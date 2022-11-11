Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ksal.com
Former Saint Francis Leader Indicted
A federal grand jury has indicted the former CEO and IT director of Saint Francis Ministries for scheming to defraud the foster care provider of at least $4.7 million by using fake invoices. The indictment follows a two-year investigation into accusations of financial mismanagement that led to the dismissal of...
ksal.com
Area Bikers to Deliver Toys
Hundreds of bikers with big hearts will be on a mission roaring across the area beginning this weekend delivering toys. Motorcycle toy runs are scheduled in Abilene, and Salina. The 25th Annual Abilene Motorcycle Toy Run is this coming Sunday, November 13th. Riders will depart from the Lumber House True...
ksal.com
Two Killed in Wrong Way Crash
Two people were killed in a wrong-way crash along Interstate 70. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2015 Ford F 150 pickup truck was traveling west in the eastbound passing lane of I 70. A 2013 Honda Civic passenger car was traveling east in the eastbound passing lane. Both vehicles collided head on.
ksal.com
PURPLE REIGN! Women’s Volleyball claims KCAC Tournament title in 5 set thriller over Saint Mary
HUTCHINSON – Trailing 10-6, things were not looking good for the Kansas Wesleyan Women’s Volleyball team in Saturday’s decisive fifth set against Saint Mary in the KCAC Championship match. But the Coyotes found a way. Wesleyan rallied from the four-point deficit, and would score the final four...
ksal.com
Hays runs past Salina Central in Quarterfinal Playoff, 49-12
A cold night in Hays was the setting for Friday night’s 5A Quarterfinal Playoff. Under the lights of Lewis Field Stadium, the Hays High Indians would emerge victorious, defeating the Mustangs 49-12. A close contest early took a tough turn for Central, as starting Running Back Kenyon McMillan was...
ksal.com
Thrilling win over Oklahoma Wesleyan sends Women’s Volleyball to KCAC Championship match
HUTCHINSON – Kansas Wesleyan Women’s Volleyball survived a four-set thriller in the KCAC Semifinals on Friday night to beat Oklahoma Wesleyan and advance to Saturday’s KCAC Championship match at the Sports Arena. “Morgan (Bryand) said it best – ‘that’s the definition of grit’,” Kansas Wesleyan coach Jessica...
Comments / 0