HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - A vehicle struck a digital sign for Holt United Methodist Church on Monday morning. According to authorities, the crash happened at about 9 a.m. between Cedar Street and Aurelius Road in Delhi Township. The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office said a woman driving a van tried to turn left when she suffered a medical episode and lost control of her vehicle. The van knocked over a light pole and struck the digital sign for the church.

HOLT, MI ・ 23 HOURS AGO