Messi & Ronaldo: Destination Mundial | Charting Cristiano and Leo's incredible journey to their final World Cup in Qatar

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have redefined the parameters of greatness in modern football, dominating the worldwide game for the best part of two decades. Record-breaking exploits on either side of the Clasico divide with Barcelona and Real Madrid lie at the heart of a collective body of work that has yielded more than 1,500 career goals and 12 Ballons d'Or between them, plus dozens of major honours and records.
F1 LIVE: Max Verstappen under fire ahead of return to Abu Dhabi this weekend

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner refused to reveal why Max Verstappen ignored team orders during the final stages of Sunday’s Brazilian Grand Prix.Verstappen, who secured his second world title last month in Japan, was running in sixth place having overtaken a struggling Perez in the closing stages of an entertaining race at Interlagos.However, with Fernando Alonso in fifth too far out in front, Red Bull ordered Verstappen to let Perez by - with the Mexican in a fight with Charles Leclerc to secure second in the World Championship.Yet the Dutchman refused, saying over team radio he “has his...

