No. 24 Washington rallies late, topples No. 6 Oregon 37-34

Peyton Henry got his redemption kick. The senior made a 43-yard field goal with 51 seconds left and No. 24 Washington snapped No. 6 Oregon's eight-game winning streak with a 37-34 victory Saturday, dealing a blow to the Ducks' chances for a spot in the College Football Playoff. In 2018,...
