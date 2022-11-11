Bills-Vikings executed the ultimate win-win trade in 2020

For as long as they are both playing in the NFL, there will be a connection and comparison between Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs and Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, not through any fault of their own.

When Brandon Beane made the seismic trade in March 2020 to acquire Diggs from Minnesota, part of the package of draft picks he sent was Buffalo’s first-rounder in that draft, No. 22 overall.

The Vikings then used that pick to select Jefferson, who was coming off a magnificent national championship season playing with Joe Burrow at LSU, with current Bills QB coach Joe Brady as the offensive coordinator.

You would have to say that’s a trade that worked out pretty well for both sides. Since the deal, the players have each played in 41 games. Diggs ranks second in the NFL in receptions (290), fourth in yards (3,617) and sixth in touchdowns (25). In his first year with the Bills, he set team records and led the NFL in both catches (127) and yards (1,535).

Considering that Jefferson didn’t have prior experience when he joined the Vikings as a rookie the way Diggs did when he came to Buffalo, Jefferson’s two-plus seasons have been perhaps even better. He has 255 catches for 3,883 yards and 20 TDs.

“I just think he’s a hell of a player,” Diggs said. “Definitely one of the best receivers in this league. What he has done and accomplished in such a short amount of time shows you that he’s a special player. It’s hard not to pay attention when you’re one of the receivers in the league as far as like playing at a high level, you won’t be able to not see other guy that’s playing at a high level.”

Jefferson’s 3,883 yards are the second-most for a player in NFL history over the first 41 games played for one team behind only Odell Beckham Jr. who had 3,928 for the Giants (2014-16). Diggs’ total for Buffalo is third.

“I think it’s one that’s worked out for everybody involved,” Vikings QB Kirk Cousins said. “Stefon was looking for a different opportunity, and his production in Buffalo would suggest that’s worked out very well for him. Being able to get Justin made it sting a little less, with the way Justin’s played.

“But make no mistake about it, Stefon is an elite receiver, he’s shown that here, he’s shown that there, and he’s doing it again this year, and it doesn’t surprise me in the least, having played with him.”

By the way, the Bills may have gotten the better of the trade because the Vikings also sent a 2020 seventh-round pick to the Bills and they used that to select cornerback Dane Jackson who is now a starter.

Here are the key Vikings to watch

▶ QB Kirk Cousins: One of the most polarizing players in the NFL, he has been functional this season as he is completing 64.8% of his passes with 13 TDs and six interceptions. And now that Mike Zimmer is no longer the head coach, it looks like he’s enjoying playing football again in an offensive system that is conducive to his style.

▶ RB Dalvin Cook: The brother of Bills rookie James Cook is having another strong season as he’s averaging 4.6 yards per carry plus has 19 pass receptions and six TDs overall. The Bills can only hope James becomes this kind of player.

▶ WR Justin Jefferson: He had his 19th career 100-yard receiving game Sunday, tying Odell Beckham Jr. and Randy Moss for the most such games in his first three NFL seasons. And Jefferson still has nine games to play this year. He already has 59 catches for 867 yards and 3 TDs and is one of the elite WRs in the league.

▶ WR Adam Thielen: Unlike Gabe Davis who has not produced to his expected level so far, Thielen - who used to be the Vikings’ No. 1 target before Jefferson - has been an excellent No. 2 option for Cousins with 38 catches for 418 yards and 2 TDs.

▶ TE T.J. Hockenson: Acquired in a trade from Detroit last week, his Vikings debut was spectacular in Washington, a team-high nine catches on nine targets for 70 yards. Don’t you wish Dawson Knox would have games like that?

▶ SS Harrison Smith: One of the NFL’s best safeties who can cover and also come up and play the run with equal acumen. He made his fourth interception of the season against the Commanders.

▶ CB Patrick Peterson: The veteran now in his 12th season remains one of the best cover corners in the NFL and Pro Football Focus has him graded as the best Viking in coverage this season as opposing QBs are completing less than 50% of their passes against him.

▶ LB Za’Darius Smith: He was just named NFC defensive player of the month for October. He has 8.5 sacks and against Washington, he didn’t get a sack but he had three QB hits.

