The Independent

Arizona election results not expected until next week as trailing Kari Lake ‘100% confident’ in governor win

Election officials are continuing to tally up thousands of ballots in Arizona before unofficial results in key races can be determined.Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs has a slight lead against Republican former news anchor Kari Lake in the race for governor, but there are roughly 622,455 ballots left to be counted.The majority of those, about 400,000 ballots, are in Maricopa County, the state’s most populous county that includes Phoenix.Of those ballots, about 290,000 were dropped off at vote centers on Election Day, according to the county’s Board of Supervisors chair Bill Gates. Those ballots must first be processed before they...
The Independent

Nevada election: Catherine Cortez Masto hails decisive Senate victory over Adam Laxalt

One of America’s most contested midterm races, between Adam Laxalt and Catherine Cortez Masto, has come to a head in Nevada.On Saturday evening it was finally confirmed that Republican Mr Laxalt had narrowly lost to Democratic incumbent Ms Cortez Masto in the Senate race. Mail-in ballots were being counted through Saturday, while a deadline loomed to cure ballots. But projections by news channels that a new batch of votes from Clark County had given the Democrat incumbent an insuperable lead were quickly confirmed by the Associated Press.In the race for Nevada governor, incumbent Democrat Steve Sisolak was beaten by Republican challenger Joe Lombardo. the Associated Press called the race for Mr Lombardo on Friday. Read More Republicans are finally turning against Trump. But will it last?Republicans who falsely claimed Trump won in 2020 are losing their races in critical state-level electionsSenator Mark Kelly pulls off victory in Arizona Senate race as Democrats inch closer to majorityNevada Democrats sweep 3 key House seats in close battlesTrump-endorsed Sheriff Joe Lombardo defeats Nevada governor
straightarrownews.com

Arizona’s Sen. Kelly-Masters race could shift Senate balance of power

Sen. Mark Kelly, D-AZ, faces a challenge from venture capitalist Blake Masters for his Senate seat. This campaign marks Kelly’s first reelection bid after winning the seat in 2020’s special election. Following the trends seen elsewhere in key Senate races, earlier this year it looked like the former...
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Did Kari Lake's appearance help her win votes? Sadly, the answer may be yes

Suddenly, Kari Lake is everywhere.  And despite her election-denying, drag queen-equivocating, “BDE“-admiring ways, she now has a real shot at winning the Arizona gubernatorial race. It won’t matter that she was once far behind Democratic opponent Katie Hobbs: Kari Lake is paving her path to victory on surging MAGA stardom and showing us why she earned the...
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Phoenix, Arizona

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of the richest people on the planet with its billionaire's list. Nearly 2,674 billionaires, more than 25%, live in the United States. Collectively these billionaires are worth $13.1 trillion, up from $8 trillion on the 2020 list.
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Lake cuts into Hobbs' lead in Arizona governor's race; Schweikert takes lead over Hodge; Renting out your home for the Super Bowl

A look at some of today's top stories, the weather forecast and a peek back in history. Kari Lake needs to significantly close Katie Hobbs' advantage in Maricopa County if she hopes to close the gap in votes statewide between the two. Rep. David Schweikert, R-Ariz., seeking a seventh U.S. House term, took a small lead over Democratic...
