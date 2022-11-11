Read full article on original website
Democrat Hobbs claims victory over Lake in Arizona governor race
(The Center Square) – After a prolonged ballot counting process, Democrat Katie Hobbs appears to have withstood a late push by Republican Kari Lake in their face-off for Arizona governor. Maricopa County released an additional 72,000 votes Monday night, 57% of those going to Lake. With Hobbs leading by...
AZFamily
Which tight Arizona races could trigger recounts and who’s footing the bill
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Because several races are so close, we’re looking at more than one recount in this state for some of these major races. A new law this year expanded the number of votes that triggers an automatic recount. If that happens, many logistics come with it, including a hefty price tag for you: the taxpayer.
Washington Examiner
Republicans won in Arizona while Masters flopped and Lake flounders
In case you do not have enough examples of how terrible GOP candidates cost the party the red wave it was expecting in the midterm elections, you need only look at how the results played out in Arizona. Blake Masters, the GOP candidate for Senate, was evidently one of the...
Republicans are falsely claiming that Arizona used to know final election results on Election Day
Republicans in Arizona and elsewhere have insisted that the days-long tabulation of early ballots, particularly in Maricopa County, is a new phenomenon that is aimed at undercutting faith in the elections and harming GOP candidates. They’re flat wrong about the history, however: Final election results have never been available on Election Night in any Arizona […] The post Republicans are falsely claiming that Arizona used to know final election results on Election Day appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Washington Examiner
Arizona Democrat concedes defeat in race for state treasurer
Democratic Arizona state Sen. Martin Quezada conceded his race for state treasurer to Republican incumbent Kimberly Yee, who so far has received the most votes out of any candidate in the state for the midterm elections. Quezada received 995,535 votes, compared to Yee, who had 1,231,409, at the time of...
gilaherald.com
Katie Hobbs elected as Arizona’s governor
PHOENIX – Arizona voters have spoken and Katie Hobbs has been elected as governor. She is the first Democrat governor in Arizona in over a decade, with the last one being former Gov. Janet Napolitano (2003-2009). Hobbs won a close race against Kari Lake, a former TV news anchor...
ABC 15 News
LIVE UPDATES: Katie Hobbs declared winner in Arizona's race for governor
It has been nearly a week since Election Day and several races are still too close to call. Thousands of ballots have yet to be counted. For full election coverage, click here. LATEST UPDATES:. 7:50 p.m. Proposition 308, which granted in-state tuition for non-citizens, and proposition 131, which creates a...
knau.org
Republican Kari Lake narrows gap in Arizona governor race
The nation’s last undecided race for governor has gotten even closer as Democrat Katie Hobbs’ lead shrank against Republican Kari Lake in the race to lead Arizona. The race remained too early to call on Sunday. Hobbs led by 26,000 votes, a 1-point margin, down about 10,000 votes...
knau.org
Prop 308 supporters project victory as final vote count continues
Supporters of an Arizona ballot proposition to extend in-state tuition to all students regardless of immigration status claimed victory Monday. The Yes on 308 Coalition called the measure historic and said it garnered bipartisan political support from community and faith leaders along with elected officials. The measure would allow any...
12news.com
Here are the latest numbers in Arizona races that remain undecided
There are still a few political races undecided a week out of Election Day. Here's the latest count on Nov. 14, 2022.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona Democrat Katie Hobbs keeps lead over Kari Lake in race for governor
PHOENIX - The release of ballots on Saturday from Arizona's largest county netted Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake a few thousand votes, but she's still trailing Democrat Katie Hobbs by tens of thousands of ballots. Hobbs led Lake by 1.6 percentage points after the release of roughly 85,000 votes from...
MSNBC
Arizona Secretary of State-Elect: “This Election is a rebuke against Trumpism”
NBC News projects Democrat Adrian Fontes is the winner of the Arizona Secretary of State race. He beat out Republican Mark Finchem, a prominent 2020 election denier and Trump supporter. Fontes, who previously served as the top elections official for Maricopa County, will succeed incumbent Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee for governor. Nov. 12, 2022.
KTAR.com
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Nov. 11-13
PHOENIX — Democrat Katie Hobbs maintained her lead over Republican Kari Lake in the race for Arizona governor, Republican Abe Hamadeh gained ground on Democrat Kris Mayes in the race for Arizona attorney general Sunday evening and a few election day races were called. Here are some of the...
The battle for Arizona: Will election denialism prevail?
The race for the Arizona Senate seat has been decided, but the governor’s office is up for grabs in the Grand Canyon State. Whatever the outcome, it will have wide implications for 2024 and beyond.
AZFamily
Counties most concerned about climate change in Arizona
PHOENIX (Stacker) - Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening. But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced.
Arizona Senate race still undecided as election officials release more ballots
Three states are left to decide the balance of power in the U.S. Senate. Here's what's happening in Arizona.
ABC 15 News
Lake edges closer to Hobbs in the AZ governor's race, still no sign of red wave.
PHOENIX — No rest for the weary. Election workers were busy Saturday producing another batch of 85,000 votes. "The types of ballots are mainly late earlies dropped off on election day," said Bill Gates, Maricopa Board of Supervisors Chairman. The votes counted Saturday favored Republican candidate for Governor Kari...
KOLD-TV
‘Yes’ vote on Proposition 308 holds narrow lead heading into weekend
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Proposition 308 relates to providing in-state tuition for students that graduated from and attended an Arizona high school for at least two years. After Friday’s ballot update, 51 percent of Arizonans voted for Proposition 308 compared to 49 percent against it, with the difference being slightly over 50,000 votes.
Arizona Daily Wildcat
Election officials explain why Arizona races have not been called, including 44,000 ‘late early ballots’
Several Arizona political races have yet to be called and it could take several more days, election officials said during a press conference Thursday, Nov. 9, to explain the holdup and what people can expect in the next few days. Pima County Recorder Gabriella Cázares-Kelly and Elections Director Constance Hargrove...
12news.com
Greg Stanton is the projected winner for Arizona's 4th Congressional District
ARIZONA, USA — Arizona's election results are rolling in!. New redistricting has new candidates vying to represent districts across the state, including the state's 4th Congressional District. The district is the youngest district in the state, created in response to the 2010 Census. The district is located entirely in...
