Rochester, NY

WHEC TV-10

Man expected to survive after being stabbed around Jewel Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 50-year-old man is in the hospital after he was stabbed at around 3 a.m. on Monday. Rochester police say they responded to the area of Jewel Street and Beach Street where they found the man suffering from a stab wound. They later learned he was stabbed on Avenue D near the rec center.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man is in the hospital after shooting on Norton Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man is in the hospital on Monday morning after a shooting on Norton Street. This is the same street where a man was murdered in front of two children over the weekend. Police say, in this incident, a man suffering from a gunshot wound was taken to Strong Hospital in a private car.
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Victim Identified in Norton St. Homicide

Rochester police have released the name of the city man who was shot to death in a weekend ambush on Norton Street. Twenty-seven-year-old Terry Howard Jr. was a passenger in a car that was pulling into a driveway Saturday night when he was shot. Another adult was driving, and two...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

RPD: ‘Neighboring’ law enforcement officer involved in murder/suicide

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A murder/suicide investigation into a shooting on Costar Street revealed that a law enforcement officer from a neighboring jurisdiction shot two women — killing one and injuring the other — before shooting herself, according to the Rochester Police Department. Officers were called to the area around 7:20 p.m. Monday. They found […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Person dies in Monday morning house fire in Wyoming County

GAINSVILLE, N.Y. — Investigators are trying to figure out what caused a deadly house fire in Wyoming County on Monday. A person was pulled from the first-floor window of a burning home around 7 a.m. The victim couldn’t be revived. Here are some pictures from the scene on...
WYOMING COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

RPD: An officer shot two women on Costar Street, then took her own life

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester police said a law enforcement officer shot two women at a home on Costar Street on Monday night, then took her own life. According to RPD, the 29-year-old officer shot herself and was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at URMC. A 27-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene and a woman in her 30s is in the hospital after being shot multiple times in the upper body. She is expected to survive.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Police investigating fatal shooting of 27-year-old man on Norton Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. A 27-year-old man was shot to death Saturday night on Norton Street. Rochester police are currently investigating it as a murder. Around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, the victim arrived at Rochester General Hospital in a personal car suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead a short time later.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man recovering from overnight shooting at Genesee Valley Park

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Police are investigating a shooting that took place overnight. Around 9:30 p.m. Friday, Rochester police officers responded to Strong Hospital for a walk-in shooting victim. When police got there, they were directed to the victim, a 22-year-old man from Henrietta suffering from at least one gunshot wound. His...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Update: Police identify victim in fatal shooting on Norton Street

Update (11/14): Police have identified the victim as Terry J. Howard Jr., a 27-year-old Rochester resident. Rochester, N.Y. — Police responded to Rochester General Hospital for a walk-in gunshot victim around 10:30 p.m. Friday. A 27-year-old man arrived at RGH in a private vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Woman injured in overnight stabbing on Seneca Manor Drive

ROCHESTER, N.Y. A woman is recovering at Rochester General Hospital after being stabbed overnight. The victim is in her 20s. Police say the incident happened in the 500 block of Seneca Manor Drive just before 4:30 a.m. Sunday. She suffered a wound to the upper body, but her injuries are...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

RPD IDs victim of fatal shooting on Norton Street

UPDATE: The Rochester Police Department announced on Monday that the victim in the fatal shooting was identified as 27-year-old city resident Terry J. Howard, Jr. No further updates have been made. ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating a homicide that took place Saturday evening on Norton Street in […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

RPD looking for stolen vehicle after driver fled

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Saturday before 10 p.m. Rochester Police found a vehicle that was taken by force early Saturday morning in the Lake Avenue area. Officers attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the driver refused to stop. A short pursuit was initiated, but soon canceled due to speeds and conditions. RPD is trying to locate the vehicle and investigate the incident.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

State Police arrest three people for felony weapons and drug charges

LYONS, N.Y. – New York State Troopers and Investigators arrested three people for felony weapons and drug charges Sunday morning, after a short car chase that began in Phelps and ended in Lyons. During the pursuit, a loaded .223 AR style pistol was thrown from the car and recovered by Troopers. Troopers seized approximately 38 grams of cocaine and 17 grams of crack cocaine.
LYONS, NY

