ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neenah, WI

Downtown Neenah Transit Center moves to new location near City Hall starting Monday, but the site might be temporary

By Duke Behnke, Appleton Post-Crescent
The Post-Crescent
The Post-Crescent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Okjxy_0j7D8eyk00

Reader question: Why is the Valley Transit bus transfer station in Neenah moving? Was that requested by Valley Transit or the city?

Answer: Valley Transit, the public transportation service in the Fox Cities, will relocate the Neenah Transit Center closer to Neenah City Hall starting Monday.

The bus transfer station currently is located on the east side of the 100 block of South Church Street. It will move two blocks east to the south side of the 100 block of East Doty Avenue.

The move will affect riders on Route 30 (Neenah-Menasha), Route 31 (East Neenah), Route 32 (West Neenah), Route 41 (West Fox Valley) and Route 10 (Neenah-Oshkosh) operated by GO Transit.

Watchdog Q&A: Duke Behnke answers your local government questions

The city of Neenah requested the move. Traffic engineer James Merten said the relocation will:

  • Address traffic safety concerns around the existing bus shelter and on Wisconsin Avenue.
  • Provide riders with access to public bathrooms at City Hall.
  • Cause fewer disturbances to transit operations during special events.
  • Add street parking in a high-demand area (South Church) in exchange for sacrificing street parking in a relatively low-demand area (East Doty).

The major drawback of the move is the new shelter will not be heated.

Neenah spent about $8,300 to prepare the new site and assemble the shelter. The total accounts for new pavement, traffic signs, lighting and a wireless security camera.

Neither the city nor Valley Transit has committed to make the new location anything more than a short-term solution.

Neenah plans to reconstruct East Doty between Commercial and Oak streets in 2024, so it wants to evaluate how the station functions in the new location before proceeding with the design of the new street.

"It gives us a good chance to look at how it would operate here," Public Works Director Gerry Kaiser said.

Ron McDonald, general manager of Valley Transit, said Valley Transit will work with Neenah and the East Central Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission to determine whether the new site is the optimal location.

"It's going to be permanent until we decide that there's another alternative that's better," McDonald said.

Post-Crescent reporter Duke Behnke answers your questions about local government. Send questions to dbehnke@gannett.com or call him at 920-993-7176.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
94.3 Jack FM

Oshkosh’s Oregon/Jackson Street Bridge to Reopen Next Week

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ) — The long wait is almost over for a bridge in Oshkosh. The Oregon/Jackson Street Bridge in Oshkosh will open again next week, having been held in the ‘open’ position and closed to vehicle traffic since May 25th. That’s when worn parts in the...
OSHKOSH, WI
seehafernews.com

Pedestrian Hit and Killed Outside of Green Bay

A 40-year-old Green Bay man has died following a car vs. pedestrian crash outside of Green Bay Friday. The Hobart-Lawrence Police Department was called to I-41 Southbound just south of Highway S at around 9:00 p.m. They learned that a car traveling south hit a pedestrian who was in the...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Fire in Green Lake County leaves residence a ‘total loss’, cause unknown at this time

KINGSTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A residence in Green Lake County is a ‘total loss’ after authorities put out a fire, and stayed on scene for nearly five hours. The Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office released information about a house fire that happened on November 13. Around 7:20 p.m. authorities received a call regarding a structure fire at 115 Park Street in the Village of Kingston.
GREEN LAKE COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Name released in fatal Portage County SUV crash

Police have identified the man who died in a Portage County SUV crash as 51-year-old Richard Wurzinger, of Bancroft. The crash was reported just before 6 a.m. on Nov. 5 on Forest Drive in the town of Plover. Deputies responded to the scene and discovered an SUV that struck a tree in the north ditch.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Ready or not, here comes snow

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Whether you like it or not, it’s time to start preparing for it. Snow is in the forecast for mid-November. Brown County Highway Commissioner Paul Fontecchio tells us because of the mild weather earlier this month they’ve only brined once so far this season. Now that brine mixture is on area roads.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Fire destroys Green Lake County home Sunday night

VILLAGE OF KINGSTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A fire completely destroyed a home in the Village of Kingston Sunday night, according to the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office. At 7:18 p.m., Green Lake County dispatch received a report of a structure fire at 115 Park St. in the Village of Kingston. The caller said flames were visible from inside the house.
GREEN LAKE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

More information released on Pulaski bonfire incident, two teens & homeowner to have charges forwarded to DA’s office

PULASKI, Wis. (WFRV) – The investigation into the Pulaski bonfire incident has reportedly concluded, and charges have been/will be forwarded for three people. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office says it has finished its investigation into the bonfire incident that injured multiple people. Authorities said that charges will be forwarded for review against three different people.
PULASKI, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Fond du Lac Police find woman dead in her home, ‘suspicious death’ investigation underway

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Police in Fond du Lac are conducting a suspicious death investigation after a woman was found dead in her home. According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, on November 12 around 8:15 a.m. officers responded to a welfare check call in the 0-100 block of East Merril Avenue. When officers arrived, a 51-year-old woman was found dead inside her residence.
FOND DU LAC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Crash on I-41 in Brown County closes all southbound lanes

WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting a crash on I-41 southbound at Mile Marker 156.4 in Brown County. According to WisDOT, all lanes are blocked on I-41 southbound as a result of the crash that happened around 9:10 p.m. The Brown County Sheriff’s...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Hit-and-Run Reported in Portage County

TOWN OF LANARK, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — Authorities in Portage County are looking for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash in the Town of Lanark on Saturday. WAOW TV reports that the incident occurred near the intersection of Highway 54 and County Road TT. According to the victim he was hit by a car, who then fled the scene.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
stevenspoint.news

Portage County crash victim identified

PORTAGE COUNTY – The Portage County man who died in a Nov. 5 crash in the town of Plover has been identified as Richard Wurzinger, 51, of Bancroft. On Nov. 5, shortly before 6 a.m., the Portage County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a one-vehicle crash on Forest Drive.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Two people displaced following house fire in Sheboygan

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - The Sheboygan Fire Department responded to a residential fire on Alabama Ave. around 1:43 p.m. Saturday. Crews could see smoke coming from the building. A fire in the stairwell was quickly extinguished. Two dogs died due to smoke inhalation. No injuries were reported. Firefighters took about...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Stevens Point Council President Announces Run for Mayor

STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) — Stevens Point District 5 Alder and City Council President Meleesa Johnson has launched a campaign for Mayor. In a statement on her campaign website, Johnson said “I have spent the last year doing a lot of soul-searching about taking this step.” She added that her push to run came after a conversation with a family friend who told her that they planned to build a life somewhere outside Stevens Point because they didn’t feel there was a place for them in the city.
STEVENS POINT, WI
The Post-Crescent

The Post-Crescent

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
535K+
Views
ABOUT

Appleton Wisconsin News - postcrescent.com is the home page of Appleton Wisconsin with in depth and updated Appleton local news.

 http://postcrescent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy