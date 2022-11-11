Tent City Shutting Down On Randall’s Island

Tents set up on Randall’s Island to care for migrants arriving in New York City will be coming down next week.

The facility set up just a few weeks ago to care for single adult men who were coming to the city on buses from other states. But not many migrants actually utilized the so-called tent city.

Those being cared for at the facility will be relocated to the Watson Hotel in Midtown Manhattan.

“We continue to welcome asylum seekers arriving in New York City with compassion and care. This Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Center will provide asylum seekers with a place to stay, access support, and get to their final destination,” Mayor Adams said.

Photo Credit: Getty Images