Eleven Veterans were inducted onto the Wall of Honor during Veteran Day Services in Centralia on Friday. They are Roy Eppson who served in the Army during the Vietnam War, Donnie Young who served nine years in the Navy from 1975 to 1985, James Jeffers who was a US Air Force Veteran who served as a medic from 1967 to 1972, Daniel Goose’ Gamon who was a Vietnam Army vet, Chelsey Geurin who served as a jet mechanic in the US Marine Corps for five years before a bad fall ended her career, Tim Erno who served four years in the Navy who was involved in operations in Libya, Jack Forth who served in the Army after being drafted in 1952, brothers Ronald and Allen Boettcher, Senior who both served four years in the Navy in the late ’60s and early ’70s, Trevor Wilkinson who earned 15 medals in his military career that included Operation Desert Shield and Desert Storm, and John Wills who served in the US Navy for eight years including the Korean War.

CENTRALIA, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO