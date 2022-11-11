Read full article on original website
Man killed in Geauga County hit-and-run crash; suspect's vehicle since located
AUBURN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 23-year-old man is dead following an early-morning crash in Geauga County that authorities say was the result of a hit-and-run. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Tyler Davis was driving his Honda Pioneer utility vehicle northbound on Munn Road in Auburn Township when he was hit from behind by another vehicle around 12:30 a.m. Monday. The Pioneer went off the west side of the road and was ejected from his seat, and after sustaining "life-threatening injuries" eventually died at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.
cleveland19.com
Lorain driver plows truck through freshly poured concrete, police say
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver who plowed their truck through freshly poured concrete is wanted in Lorain, police confirmed, and detectives need help finding them. Lorain Police said this driver caused thousands of dollars worth of damage at JGT Plaza. Take a close look at the surveillance photos of...
Lanes reopened on I-90 E after car, fire truck crash
The center lane is closed at I-90 East just before Chester Avenue following a crash Saturday afternoon, the Ohio Department of Transportation reported.
cleveland19.com
Elderly man crashes into Parma post office, runs over man inside
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - An elderly man accidentally crashed into a Parma post office and ran over a pedestrian in the process. On Monday 19 News obtained body camera video from the terrifying incident. Parma police said the driver, who was 89 years old, accidentally hit the gas pedal instead of the brake.
OSHP investigating fatal utility vehicle hit-and-run in Geauga County
AUBURN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — A hit-and-run vehicle crash killed a man early Saturday morning in Geauga County, Ohio State Highway Patrol said. Troopers were initially called to the area of Munn Road around 12:30 a.m. after a 23-year-old driving a utility vehicle was reportedly hit from behind and was flung off the roadway. The […]
cleveland19.com
Hit-skip Auburn Township crash kills 23-year-old driver
AUBURN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal hit-skip crash that killed a 23-year-old man early Saturday morning. According to OSHP, around 12:30 a.m. they received a tip of a serious crash involving a utility vehicle being struck from behind. Officers said the 2016...
cleveland19.com
Drunken driver sentenced for April crash that resulted in 2 deaths in Portage County
AURORA, Ohio (WOIO) - The 26-year-old man charged in connection to a deadly crash in Portage County is scheduled to be sentenced on Tuesday morning. Nicholas Monachino previously pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and failure to stop after the crash. **19 News will live stream the 9...
cleveland19.com
City releases plan after residents plead for speed detectors to be placed at busy intersection
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The troubleshooter team is finally getting answers from the city of Cleveland and neighbors are relieved. Back in September, the city of Cleveland gave a potential solution to the reckless driving happening on Cleveland’s west side. Earlier that month, Nora Rodriguez and her neighbors on...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland man missing for nearly a month found dead in Hough neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man missing since Oct. 18 was found dead late Sunday morning in the city’s Hough neighborhood. Cleveland police said homicide detectives found the body of Anthony Mays, 31, buried in a field located in the 1600 block of East 85th Street. Investigators have...
Semi in fiery turnpike crash was carrying pot pies
A trailer that separated from its semi truck and crashed, bursting into flames along the Ohio Turnpike early Friday, was carrying Marie Callender's frozen pot pies, according to North Ridgeville firefighters who helped contain the blaze.
cleveland19.com
5 years in prison for driver convicted of deadly drunk driving crash in Solon
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 27-year-old Euclid man was sentenced Monday to five years in prison for driving drunk and causing a crash which killed his girlfriend. Augustin Thompkins pleaded guilty last week in front of Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Nancy Margaret Russo to aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault, failure to comply, dui and endangering children.
cleveland19.com
1 person hurt in Old Brooklyn house fire
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One person was injured in an early morning house fire in Old Brooklyn. The fire started around 12:30 a.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Walbrook Ave. Cleveland firefighters said they had to break more than a dozen windows to vent the smoke. All residents escaped...
cleveland19.com
Macedonia thief leads police on high-speed chase
MACEDONIA, Ohio (WOIO) - A man leading police on a car chase reaching speeds of up to 110 mph is still on the run, according to Macedonia police. On Nov. 5, police received a call from Home Depot Loss Prevention saying a man had exited the store with a cart of merchandise without paying and was headed out to the parking lot.
Lanes reopen on turnpike near Elyria after crash
All the eastbound lanes on the Ohio Turnpike are closed after a fiery crash on Friday morning.
cleveland19.com
Ohio deputy hospitalized after car crashes into cruiser
GREEN CREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed a Sandusky County deputy was hospitalized after a car went through a stop sign and into the cruiser. The crash happened at the intersection of CR-213 at TR-224 in Green Creek Township at approximately 4:34 p.m. on Nov....
Commercial vehicle fire sparks heavy delays on Ohio Turnpike in Elyria: All lanes reopened
ELYRIA, Ohio — Drivers in Lorain County experienced some big traffic delays early Friday morning in Elyria as all eastbound lanes of the Ohio Turnpike (I-80) were closed at mile marker 147 due to a commercial vehicle fire. Ohio Turnpike officials tweeted an updated at 8:43 a.m. to announce...
Pets perish in North Canton house fire
A house fire that left destruction in its wake is now out in North Canton, firefighters said.
WFMJ.com
Cleveland area teen fatally shot in Warren
Warren detectives are investigating a possible homicide on the city's north side. Police responded to a victim who was shot at the intersection of Odgen Avenue and Maryland Street NW Friday evening after dispatchers received calls of several shots being fired in rapid succession. It was reported that two men...
cleveland19.com
Man hospitalized after tree falls on pickup truck in Cleveland Heights
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Emergency crews in Cleveland Heights responded to tree that fell on a vehicle in a neighborhood along Monticello Boulevard on Friday morning as heavy rain moved through the area. The incident involving the downed tree was first reported at around 8:30 a.m. near the intersection with...