▶ DE Danielle Hunter: He’s coming off a monster game in Washington as he had seven tackles including two sacks. The combination of Hunter and Smith will be a handful on the edge for a Bills offensive line that is struggling.

What they said in the locker room

∎ DE Von Miller on the state of the team: “We’re dealing with some injuries right now. We’ve been dealing with injuries all year long. It’s nothing new to this team. We’ve been handling adversity. We’ll be ready to go. It’s pro football and it’s fun. We’ve got to look at the silver lining in this thing. This is fun. This is the highest level of football in the world and we’re playing against a really good Vikings team at our place in front of Bills Mafia.”

∎ C Mitch Morse on Keenum: “Case has commanded the huddle at the highest level. He’s had his own huddle before. He understands this offense completely. We trust him implicitly. He’s been a soundboard for Josh for a very long time this year and we just have the utmost confidence in him and hopefully he has the utmost confidence in us to perform.”

∎ Defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier on the run defense: “I definitely think we can get it figured out, get it turned back. You look back at what happened – six weeks prior to the last couple of weeks, we were playing good run defense, and we kind of stumbled a little bit the last couple of weeks. So, I do think it’s fixable, and we’re gonna work as hard as we can to get that corrected.”

∎ Offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey on Gabe Davis’ inconsistency: “I think it’s a combination of, obviously, keeping him involved and making sure from a game-planning standpoint that we’re utilizing all of our personnel to the best of their ability in the spots in which they can make plays for you. And then for Gabe, go out and make plays. Trust himself to make plays. Do the different things that he’s capable of doing and us giving him the chance to do so.”

Extra points

The Vikings are tied with the Giants for the most wins (four) after trailing in the fourth quarter. Overall in the NFL this year, 42 games have been won or tied by teams that trailed in the fourth quarter. That’s more than any prior NFL season through nine weeks.

DT Harrison Phillips, one of the most popular Bills in recent memory, was not re-signed by the Bills in the offseason and he signed with the Vikings as a free agent. He has played well, too, as a regular part of the defensive line rotation. He has 13 tackles, 11 QB pressures and two sacks.

Minnesota is the last NFL team Diggs hasn’t played against. He has caught at least four passes in a game against the other 31 teams he has faced.

The Bills continue to lead the NFL in point differential at plus-112, and a big reason for that is that they are still No. 1 in the league in points allowed (14.8 per game).

One are the Bills must improve is red zone efficiency. They rank 19th in the NFL as they are scoring TDs on just 53.6% of their penetrations. The Vikings are seventh at 64.5%.

James Cook is one of five Bills who have a brother (or brothers) playing in the NFL. He’ll be facing Dalvin of the Vikings. The others are Diggs, Tremaine Edmunds, Reid Ferguson, and David Quessenberry).

There will likely be a mixed bag of news on the injury front as Allen and possibly Tremaine Edmunds and Jordan Poyer will be out. Like Allen, Edmunds and Poyer did not practice Wednesday and Thursday and that’s usually not a good sign. It does appear that Matt Milano and Spencer Brown will be able to play.

Getting to know … S Dean Marlowe

The veteran safety was excited to be returning to the Bills when he was re-acquired in a trade from the Falcons just as the NFL trade deadline was expiring on Nov. 1.

But his excitement barely matched that of his wife, Marlana, who is days away from delivering the couple’s second child. When she heard the news of the trade, she wrote on Instagram, “I’m ugly crying. I hope I don’t go into labor today but I can’t even begin to express how grateful we are for ALL the love and support we’ve been receiving. My heart is exploding. All I can say is we’re so happy to be back with our true football fam and LFG BILLS.”

Marlowe just smiled when he was told of the social media post. “Yeah, she was pumped,” he said. “The relationships that she’s built here with the wives, and even the guys on the team. It means just as much to her as it means to me to come back. She’s my partner in crime. We’re always in this together. And she’s like, ‘I’m so happy for you’ and I said, ‘No, I’m happy for us’ because she gets to be a part of it as well now, too.”

