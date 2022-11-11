ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester police said a law enforcement officer shot two women at a home on Costar Street on Monday night, then took her own life. According to RPD, the 29-year-old officer shot herself and was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at URMC. A 27-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene and a woman in her 30s is in the hospital after being shot multiple times in the upper body. She is expected to survive.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO