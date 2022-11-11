ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elyria, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKYC

Man killed in Geauga County hit-and-run crash; suspect's vehicle since located

AUBURN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 23-year-old man is dead following an early-morning crash in Geauga County that authorities say was the result of a hit-and-run. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Tyler Davis was driving his Honda Pioneer utility vehicle northbound on Munn Road in Auburn Township when he was hit from behind by another vehicle around 12:30 a.m. Monday. The Pioneer went off the west side of the road and was ejected from his seat, and after sustaining "life-threatening injuries" eventually died at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Lorain driver plows truck through freshly poured concrete, police say

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver who plowed their truck through freshly poured concrete is wanted in Lorain, police confirmed, and detectives need help finding them. Lorain Police said this driver caused thousands of dollars worth of damage at JGT Plaza. Take a close look at the surveillance photos of...
LORAIN, OH
cleveland19.com

Elderly man crashes into Parma post office, runs over man inside

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - An elderly man accidentally crashed into a Parma post office and ran over a pedestrian in the process. On Monday 19 News obtained body camera video from the terrifying incident. Parma police said the driver, who was 89 years old, accidentally hit the gas pedal instead of the brake.
PARMA, OH
cleveland19.com

Hit-skip Auburn Township crash kills 23-year-old driver

AUBURN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal hit-skip crash that killed a 23-year-old man early Saturday morning. According to OSHP, around 12:30 a.m. they received a tip of a serious crash involving a utility vehicle being struck from behind. Officers said the 2016...
AUBURN TOWNSHIP, OH
WKBN

Semi in fiery turnpike crash was carrying pot pies

A trailer that separated from its semi truck and crashed, bursting into flames along the Ohio Turnpike early Friday, was carrying Marie Callender's frozen pot pies, according to North Ridgeville firefighters who helped contain the blaze.
ELYRIA, OH
cleveland19.com

5 years in prison for driver convicted of deadly drunk driving crash in Solon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 27-year-old Euclid man was sentenced Monday to five years in prison for driving drunk and causing a crash which killed his girlfriend. Augustin Thompkins pleaded guilty last week in front of Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Nancy Margaret Russo to aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault, failure to comply, dui and endangering children.
SOLON, OH
cleveland19.com

1 person hurt in Old Brooklyn house fire

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One person was injured in an early morning house fire in Old Brooklyn. The fire started around 12:30 a.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Walbrook Ave. Cleveland firefighters said they had to break more than a dozen windows to vent the smoke. All residents escaped...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Macedonia thief leads police on high-speed chase

MACEDONIA, Ohio (WOIO) - A man leading police on a car chase reaching speeds of up to 110 mph is still on the run, according to Macedonia police. On Nov. 5, police received a call from Home Depot Loss Prevention saying a man had exited the store with a cart of merchandise without paying and was headed out to the parking lot.
MACEDONIA, OH
cleveland19.com

Ohio deputy hospitalized after car crashes into cruiser

GREEN CREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed a Sandusky County deputy was hospitalized after a car went through a stop sign and into the cruiser. The crash happened at the intersection of CR-213 at TR-224 in Green Creek Township at approximately 4:34 p.m. on Nov....
SANDUSKY COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Cleveland area teen fatally shot in Warren

Warren detectives are investigating a possible homicide on the city's north side. Police responded to a victim who was shot at the intersection of Odgen Avenue and Maryland Street NW Friday evening after dispatchers received calls of several shots being fired in rapid succession. It was reported that two men...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy