Springsteen releases new 'Only The Strong Survive' video for 'Turn Back the Hands of Time'

Bruce Springsteen is on the clock in the new music video for his song “Turn Back the Hands of Time.”

It's the fourth video from his new album of soul covers, “Only the Strong Survive,” released Friday, Nov. 11, from Columbia Records.

Springsteen, wearing a dark dress shirt with rolled up sleeves and dark pants, leads the band on a crowded stage with audience members near in the Thom Zimny-directed video. A big clock, reading 10:10, is at the back of the stage.

The track, a cover of the 1970 Tyrone Davis soul-pop chestnut, is a lament to a lover gone. If only the protagonist could “turn back the hands of time” and put himself in his lovers' arms' again, things would be right. The track is a prime example the Boss' crushed velvet voice powered by a heartache overdrive.

On the song, Springsteen plays lead guitar. Ron Aniello is the co-producer, along with Springsteen, and he plays all the instruments except for horns and strings.

Curt Ramm and Barry Danielian play trumpet; Clark Gayton, trombone; Bill Holloman, tenor sax; and Eddie Manion and Tom Timko play baritone sax. Soozie Tyrell, Lisa Lowell and Michelle Moore sing background.

Upcoming, Springsteen will “takeover” “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on NBC from Monday, Nov. 14, through Wednesday, Nov. 16. He will be a guest host with Fallon on the Thursday, Nov. 24, Thanksgiving episode. He will perform “several times” on the show, including four songs from “Only the Strong Survive.”

Springsteen is heading out on the road with the E Street Band starting in February for an U.S. arena tour, followed by a European stadium tour. The Boss performed at the Stand Up for Heroes veterans' benefit Nov. 7 at the new David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center in New York City.

Visit brucespringsteen.net for more info on the new album and tour.

