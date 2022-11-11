Read full article on original website
Trump-Backed Candidate Basks in Victory, Finds Out He's Behind in Race
The Republican Arizona attorney general candidate Abraham Hamadeh has expressed his frustration at the election issues facing his state. Hamadeh, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, earlier appeared to write a victory tweet while the counting was ongoing on Wednesday. "I want to thank the people of Arizona...
Arizona election results not expected until next week as trailing Kari Lake ‘100% confident’ in governor win
Election officials are continuing to tally up thousands of ballots in Arizona before unofficial results in key races can be determined.Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs has a slight lead against Republican former news anchor Kari Lake in the race for governor, but there are roughly 622,455 ballots left to be counted.The majority of those, about 400,000 ballots, are in Maricopa County, the state’s most populous county that includes Phoenix.Of those ballots, about 290,000 were dropped off at vote centers on Election Day, according to the county’s Board of Supervisors chair Bill Gates. Those ballots must first be processed before they...
Arizona gov election: Katie Hobbs defeats GOP challenger Kari Lake, race may now go to recount under state law
Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs has defeated Kari Lake in Arizona's gubernatorial race, the Fox News Decision Desk can project.
Republicans won in Arizona while Masters flopped and Lake flounders
In case you do not have enough examples of how terrible GOP candidates cost the party the red wave it was expecting in the midterm elections, you need only look at how the results played out in Arizona. Blake Masters, the GOP candidate for Senate, was evidently one of the...
GOP's Kelli Ward rants at Gov. Doug Ducey over election 'mess' and he answers, perfectly
Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward, who led an effort in the past to have Republican Gov. Doug Ducey censured, ranted Thursday about Arizona’s election “mess” (which isn’t actually a mess) and demanded that some type of action (whatever that means) be taken by Ducey and Attorney General Mark Brnovich. In a tweet...
Nevada election: Catherine Cortez Masto hails decisive Senate victory over Adam Laxalt
One of America’s most contested midterm races, between Adam Laxalt and Catherine Cortez Masto, has come to a head in Nevada.On Saturday evening it was finally confirmed that Republican Mr Laxalt had narrowly lost to Democratic incumbent Ms Cortez Masto in the Senate race. Mail-in ballots were being counted through Saturday, while a deadline loomed to cure ballots. But projections by news channels that a new batch of votes from Clark County had given the Democrat incumbent an insuperable lead were quickly confirmed by the Associated Press.In the race for Nevada governor, incumbent Democrat Steve Sisolak was beaten by Republican challenger Joe Lombardo. the Associated Press called the race for Mr Lombardo on Friday. Read More Republicans are finally turning against Trump. But will it last?Republicans who falsely claimed Trump won in 2020 are losing their races in critical state-level electionsSenator Mark Kelly pulls off victory in Arizona Senate race as Democrats inch closer to majorityNevada Democrats sweep 3 key House seats in close battlesTrump-endorsed Sheriff Joe Lombardo defeats Nevada governor
Democrats hold small but shrinking lead in key Arizona races
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Democrats maintained small but dwindling leads over their Republican rivals in the races for U.S. Senate and governor, contests that could determine control of the Senate and the rules for the 2024 election in a crucial battleground state. The races remained too early to call...
Arizona Republicans have a winner ... in the candidate who didn't get Trump's endorsement
Opinion: If Arizona Republicans want to know where their party went wrong, just look at state Treasurer Kimberly Yee. She's the Republican who won – the one who wasn't endorsed by Donald Trump. Arizona Republic. There is at least one Arizona candidate who owes her election to Donald Trump.
'SNL' roasts Kari Lake in post-election episode: 'I’ll burn Arizona to the ground'
There was no way Kari Lake was going to emerge from the first post-election “Saturday Night Live” unscathed. She did not. Boy, did she not. But once again, there was a razor-thin line between absurdity and real life. Dave Chappelle hosted SNL for the third time. It was a controversial choice because of his transphobic...
Here are the counties to watch as Lake and Hobbs go down to wire in Arizona
Democrat Katie Hobbs and Republican Kari Lake are separated by less than a percentage point in Arizona’s too-close-to-call gubernatorial race, and hundreds of thousands of votes are yet to be counted. Eyes are turning to county election officials as they parse through remaining ballots over the next few days,...
Arizona’s Sen. Kelly-Masters race could shift Senate balance of power
Sen. Mark Kelly, D-AZ, faces a challenge from venture capitalist Blake Masters for his Senate seat. This campaign marks Kelly’s first reelection bid after winning the seat in 2020’s special election. Following the trends seen elsewhere in key Senate races, earlier this year it looked like the former...
Did Kari Lake's appearance help her win votes? Sadly, the answer may be yes
Suddenly, Kari Lake is everywhere. And despite her election-denying, drag queen-equivocating, “BDE“-admiring ways, she now has a real shot at winning the Arizona gubernatorial race. It won’t matter that she was once far behind Democratic opponent Katie Hobbs: Kari Lake is paving her path to victory on surging MAGA stardom and showing us why she earned the...
The richest person in Phoenix, Arizona
Why the AP called the Arizona Senate race for Mark Kelly
WASHINGTON (AP) — Blake Masters wasn’t posting the numbers of votes he needed in Election Day ballots as they were counted and released by officials in Arizona’s biggest county. The Republican challenger was significantly outpacing Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly only in a small number of vote batches...
Farewell, Kari Lake. Reason and sanity prevail in Arizona
Reason and sanity have broken out across Arizona as voters rejected the chaos and conspiracy theories that for two years have rocked the country. In short, they sent Kari Lake to the showers. ...
The Disturbing Things You Hear at a GOP Rally in a Swing State
PHOENIX – In Arizona’s Maricopa County, the consensus among right-wing activists seems to be clear: The only way Democratic candidates can possibly win in these parts is if they commit fraud. “A party that has cheated will cheat again,” said Lindsay Graham, better known as “Patriot Barbie,” following...
Why some races in Arizona still haven’t been called
WASHINGTON (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of votes were still being tallied Wednesday in Arizona, where contested races including Senate and gubernatorial races remained uncalled. What’s the delay? Here’s what we know:. MARICOPA MATH. Part of it is because of all of the ballots that got dropped...
Recap: Hobbs beats Lake in governor's race after final major Maricopa County tally
The number of ballots to count is dwindling and decision time has arrived for many Arizona races. Maricopa County delivered another robust ballot update Monday evening, providing clarity on several races. Automatic recounts will be triggered if races are still super tight when the votes are all counted. ...
Democrats seal control of U.S. Senate; More Latino voters in Arizona supported Democrats; Cardinals-Rams preview
A look at some of today's top stories, the weather forecast and a peek back in history. Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto beat Republican Adam Laxalt in Nevada to keep her Senate seat, ensuring Democrats stay in control. Inflation, gas prices and reproductive rights were top-of-mind issues for Latino voters...
Lake cuts into Hobbs' lead in Arizona governor's race; Schweikert takes lead over Hodge; Renting out your home for the Super Bowl
A look at some of today's top stories, the weather forecast and a peek back in history. Kari Lake needs to significantly close Katie Hobbs' advantage in Maricopa County if she hopes to close the gap in votes statewide between the two. Rep. David Schweikert, R-Ariz., seeking a seventh U.S. House term, took a small lead over Democratic...
