WILX-TV
Michigan officials remind residents to see if they have unclaimed property
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michiganders can check for unclaimed property to find old accounts, uncashed checks and more. The Michigan Department of Treasury has millions of dollars in lost or found or forgotten assets from dormant bank accounts, uncashed checks, valuables left inside safe deposit boxes, and stock certificates according to their site.
WILX-TV
Grass Lake teen shines on ‘The Voice’
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Grass Lake’s very own Brayden Lape competed on “The Voice” Monday night for the season’s first live show. The Grass Lake teen is one of 16 artists vying for 13 spots in the current round. You can vote for Lape on the...
WILX-TV
Firearm season begin for deer hunters, hunters required to report any deer they kill
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Starting on Tuesday, firearm deer season begins for hunters. This year there are new rules that hunters need to follow. Hunters are now required to report any deer they kill to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) online within 72 hours or before transferring possession of the deer to another person, a processor, or a taxidermist.
WILX-TV
Sandy Hook Memorial open to public in Connecticut
Newtown, Conn. (WILX) - Monday, Nov. 14 marks one month until the 10-year anniversary of the Sandy Hook School shooting. In Newtown, Connecticut a memorial opened to remember the 26 victims who were killed. It opened on Sunday. The memorial consists of a sycamore tree in the middle of a...
WILX-TV
Holt Public Schools announce schedule for Potter-inspired show
HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - Holt High School student actors will be featured in a run of four shows in the live theatre performance of “Puffs, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic” by Matt Cox. The show will feature a winking fondness...
WILX-TV
Woman suffers medical episode, crashes into Holt church sign
HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - A vehicle struck a digital sign for Holt United Methodist Church on Monday morning. According to authorities, the crash happened at about 9 a.m. between Cedar Street and Aurelius Road in Delhi Township. The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office said a woman driving a van tried to turn left when she suffered a medical episode and lost control of her vehicle. The van knocked over a light pole and struck the digital sign for the church.
