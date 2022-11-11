Probation is the genesis of the drug court process

(Editor's Note: This is the fourth of a series of articles looking at the drug court program in Livingston County.)

OK, you've been arrested on a low-level felony. Maybe you hit someone in a fit of anger after having taken some meth or drank too much. It was an isolated incident but the police have been called and you're now being led to the police cruiser handcuffed.

What happens next? How can you avoid the trouble you are about experience within the legal system?

The answer would be drug court, which starts with a referral process. Who gets to make the decision on who gets considered? Here, it's the Livingston County Probation office — more specifically, Heidi Zeidenstein, who is the coordinator of the program.

“I think we have the biggest role, maybe besides treatment,” Zeidenstein said in a recent interview. “We have the budget so we're the ones who fund everything, pretty much.

“We do the actual physical drug screens. The probation officer is the one who does everything, we're kind of the jack of all trades here, we do the brunt of the work.”

Zeidenstein said that rewards, housing assistance, financials all go through the probation office. Probation officers, there are three who deal with drug court — Zeidenstein, Erick Mund and Madalyn Lane, meet with clients every day when the clients check in and maybe another two or three times a week as they get to the higher phases of the program. They probation officers are the ones who do most of the one-on-one work with the clients.

“All the probation officers have gone above and beyond, they'll spend weekend time if they need it,” said Judge Jennifer Bauknecht, the presiding judge of drug court in Livingston County. “They'll take phone calls at all hours of the day. They'll spend a lot of significant time with their clients to help them get through some difficult days.”

Getting into drug court is difficult, getting referred doesn't really seem hard. Zeidenstein said that anyone can make a referral — the client, the attorney, IHR or a probation officer. Usually, it's Public Defender Marinna Metoyer making the referral.

Zeidenstein said that after she gets the referral, she contacts the prospective client within a week and sees if that person is eligible. The felony has to be probation-eligible, slow most are going to Class 2 or lower. Only felonies qualify.

The process is getting arrested, having a traditional court hearing and it is typically at this time when a referral is made to Zeidenstein.

“I make sure they're probational, that it's not a high-violent crime,” Zeidenstein said. “I'm the coordinator so it's my job to make sure they're eligible. I don't make the decision if they are in drug court, I make the decision if they are eligible for drug court.”

She also provides a handbook on what drug court is and what the participant is required to do.

“If they're still interested after I tell them about the program, I will do an intake on them — I'll do an interview with them to find out about their drug history, find out about their family. Find out who will be supportive of them, barriers they might have, things we can help them with,” Zeidenstein said.

“I try to meet with them within a week of referral. I get a hold of IHR and IHR meets with them within two weeks. We try to make this quick, you're supposed to to do this as quick as possible, standard-wise. IHR has two weeks from my interview to do a substance-abuse assessment on them.

“Once we have both of those, we staff it as a team and decide if we want to allow the person into the program at the next drug court date, which is usually within a week,” Zeidenstein continued. “It's not a democracy, it's up to Judge Bauknecht, she gets to decide. She does a very good job of listening to all of us and taking our input.

“If we say (the client) can be in, they come and observe a court session just to make sure they want to do this. It sounds like a lot of steps but we can get a person in within three weeks of me getting the referral.

“They come observe, make sure it's still what they want to do and the next week they're sentenced at drug court.”

The sentencing to drug court then puts the regular court process on hold for the client. Any additional court dates for the client are cancelled once in the program. Among the crimes that allow for consideration to drug court include domestic abuse, aggravated DUI, possession of controlled substance and child endangerment, which is where kids were around the drugs.

Much is expected once in the drug court.

“You have to admit that you have a problem to be in drug court,” Zeidenstein said. “You should be admitting the offense, but that's not a criteria. It's not going to go very well if you aren't admitting while you are here.”

Zeidenstein pointed out that this is a hard program and that's the focus.

“We have more funding than traditional probation, we have a lot more time to help the client than regular probation,” she said.

There have been 26 clients in drug court since 2017. This includes eight that are involved at the current time.

Once in, the process can include rewards, sanctions and/or expulsion.

“Everybody in the program has 180 days of stay jail, which is (jail time hanging) over their head if they have repeated issues, especially with honesty,” Zeidenstein said. “Honesty is biggest thing we vocalize to them, we reiterate to be honest.

“If they have issues continually with honesty, we do lift some jail time. It starts off with small increments and sometimes it leads to more. We don't try to do that at first, people are so new to recovery, it's hard to want to punish them. It's probably for someone who has been in the program for awhile.

“They are taken into custody immediately so everybody can see it,” Zeidenstein added. “We've never had an issue with it, clients seem to own up. We don't kick anybody out lightly.”

Clients can get actual jail time, such 48 hours. There have been 11 clients who have been kicked out of the program and sent back to traditional court. When this happens, the client will see a different judge other than Bauknecht.

“Statistically, it's hard to have a high success rate in drug court. It's a challenging job,” Zeidenstein said. “I just focus on the people I can help, which I have helped people and they're still sober to this day. That's the people I try to focus on. Coming in, it's probably in the high 30s to 40-percent range success rate for our program and most drug courts are the same.”

Zeidenstein pointed out that she is not aware of any of the graduates having reoffended.

On the positive side, there is graduation for completing the process. It has been some time since there has been a graduate.

“It's been an interesting run in the last year,” Zeidenstein said. “After COVID, it was a state-wide thing, nobody was getting referrals for the first year when we came back. It took us awhile. We slowly started getting people. We had, like two clients, right after COVID.

“We did have two graduates that spring after COVID (April 29, 2021). We went through a period where a bunch of people graduated and then we went through a period where a bunch of people were referred to traditional court. We go through spurts with this where you have a bunch of success and then you go back down.”

Zeidenstein pointed out there are four ways to get out of the program, noting the best way is graduation.

“That's always my goal, we want them to graduate,” she said. “That means they have completed everything, it's a hard program and we celebrate that. We have a big graduation (ceremony).

“You can leave voluntarily,” Zeidenstein added. “We would then have you talk to your attorney and they would refer you back to traditional court. They'll set a court date, you're out of the program and you go back to wherever you were in the process.

“You can be kicked out of the program and petition of revoke can be filed. That's usually what we do. And then you get referred to a different judge for sentencing. We don't want clients to think the judge is going to use any information against them from drug court (what happens in drug court stays in drug court).

“They can have a general discharge, which would be somebody that we feel has made a lot of progress,” Zeidenstein continued. “We did have somebody who was really close to that. They were in the program for nearly two years but they would randomly flip up and use and then they would get back on track. We extended the term longer and they did graduate.

“General would be that we feel you made a lot of progress but you're probably not going to graduate, so we're just going to let you go.”

This step will take the client off probation and there are no further requirements, Zeidenstein said.

“The longer you're in the program, the longer your term of sobriety has to be in order to apply to move to the next phase (phases are 30, 60, 90,120 days). By the end, you're supposed to have been sober for four months and not have relapsed. We expect more to relapse in the beginning.”

Zeidenstein has been doing this for 12 years, dating back to the old drug court before certification was obtained (2018). She is planning on pulling back, though.

“That's why I'm stepping back a bit, it's been a long time,” she said.

“I've seen success stories and I communicate with them. They keep me going,” Zeidenstein added. “I do the best I can for people and if they aren't ready, it's not my fault. I did what I could do and I can sleep at night knowing I tried to help people and they just weren't ready.

“For a little bit of time, they knew somebody care about them, had their back and was on their side. Nobody should not feel supported in this program. We're there if they need us.”