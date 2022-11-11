Read full article on original website
2022 11/17 – William ‘Bill’ Ben Byars
William “Bill” Ben Byars, 85, of Bluford, Illinois, passed away at 10:36 am November 13, 2022, at his residence. He was born February 1, 1937, in Wayne County, Illinois to the late Edgar and Mary (Ritchie) Byars. Bill married Judith A. (McKinney) Byars on September 26, 1986, at Mount Olive Church in Bluford, Illinois. They were blessed with thirty-two years of marriage before she preceded him in death on October 10, 2018.
Heavy ‘surprise’ snow hits part of South Central Illinois
Snowfall measurements up to eight inches are being reported from the early morning snow in South Central Illinois with official readings at the Salem Water Plant of 3 inches and 2.6 inches at the Centralia Water Plant. The heaviest band of snow appears to have moved through the Beckemeyer, Carlyle,...
2022 11/16 – Mary ‘Pete’ Scott
Mary “Pete” Scott, 82, of Walnut Hill, passed away Friday, November 11, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was born July 24, 1940, in Simpsonville, Kentucky, the daughter of Thomas Bradford and Fannie (Clark) Bradford. She married John E. Scott on October 31, 1959, and he preceded her in death after 50 years of marriage on February 6, 2010.
Marion County remains at low COVID-19 infection rate; Jefferson and Wayne County back to medium level
Marion, Clinton, Washington, Fayette, and Clay Counties remain at the low community transmission rate for COVID-19 while Jefferson and Wayne Counties have jumped back to the medium level. Marion County Health Department Administrator Melissa Mallow is reporting no additional deaths during her weekly COVID-19 update. The number of congregate care...
11 join the Wall of Honor at Centralia Veteran’s Day program
Eleven Veterans were inducted onto the Wall of Honor during Veteran Day Services in Centralia on Friday. They are Roy Eppson who served in the Army during the Vietnam War, Donnie Young who served nine years in the Navy from 1975 to 1985, James Jeffers who was a US Air Force Veteran who served as a medic from 1967 to 1972, Daniel Goose’ Gamon who was a Vietnam Army vet, Chelsey Geurin who served as a jet mechanic in the US Marine Corps for five years before a bad fall ended her career, Tim Erno who served four years in the Navy who was involved in operations in Libya, Jack Forth who served in the Army after being drafted in 1952, brothers Ronald and Allen Boettcher, Senior who both served four years in the Navy in the late ’60s and early ’70s, Trevor Wilkinson who earned 15 medals in his military career that included Operation Desert Shield and Desert Storm, and John Wills who served in the US Navy for eight years including the Korean War.
Fire damage to Centralia home confined to one wall
Centralia City Firemen say a fire at a Centralia home late Saturday night was confined to one outside wall. The fire at the Linda Holland home at 429 North James apparently started as a result of an overloading of wiring on the electrical system as a result of two space heaters being plugged in at the same time.
Centralia City Council being asked to renew Liability and Worker’s Comp insurance package
The Centralia City Council will be asked Monday night to renew their liability and workers comp insurance package. City Manager Kory Smith says the premium to Dimond Brothers Insurance for the Illinois Counties Risk Management (ICRMT) policy is $780,692. That’s about one percent lower than this year due to an improved workers comp ‘mod’ rating. Smith is commending Dimond Brothers for their excellent work in handling claims.
