ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 1

Related
Arizona Mirror

Republicans are falsely claiming that Arizona used to know final election results on Election Day

Republicans in Arizona and elsewhere have insisted that the days-long tabulation of early ballots, particularly in Maricopa County, is a new phenomenon that is aimed at undercutting faith in the elections and harming GOP candidates. They’re flat wrong about the history, however: Final election results have never been available on Election Night in any Arizona […] The post Republicans are falsely claiming that Arizona used to know final election results on Election Day appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

Arizona Democrat concedes defeat in race for state treasurer

Democratic Arizona state Sen. Martin Quezada conceded his race for state treasurer to Republican incumbent Kimberly Yee, who so far has received the most votes out of any candidate in the state for the midterm elections. Quezada received 995,535 votes, compared to Yee, who had 1,231,409, at the time of...
ARIZONA STATE
gilaherald.com

Katie Hobbs elected as Arizona’s governor

PHOENIX – Arizona voters have spoken and Katie Hobbs has been elected as governor. She is the first Democrat governor in Arizona in over a decade, with the last one being former Gov. Janet Napolitano (2003-2009). Hobbs won a close race against Kari Lake, a former TV news anchor...
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

LIVE UPDATES: Katie Hobbs declared winner in Arizona's race for governor

It has been nearly a week since Election Day and several races are still too close to call. Thousands of ballots have yet to be counted. For full election coverage, click here. LATEST UPDATES:. 7:50 p.m. Proposition 308, which granted in-state tuition for non-citizens, and proposition 131, which creates a...
ARIZONA STATE
knau.org

Republican Kari Lake narrows gap in Arizona governor race

The nation’s last undecided race for governor has gotten even closer as Democrat Katie Hobbs’ lead shrank against Republican Kari Lake in the race to lead Arizona. The race remained too early to call on Sunday. Hobbs led by 26,000 votes, a 1-point margin, down about 10,000 votes...
ARIZONA STATE
knau.org

Prop 308 supporters project victory as final vote count continues

Supporters of an Arizona ballot proposition to extend in-state tuition to all students regardless of immigration status claimed victory Monday. The Yes on 308 Coalition called the measure historic and said it garnered bipartisan political support from community and faith leaders along with elected officials. The measure would allow any...
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona Democrat Katie Hobbs keeps lead over Kari Lake in race for governor

PHOENIX - The release of ballots on Saturday from Arizona's largest county netted Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake a few thousand votes, but she's still trailing Democrat Katie Hobbs by tens of thousands of ballots. Hobbs led Lake by 1.6 percentage points after the release of roughly 85,000 votes from...
ARIZONA STATE
MSNBC

Arizona Secretary of State-Elect: “This Election is a rebuke against Trumpism”

NBC News projects Democrat Adrian Fontes is the winner of the Arizona Secretary of State race. He beat out Republican Mark Finchem, a prominent 2020 election denier and Trump supporter. Fontes, who previously served as the top elections official for Maricopa County, will succeed incumbent Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee for governor. Nov. 12, 2022.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Counties most concerned about climate change in Arizona

PHOENIX (Stacker) - Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening. But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced.
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

‘Yes’ vote on Proposition 308 holds narrow lead heading into weekend

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Proposition 308 relates to providing in-state tuition for students that graduated from and attended an Arizona high school for at least two years. After Friday’s ballot update, 51 percent of Arizonans voted for Proposition 308 compared to 49 percent against it, with the difference being slightly over 50,000 votes.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy