Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Program Gives New York Residents Cash Per MonthCadrene HeslopRochester, NY
Why Do People Love Moving To Rochester, NY?KyleHiscockRERochester, NY
Popular Rochester NY First Time Home Buyer GrantsKyleHiscockRERochester, NY
How to Win a Real Estate Bidding War in the Rochester NY Real Estate MarketKyleHiscockRERochester, NY
My Mom's Vote CountedHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
Related
WHEC TV-10
Man expected to survive after being stabbed around Jewel Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 50-year-old man is in the hospital after he was stabbed at around 3 a.m. on Monday. Rochester police say they responded to the area of Jewel Street and Beach Street where they found the man suffering from a stab wound. They later learned he was stabbed on Avenue D near the rec center.
13 WHAM
Man accused of punching at officer, nearly hitting crews with car at fire scene
Rochester, N.Y. — A man faces charges for allegedly trying to punch a police officer who was blocking traffic as crews battled a fire in the 19th Ward early Monday. Police said a vehicle drove past the police car on Congress Avenue shortly after midnight, with several firefighters jumping out of the way to avoid being hit.
RPD: Driver arrested after attempting to assault officer at fire scene
The vehicle was stopped in the area of Genesee Street by police as the driver of the vehicle exited and tried punching an officer.
WHEC TV-10
Man is in the hospital after shooting on Norton Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man is in the hospital on Monday morning after a shooting on Norton Street. This is the same street where a man was murdered in front of two children over the weekend. Police say, in this incident, a man suffering from a gunshot wound was taken to Strong Hospital in a private car.
iheart.com
Victim Identified in Norton St. Homicide
Rochester police have released the name of the city man who was shot to death in a weekend ambush on Norton Street. Twenty-seven-year-old Terry Howard Jr. was a passenger in a car that was pulling into a driveway Saturday night when he was shot. Another adult was driving, and two...
RPD: ‘Neighboring’ law enforcement officer involved in murder/suicide
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A murder/suicide investigation into a shooting on Costar Street revealed that a law enforcement officer from a neighboring jurisdiction shot two women — killing one and injuring the other — before shooting herself, according to the Rochester Police Department. Officers were called to the area around 7:20 p.m. Monday. They found […]
WHEC TV-10
Police release name of man shot and killed Saturday on Norton Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — As shootings and crime continue to rise, children are becoming collateral damage. Two kids, 7 and 8 years old watched, as a family member was murdered on Saturday night on Norton Street. Local activists are devastated that the youngest in our community are now caught in...
Fatal house fire in Wyoming County under investigation
One person was killed in a fire that occurred around 7 a.m. Monday on Dutton Road in the Town of Gainesville.
WHEC TV-10
Person dies in Monday morning house fire in Wyoming County
GAINSVILLE, N.Y. — Investigators are trying to figure out what caused a deadly house fire in Wyoming County on Monday. A person was pulled from the first-floor window of a burning home around 7 a.m. The victim couldn’t be revived. Here are some pictures from the scene on...
WHEC TV-10
RPD: An officer shot two women on Costar Street, then took her own life
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester police said a law enforcement officer shot two women at a home on Costar Street on Monday night, then took her own life. According to RPD, the 29-year-old officer shot herself and was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at URMC. A 27-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene and a woman in her 30s is in the hospital after being shot multiple times in the upper body. She is expected to survive.
WHEC TV-10
Police investigating fatal shooting of 27-year-old man on Norton Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. A 27-year-old man was shot to death Saturday night on Norton Street. Rochester police are currently investigating it as a murder. Around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, the victim arrived at Rochester General Hospital in a personal car suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead a short time later.
wxxinews.org
Rochester man dies after being shot while sitting in a car on Norton St.
A 27-year-old Rochester man is dead, after city police say he was shot when he was sitting in a car on Norton St. on Saturday night. RPD says it happened around 10:30 p.m., and they say the victim was the front passenger in a vehicle. In the back seat, were a 7 and an 8-year-old child.
WHEC TV-10
Man recovering from overnight shooting at Genesee Valley Park
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Police are investigating a shooting that took place overnight. Around 9:30 p.m. Friday, Rochester police officers responded to Strong Hospital for a walk-in shooting victim. When police got there, they were directed to the victim, a 22-year-old man from Henrietta suffering from at least one gunshot wound. His...
Sunrise Smart Start: Norton St. shootings, dog rescued from underground den
Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, November 14, 2022.
13 WHAM
Update: Police identify victim in fatal shooting on Norton Street
Update (11/14): Police have identified the victim as Terry J. Howard Jr., a 27-year-old Rochester resident. Rochester, N.Y. — Police responded to Rochester General Hospital for a walk-in gunshot victim around 10:30 p.m. Friday. A 27-year-old man arrived at RGH in a private vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds...
WHEC TV-10
Woman injured in overnight stabbing on Seneca Manor Drive
ROCHESTER, N.Y. A woman is recovering at Rochester General Hospital after being stabbed overnight. The victim is in her 20s. Police say the incident happened in the 500 block of Seneca Manor Drive just before 4:30 a.m. Sunday. She suffered a wound to the upper body, but her injuries are...
RPD IDs victim of fatal shooting on Norton Street
UPDATE: The Rochester Police Department announced on Monday that the victim in the fatal shooting was identified as 27-year-old city resident Terry J. Howard, Jr. No further updates have been made. ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating a homicide that took place Saturday evening on Norton Street in […]
WHEC TV-10
RPD looking for stolen vehicle after driver fled
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Saturday before 10 p.m. Rochester Police found a vehicle that was taken by force early Saturday morning in the Lake Avenue area. Officers attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the driver refused to stop. A short pursuit was initiated, but soon canceled due to speeds and conditions. RPD is trying to locate the vehicle and investigate the incident.
WHEC TV-10
State Police arrest three people for felony weapons and drug charges
LYONS, N.Y. – New York State Troopers and Investigators arrested three people for felony weapons and drug charges Sunday morning, after a short car chase that began in Phelps and ended in Lyons. During the pursuit, a loaded .223 AR style pistol was thrown from the car and recovered by Troopers. Troopers seized approximately 38 grams of cocaine and 17 grams of crack cocaine.
Suspect leads police on car chase in stolen vehicle, escapes
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
Comments / 0