearms violations

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A Port Arthur man pleaded guilty to federal firearms violations on Thursday. Frankie Malik Cunningham, 23, pleaded guilty to possession of a machine gun and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
kogt.com

BC Man Going To Prison

A Bridge City man has been sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking and firearms violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today. Rian Blayke Savoy, 32, pleaded guilty on June 14, 2022, to possession with intent to distribute five grams or more of methamphetamine...
BRIDGE CITY, TX
12NewsNow

Flipped 18-wheeler backs up westbound IH-10 west of Beaumont for hours Thursday morning

BEAUMONT, Texas — Traffic backed up for miles into Beaumont after an 18-wheeler flipped along Interstate 10 Thursday morning west of the city. A 2021 Peterbuilt 18-wheeler was headed west on Interstate 10 west of Beaumont at about 7:45 a.m. Thursday morning when it ran off the road on the right shoulder and flipped onto it's side in a ditch according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
BEAUMONT, TX
gcaptain.com

Reduced Speed Caused LPG Tanker’s Collision with Moored Tug

A pilot’s order to reduce a liquefied petroleum gas carrier’s speed during strong crosswinds led to a collision with a moored tug near Port Neches, Texas, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said Thursday. The liquefied petroleum gas carrier Gas Ares was transiting upbound on the Neches River...
PORT NECHES, TX

