Salina, KS

ksal.com

Former Saint Francis Leader Indicted

A federal grand jury has indicted the former CEO and IT director of Saint Francis Ministries for scheming to defraud the foster care provider of at least $4.7 million by using fake invoices. The indictment follows a two-year investigation into accusations of financial mismanagement that led to the dismissal of...
SALINA, KS
ksal.com

Area Bikers to Deliver Toys

Hundreds of bikers with big hearts will be on a mission roaring across the area beginning this weekend delivering toys. Motorcycle toy runs are scheduled in Abilene, and Salina. The 25th Annual Abilene Motorcycle Toy Run is this coming Sunday, November 13th. Riders will depart from the Lumber House True...
SALINA, KS
ksal.com

Two Killed in Wrong Way Crash

Two people were killed in a wrong-way crash along Interstate 70. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2015 Ford F 150 pickup truck was traveling west in the eastbound passing lane of I 70. A 2013 Honda Civic passenger car was traveling east in the eastbound passing lane. Both vehicles collided head on.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
ksal.com

Hays runs past Salina Central in Quarterfinal Playoff, 49-12

A cold night in Hays was the setting for Friday night’s 5A Quarterfinal Playoff. Under the lights of Lewis Field Stadium, the Hays High Indians would emerge victorious, defeating the Mustangs 49-12. A close contest early took a tough turn for Central, as starting Running Back Kenyon McMillan was...
HAYS, KS

