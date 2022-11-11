ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Amazon plans new virtual care offering based on messaging

Amazon is stepping back into virtual care with a new service that uses secure messaging to connect patients with doctors for help with nearly two dozen conditions. The retail giant said Tuesday it will launch “Amazon Clinic” in 32 states to provide medication refills and care for conditions like allergies, erectile disfunction, hair loss, migraines and urinary tract infections. That list does not include the flu, COVID-19, ear infections or other urgent care conditions for which patients often seek help through telemedicine.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

9th Annual ModMed User Conference Set to Be Its Largest

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- The ModMed® annual user conference MOMENTUM is set to bring together physicians, medical staff, healthcare leaders and other experts for a three-day, interactive live event, November 18–20, 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005466/en/ 9th Annual ModMed User Conference Set to Be Its Largest (Photo: Business Wire)
fashionunited.com

H&M sued for greenwashing claims, again

Shopping at H&M may not be as sustainable as the fast fashion retailer would have its customers believe. In the latest greenwashing case against the Swedish conglomerate, a claim filed in a federal court in Missouri is suing for "misleadingly, illegally, and deceptively" seeking to capitalise on consumer 'green' trends, where H&M customers are led to believe that Conscious Choice products are an environmentally responsible purchase.
MISSOURI STATE