Marlowe originally entered the NFL in 2015 with Carolina as an undrafted free agent out of James Madison. The Panthers defensive coordinator at the time was Sean McDermott, and by the end of that summer, Marlowe had impressed McDermott and the Panthers enough to earn a roster spot.

He was with McDermott through 2016, and in McDermott’s second season as head coach in Buffalo in 2018, Marlowe, by then a free agent, came to Buffalo to reunite.

Although he was stuck behind starters Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer, Marlowe provided depth at safety and was a core special teamer. He left after the 2020 season when his contract expired and signed with the Lions looking for more of an opportunity to start and he got it, starting in nine games in 2021 and making 67 tackles. He then left for the Falcons before 2022 and started one of eight games before the trade.

“The first thing that (Falcons coach) Arthur Smith told me was that the Bills called and they think it’s a great opportunity,” Marlowe said of returning, which he did when the Falcons agreed to take a 2023 seventh-round pick in return. “Obviously, I’m familiar being here for 3 1/12 years and I was like, ‘Hey, I’m going back home.’”

“Obviously, we’re very familiar with Dean, and he was a great addition when he joined us a couple of years ago,” McDermott said. “Then business happens and so it’s great to have him and his family back in Buffalo. He’s been a great culture piece for us and a guy that knows our system and is very familiar with what we do.”

Here are a few things to know about Marlowe:

Favorite late night snack: Peanut butter and jelly sandwich.

Peanut butter and jelly sandwich. Favorite musical artist: Fabolous.

Fabolous. No. 1 thing on his bucket list: Skydiving.

Skydiving. Favorite meal: Macaroni and cheese.

Macaroni and cheese. Hobbies: Fishing and cooking.

Fishing and cooking. Favorite TV show: The Wire (truly awesome show, one my top 5 all-time).

The Wire (truly awesome show, one my top 5 all-time). Biggest pet peeve: People who aren’t on time.

People who aren’t on time. Sporting event he wants to attend: World Cup soccer.

World Cup soccer. Proudest achievement: Earning a scholarship and then graduating college from James Madison University.

Earning a scholarship and then graduating college from James Madison University. First sports jersey: Michael Jordan of the Chicago Bulls.

Blast from the Past: Bills vs. Vikings

We all could sense that life was about to change for the Bills when the 1988 season kicked off with a home game against the Vikings on Sept. 4, but we could not have known that this 13-10 victory would be the start of the golden age of Buffalo football.

The Bills had come close to making the playoffs in 1987 with a 7-8 record, and after adding running back Thurman Thomas in the second round of the 1988 NFL Draft, there was a feeling that Jim Kelly’s offense now had the missing ingredient.

And Thomas, who vowed revenge on every team that had bypassed him in the first round due to concerns about a knee injury he’d suffered two years earlier in college, made his NFL debut an impressive one as he rushed for 86 yards and the Bills’ only touchdown in Buffalo’s first season-opening victory since 1982.

“You should have seen me before the game,” Thomas said. “I was just sitting here thinking, ‘This is going to be my first NFL game.’ I’m always nervous before a game, thinking about something. And then they announced me and it all went away once the game started.”

Marv Levy said of Thomas, “Were we surprised by him? No. We have seen a lot of good signs in him. We wouldn’t have put him in the game at the beginning if we didn’t think he was a player with ability, but you don’t find out until now.”

The Bills opened a 10-0 first-quarter lead as Thomas scored on a five-yard run and Scott Norwood kicked a 27-yard field goal, but the offense struggled thereafter and it was the defense that carried the day.

Bruce Smith, serving a four-game suspension, was not available to play, but the Buffalo defense still recorded six sacks of Vikings quarterback Wade Wilson. Veteran defensive end Art Still made his Bills’ debut in place of Smith and made 2 1/2 sacks while the other defensive end, Leon Seals, was in on eight tackles.

“I was going to say something to Leon (pre-game), but when I saw the smoke coming out of his ears, I knew he was ready,” Fred Smerlas quipped.

Of course, the Bills would go on to win the first of their six AFC East division titles in a span of eight years, and they made it to the AFC Championship Game where they lost at Cincinnati.

